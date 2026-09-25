Rameswaram Fishermen Demand TN Govt Compensation For Seized Boats

Fishermen Demand Compensation for Seized Boats

The Rameswaram All Mechanised Boat Fishermen's Association on Friday demanded that the Tamil Nadu government immediately provide compensation to fishermen whose boats were seized by the Sri Lankan Navy, stating that the affected families have lost their livelihood and are facing financial hardship.

Speaking to ANI, association president V.P. Jesuraj said that the boats of Tamil Nadu fishermen seized by the Sri Lankan authorities while fishing in the Palk Strait region were taken over by the Sri Lankan government, leaving the fishermen without a source of income.

Protests and Unfulfilled Promises

Jesuraj said the fishermen had launched an indefinite strike from August 31, raising several demands, including compensation for the seized boats. They had also announced a hunger strike on September 2. "Following this, the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister and Fisheries Department officials called us to Chennai for talks," Jesuraj said.

He said that during the discussions, the association submitted a letter to the Chief Minister seeking compensation for fishermen who had lost their boats and for families of fishermen who had lost their lives in incidents involving the Sri Lankan Navy. "We were assured that our demands would definitely be fulfilled, and we ended our protests after being assured that compensation would be provided soon," Jesuraj said.

However, he alleged that the Tamil Nadu government has announced compensation for only 22 boats, while no compensation has been announced for the remaining affected boats. "Following that, the Chief Minister has announced compensation for only 22 boats. But compensation has not been announced for the remaining boats. Similarly, the money announced has not been received by the victims yet," he said.

Renewed Appeal to Chief Minister

Jesuraj urged the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to consider the financial difficulties faced by the families who lost their boats and ensure that compensation is released without further delay. "Therefore, considering the hardship of the families who have lost their boats, we request the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu to immediately provide compensation for the remaining boats as well," he said.

Rameswaram fishermen had earlier launched an indefinite strike in August, demanding the release of fishermen detained by the Sri Lankan Navy and compensation for boats seized or damaged during such incidents. The fishermen's demand comes amid continuing disputes over fishing rights, arrests and the seizure of boats in the Palk Strait, which have affected the livelihood of fishing communities in Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka.

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