Cms Across India Pay Tribute To Deendayal Upadhyaya On Birth Anniversary

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday paid floral tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary at Anupam Bridge in the Kankaria area of Ahmedabad. Energy and District In-charge Minister Rushikesh Patel and Minister of State for Urban Development Darshna Vaghela were present during the tribute ceremony. Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot, former minister Brijesh Merja, MP Dinesh Makwana, city president Prerak Shah, MLAs Amul Bhatt, Amit Shah and Amit Thaker, Deputy Mayor Anju Shah and Standing Committee Chairman Kamlesh Patel also attended the event. Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, local corporators, municipal office-bearers and other officials were present on the occasion.

Tributes Pour in From Across the Country

Several other Chief Ministers also paid floral tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary on Friday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Upadhyaya at his official residence in Lucknow. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis offered floral tributes at Varsha Bungalow in Mumbai, while Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai paid his respects at his official residence in Raipur. Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also marked the occasion through tributes and messages recalling Upadhyaya's philosophy of Integral Humanism and Antyodaya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and highlighted the importance of his philosophy of Antyodaya, which focuses on the upliftment of the person standing at the last rung of society.

About Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya was born on September 25, 1916. He was a prominent leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and is associated with the philosophy of Integral Humanism and the principle of Antyodaya. His birth anniversary is observed annually on September 25. (ANI)

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