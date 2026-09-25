IND Vs WI: Team India Sweats It Out In Nets Ahead Of First ODI

Team India sweat it out in nets ahead of the first ODI against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram taking place on Sunday. During the nets session, Indian batting icon Virat Kohli was also seen talking to middle-order batter Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has made his return to the team for the series to fill in for T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer.

The first ODI of the three-match series against West Indies will start from Sunday, with Team India aiming to fine-tune their combination in the absence of a few seniors who are with the Indian men's team for the Asian Games campaign in Japan. Skipper Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja were among the players who took part in the practice session.

Back in ODI mode #TeamIndia putting in the work in Thiruvananthapuram ahead of #INDvWI ‍♂️ twitter/sRuuoVdyxg - BCCI (@BCCI) September 25, 2026

Rohit, Kohli Return to ODI Squad

Once again, as has been with the ODI series post the Champions Trophy 2025 title win, the series will mark the much-anticipated return of ODI-exclusive stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in Indian blues.

India lost their previous ODI series against England back in July by 1-2.

Player Statistics and Form

In ODIs, Rohit is India's third-highest run-getter and century-scorer, with 11,895 runs in 288 matches and 280 innings at an average of 48.95, including 34 centuries and 62 fifties.

With 14,941 runs in 314 ODIs and 302 innings at an average of 58.59 and 54 centuries, 79 fifties, Virat is one of the finest and perhaps the finest ever ODI batter. He has an incredible record in successful run-chases, having made 6,235 runs in 111 matches and 105 innings at an average of 89.07, including 24 centuries and 29 fifties.

This year in ODIs, Virat has 384 runs in six innings at an average of 64.00 and a strike rate of over 106, with a century and three fifties.

Rohit has had some ups and downs, with 379 runs in nine innings at an average of 42.11 and a strike rate of over 99, including a ton and a fifty, with a best score of 138 against England at Lord's. (ANI)

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