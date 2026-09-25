MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Strada Launches Browser Automation for Carrier Portals and Legacy Systems Without APIs

September 24, 2026 11:22 AM EDT | Source: Strada

San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2026) - Strada today announced the launch of browser automation, a new capability that lets its AI agents navigate and complete tasks in web-based systems.

Many insurance systems, including carrier portals and legacy core systems, do not currently offer an API. Browser automation lets Strada's agents work directly in those systems, using the credentials and permissions a carrier, MGA, wholesaler or TPA already assigns to its own users. A policy endorsement, for example, can move from an inbound request through to an updated record in the system, with each step logged along the way.

Browser automation runs inside Strada's existing workflows, alongside the voice, chat, and email agents already in production, and setting up a browser agent does not require engineering work. A user only has to record a task once, and Strada captures it as an executable workflow that agents can then run on live data. Every run is recorded start to finish for review and audit.

"Browser automation closes the gap between what teams want to automate and what their systems will allow," said Amir Prodensky, Co-founder and CEO of Strada. "If there's an API, we use it. If there isn't, our agents do the work in the browser, the same way a person would, and every step is recorded."

Browser automation is available now to all Strada customers.

About Strada

Strada is an AI platform that runs insurance operations. The company serves P&C carriers, MGAs, wholesalers, and TPAs, helping them automate claims intake, policy servicing, and customer interactions across voice, chat, email, and SMS. Strada is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit getstrada.

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Source: Strada