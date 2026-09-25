Kyrgyzstan Seeks To Expand International Cooperation In Digital Trade And AI

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan is interested in expanding international cooperation in digital trade and artificial intelligence, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev said in Hangzhou on September 24.

According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev made the remarks while speaking at the opening ceremony of the fifth Global Digital Trade Expo during his working visit to China.

"In his speech, the Cabinet chairman noted that digital trade is no longer simply another area of global trade, but is becoming new infrastructure for the global economy," the statement said.

He noted that digital trade is becoming the new infrastructure of the global economy, rather than merely a separate segment of international trade.

Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that Kyrgyzstan welcomes China's initiative to establish the World Organization for Cooperation in Artificial Intelligence.

He emphasized that Kyrgyzstan became one of the first founding states of the new international structure and is ready to actively participate in its work.

The Cabinet chairman outlined several areas for cooperation in digital trade, including e-commerce, digital logistics within the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project, digital payments, and the introduction of artificial intelligence-based solutions for small and medium-sized businesses.

In addition, Kyrgyzstan is interested in the joint development of data centers, technology transfer centers and training of specialists in the digital sector.

"We are landlocked, but in the digital world, distance is not an obstacle. Kyrgyzstan is open to investment and technological partnership," Kasymaliev said.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan has been developing its digital economy as part of broader efforts to expand trade, investment and connectivity. The country has been pursuing digitalization across public services, financial services, logistics and business, while seeking to attract technology and investment partners.

Cooperation with China has also included digital connectivity and infrastructure alongside broader economic engagement. The development of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway is expected to create additional opportunities for logistics and trade, including through the use of digital technologies.