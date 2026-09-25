2Nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum Hosts Signing Of Multiple Documents (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)As many as 12 documents outlining cooperation across various sectors were signed between Azerbaijan and foreign partners during the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum held in Baku today, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

The documents cover a wide range of areas, including construction and development, renewable energy, high technologies, agriculture, veterinary services, pharmaceuticals, investment, water resource management, sports, investment promotion, and digital technologies.

One of the signed documents focuses on cooperation in the field of construction and development. It was signed by Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Anar Akhundov, and Deputy CEO of ROX Group.

Additionally, a document regarding cooperation on solar and wind energy projects in Azerbaijan was signed by the Director of the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA) under the Ministry of Energy Javid Abdullayev, and the Deputy CEO of ROX Group Ta Ngoc Da. Within the framework of the forum, an agreement was also signed regarding the production of silicon carbide, silicon oxide, and silicon using new technology. The document was signed by Chairman of the Board of the Alat Free Economic Zone Valeh Alasgarov, and founder of Inovest AFEZCO Vitali Yevdokimenko.

Furthermore, a document regarding cooperation on the ABAK-WASSERSTEIN Swiss-Azerbaijani plantation and processing facility projects was signed by Seymur Orujov, Head of the Agstafa District Executive Power, and Zoltan Peter Stuchlik, a representative of the Swiss company iCsquared GmbH.

A document concerning the Aghdam Poultry Project was also signed at the forum. It was signed by Ulvi Mansurov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund; Niyazi Amirbayov, General Director of "AgroDairy" LLC; and Petr Cingr, Deputy Chairman of the Board, and Libor Nemeček, Board Member, of AGROFERT, a.s.

A document regarding a project for the production of veterinary vaccines was signed by Ulvi Mansurov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund, and Abdullah Tutak, Director of VETAL HAYVAN SAĞLIĞI ÜRÜNLERİ A.Ş. The document regarding the establishment of a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility was signed by Ulvi Mansurov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund, and Ondrej Dragun, CFO of Saneca Pharmaceuticals, a.s.

A document concerning the acquisition of a non-controlling stake in AzerTurk Bank OJSC by the Azerbaijan-Oman Direct Investment Fund was also signed during the forum. The document was signed by Dayanat Sadullayev, Acting Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Investment Holding, and Saif Al-Mahruqi, General Manager for G2G Funds at the Oman Investment Authority.

Additionally, a cooperation agreement was signed between Esyasoft, SOCAR, and the AREA. The document was signed by SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf, Esyasoft representative Bipin Chandra, and a representative of the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan.

A strategic cooperation agreement between SOCAR and the Italian Football Federation was also among the documents signed. It was signed by Rovshan Najaf, President of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), and Giovanni Malagò, President of the Italian Football Federation. A document on cooperation regarding investment promotion between Azerbaijan and Ukraine was signed by Executive Director of AZPROMO Yusif Abdullayev, and Executive Director of UkraineInvest Maryna Khlystun.

A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Microsoft Ireland Operations Limited during the forum. The document was signed by Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Azer Bayramov, and General Manager of Microsoft for Romania, Moldova, and the CIS countries Gabriela Popescu.

The 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum is taking place in Baku. Discussions at the forum cover the global economy, investment opportunities, energy, transport and logistics, digital infrastructure, human capital, and other areas.