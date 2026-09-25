N Korea's Hypersonic Test A Check On Japan's Nuclear Ambitions

MENAFN - Asia Times) North Korea's recent hypersonic test signals an evasive theater nuclear strike capability aimed directly at Japan-a proxy warning backed by Russia and China as Japan rethinks its nuclear taboos.

This month, multiple media outlets reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test launch of an upgraded hypersonic missile system from the country's eastern Wonsan area, a move aimed at piercing regional missile shields while rebuffing diplomatic overtures from the US and South Korea.

State-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) displayed flight trajectories for the“Hwasongpho-11Ma-1,” a short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) tipped with a sharp, dart-like hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV) engineered to maneuver at low altitudes and evade interceptor missiles.

According to South Korean and Japanese defense assessments, North Korea fired two missiles into the Sea of Japan, reaching peak altitudes of 60 to 70 kilometers and flying roughly 440 to 600 kilometers before splashing down outside Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Kim, accompanied by his daughter Kim Ju Ae, described the weapon as an“irresistible force” meant to inflict an“incurable headache” and an unavoidable blow on adversaries.

The test underscored North Korea's expanding technological capabilities and hardened stance amid bolstered ties with Russia, directly countering diplomatic overtures at the UN General Assembly, where the US and South Korea sought renewed dialogue without preconditions.

The unveiling of the Hwasongpho-11Ma-1 reflects a critical evolution in North Korea's military posture, as advancing hypersonic delivery systems, accelerating missile mass production and expanding fissile material output converge to operationalize a warfighting doctrine under a usable tactical nuclear shadow.

Delving into the specifics of North Korea's Hwasongpho-11Ma-1 SRBM, The Korea Herald reported this month that the system pairs a KN-23 (Hwasong-11Ga) solid-fuel rocket booster with a dart-like hypersonic glide vehicle terminal section.

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The outlet said the Hwasongpho-11Ma-1 SRBM is engineered for high defense penetration and ultra-precise strikes against critical installations across the Korean Peninsula, using unpredictable, low-altitude aerodynamic maneuvering during its glide phase to defeat regional missile shields.

While South Korea's military tracked test flights covering 440 to 600 kilometers, North Korean state media telemetry, cited by The Korea Herald, recorded an operational range of up to 908.2 kilometers, which the report highlighted as evidence of its extended regional reach.

While SRBMs such as the Hwasongpho-11Ma-1 are often categorized as precision conventional strike assets, their strategic value lies in their role as regional nuclear delivery systems, where even a single warhead penetrating theater air defenses can cause catastrophic damage to critical infrastructure.

As Japan increasingly questions its post-war defense constraints, openly debating the acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines and refusing to reaffirm its Three Non-Nuclear Principles, North Korea is demonstrating an asymmetric strike option to check those ambitions.

Critically, North Korea is not operating as an isolated rogue actor in this posture. Its hypersonic missile signaling acts as a proxy warning for China and Russia, both of which view Japan's emerging nuclear debates as a direct threat to the regional balance of power.

While China uses diplomatic pressure against Japanese remilitarization and Russia accelerates strategic alignment with North Korea, North Korea fires the missile that gives the tangible warning.

In terms of nuclear dynamics, the introduction of the Hwasongpho-11Ma-1 SRBM aligns directly with North Korea's broader push to accelerate SRBM production and miniaturize its nuclear warheads.

In an August 2024 International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) report, Zuzanna Gwadera highlighted this rapid expansion of tactical nuclear delivery systems, underscored by the delivery of 250 TELs for the Hwasong-11D SRBM, which can carry up to 1,000 projectiles.

Gwadera explained that North Korea aims to pair these mobile launchers - alongside its nuclear-tasked KN-25 super-large artillery systems - with miniaturized Hwasan-31 warheads under its centralized“Nuclear Trigger” command framework.

She added that these systems are tailored to repel allied forces and overwhelm South Korean and US missile defenses with mass salvo strikes, even as launcher production outpaces current estimated warhead stockpiles.

Highlighting North Korea's ramped-up missile manufacturing, Vann Van Diepen detailed in a July 2026 report for 38 North that Kim Jong Un ordered a 2.5-fold increase in ballistic and cruise missile production capacity over five years in June 2026, underscored by dozens of KN-23 short-range ballistic missile bodies awaiting completion.

Van Diepen assessed that the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East have provided North Korea with strong impetus to ramp up output to endure the high ammunition expenditure rates typical of modern conflict.

He observed that North Korea requires deeper magazines to absorb allied strikes on road-mobile launchers, penetrate robust theater missile defenses, and sustain high-intensity barrages throughout a prolonged war.

However, Van Diepen cautioned that stockpiling sufficient missiles for domestic war plans while concurrently supplying Russia's battlefield needs creates a severe industrial balancing act for the regime.

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Furthermore, The Chosun Daily reported that North Korea has officially opened a second uranium enrichment facility at the Yongbyon complex. The outlet said the facility can house 28 centrifuge cascades capable of yielding 85 kilograms of highly enriched uranium annually, enough for three to four additional warheads.

Combined with active enrichment operations at Kangson and Kusong alongside ongoing plutonium reprocessing, The Chosun Daily estimated that North Korea's annual weapons-grade uranium output may surpass 300 kilograms - enough for roughly 15 warheads per year.

This industrial surge aligns with the strategic trajectory outlined in a July 2024 report from the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, which said that North Korea is steadily modernizing its nuclear force, possessing enough fissile material for up to 90 warheads while likely having assembled around 50.

The Bulletin report projected that North Korea produces enough weapons-grade plutonium and highly enriched uranium to add roughly six warheads annually, potentially amassing a stockpile of 130 warheads by 2030.

The report added that this capability is reinforced by solid-fuel strategic missiles, tactical strike systems, and sea-based platforms engineered to diversify delivery and maximize pre-launch survivability.

By fielding advanced tactical delivery platforms like the Hwasongpho-11Ma-1, North Korea establishes a theater nuclear posture tailored to check Japan, operationalizing a shared strategic objective with China and Russia to deter a Japanese nuclear breakout and lock in regional escalation dominance.

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