VRLA Battery Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of Enersys, GS Yuasa, And Exide Industries

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "VRLA Battery Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global VRLA battery market was valued at USD 20.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 28.8 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. Market growth is being supported by rising demand for dependable backup power, continued investment in digital infrastructure, and increased adoption of uninterrupted power supply systems across industrial and commercial applications.

Rapid data center development and stringent data protection requirements are creating significant opportunities for VRLA battery manufacturers. Businesses increasingly require reliable energy storage systems to maintain operational continuity during grid disruptions, while recurring power reliability issues in developing economies are accelerating demand for cost-effective backup power technologies. The sealed construction, maintenance-free operation, safety profile, and performance consistency of VRLA batteries continue to support their use across critical infrastructure.

Broadband network deployment, higher internet penetration, and expanding telecommunications infrastructure are also strengthening the global VRLA battery market outlook. Manufacturers are advancing battery safety, energy density, operational efficiency, and service life to address evolving performance requirements. Compliance with environmental and safety standards remains a priority as companies expand production for telecommunications, data centers, renewable energy storage, automotive systems, and other high-demand applications.

The starting, lighting, and ignition (SLI) battery segment is forecast to reach USD 15 billion by 2035. Demand is being driven by the automotive industry's need for high-current battery systems that provide consistent engine ignition performance. The growing integration of electronic systems, connected vehicle features, advanced control modules, and other onboard technologies is expected to increase demand for VRLA SLI batteries throughout the forecast period. Their safety characteristics and reduced maintenance requirements further support adoption across conventional, hybrid, and technology-enabled vehicles.

The absorbent glass mat (AGM) battery segment accounted for 87% of the global VRLA battery market in 2025. Strong demand from telecommunications networks, data centers, uninterrupted power systems, and automotive start-stop applications continues to reinforce the segment's leading position. AGM batteries offer rapid response, high power output, and dependable performance under demanding operating conditions. Continued investment in digital infrastructure and growing reliance on backup power systems are expected to sustain AGM battery demand across multiple end-use sectors.

The U.S. VRLA battery market was valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2025. Increasing deployment in renewable energy storage projects and rising investment in grid modernization are supporting domestic market expansion. Additional opportunities are emerging from higher electric and hybrid vehicle production, stricter environmental regulations, and growing demand for spill-proof, low-maintenance battery technologies. These trends are expected to encourage further product development and manufacturing investment across the United States.

Leading companies operating in the global VRLA battery market include C&D Technologies, EnerSys, Clarios, GS Yuasa International, Exide Industries, Leoch International Technology, Hoppecke Battery, Ritar International Group, Champion Power Tech, EverExceed Industrial, Dekson Batteries, JYC Battery Manufacturer, Microtex Energy, Mustpower, Mutlu, NorthBatt, Okaya Power, Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources, Varroc Group, and Zibo Torch Energy.

Market participants are strengthening their competitive positions through product innovation, manufacturing expansion, supply chain optimization, and strategic partnerships. Investments in advanced AGM batteries and high-performance VRLA technologies are focused on improving energy density, operational reliability, cost efficiency, and service life. Manufacturers are also expanding capacity to address increasing demand from data centers, telecommunications networks, renewable energy projects, and automotive customers.

Strategic collaboration with infrastructure developers, utility providers, technology companies, and vehicle manufacturers is helping VRLA battery suppliers secure long-term contracts and broaden their geographic reach. Established global production capabilities, combined with sustained automotive growth and accelerating digitalization, are expected to create favorable conditions for the VRLA battery industry through 2035.

Comprehensive Global VRLA Battery Market Analysis and Forecast



Industry trends, primary growth drivers, market challenges, emerging opportunities, and regulatory developments

Competitive landscape assessment, including Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Global market size, technology and application segmentation, and regional forecasts through 2035 Detailed company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

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