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VRLA Battery Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of Enersys, GS Yuasa, And Exide Industries


2026-09-25 05:01:56
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VRLA Battery Demand Rises as Data Centers, Telecom Networks, Grid Modernization and Advanced Automotive Systems Drive AGM Innovation and Backup Power Adoption

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "VRLA Battery Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global VRLA battery market was valued at USD 20.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 28.8 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. Market growth is being supported by rising demand for dependable backup power, continued investment in digital infrastructure, and increased adoption of uninterrupted power supply systems across industrial and commercial applications.

Rapid data center development and stringent data protection requirements are creating significant opportunities for VRLA battery manufacturers. Businesses increasingly require reliable energy storage systems to maintain operational continuity during grid disruptions, while recurring power reliability issues in developing economies are accelerating demand for cost-effective backup power technologies. The sealed construction, maintenance-free operation, safety profile, and performance consistency of VRLA batteries continue to support their use across critical infrastructure.

Broadband network deployment, higher internet penetration, and expanding telecommunications infrastructure are also strengthening the global VRLA battery market outlook. Manufacturers are advancing battery safety, energy density, operational efficiency, and service life to address evolving performance requirements. Compliance with environmental and safety standards remains a priority as companies expand production for telecommunications, data centers, renewable energy storage, automotive systems, and other high-demand applications.

The starting, lighting, and ignition (SLI) battery segment is forecast to reach USD 15 billion by 2035. Demand is being driven by the automotive industry's need for high-current battery systems that provide consistent engine ignition performance. The growing integration of electronic systems, connected vehicle features, advanced control modules, and other onboard technologies is expected to increase demand for VRLA SLI batteries throughout the forecast period. Their safety characteristics and reduced maintenance requirements further support adoption across conventional, hybrid, and technology-enabled vehicles.

The absorbent glass mat (AGM) battery segment accounted for 87% of the global VRLA battery market in 2025. Strong demand from telecommunications networks, data centers, uninterrupted power systems, and automotive start-stop applications continues to reinforce the segment's leading position. AGM batteries offer rapid response, high power output, and dependable performance under demanding operating conditions. Continued investment in digital infrastructure and growing reliance on backup power systems are expected to sustain AGM battery demand across multiple end-use sectors.

The U.S. VRLA battery market was valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2025. Increasing deployment in renewable energy storage projects and rising investment in grid modernization are supporting domestic market expansion. Additional opportunities are emerging from higher electric and hybrid vehicle production, stricter environmental regulations, and growing demand for spill-proof, low-maintenance battery technologies. These trends are expected to encourage further product development and manufacturing investment across the United States.

Leading companies operating in the global VRLA battery market include C&D Technologies, EnerSys, Clarios, GS Yuasa International, Exide Industries, Leoch International Technology, Hoppecke Battery, Ritar International Group, Champion Power Tech, EverExceed Industrial, Dekson Batteries, JYC Battery Manufacturer, Microtex Energy, Mustpower, Mutlu, NorthBatt, Okaya Power, Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources, Varroc Group, and Zibo Torch Energy.

Market participants are strengthening their competitive positions through product innovation, manufacturing expansion, supply chain optimization, and strategic partnerships. Investments in advanced AGM batteries and high-performance VRLA technologies are focused on improving energy density, operational reliability, cost efficiency, and service life. Manufacturers are also expanding capacity to address increasing demand from data centers, telecommunications networks, renewable energy projects, and automotive customers.

Strategic collaboration with infrastructure developers, utility providers, technology companies, and vehicle manufacturers is helping VRLA battery suppliers secure long-term contracts and broaden their geographic reach. Established global production capabilities, combined with sustained automotive growth and accelerating digitalization, are expected to create favorable conditions for the VRLA battery industry through 2035.

Comprehensive Global VRLA Battery Market Analysis and Forecast

  • Industry trends, primary growth drivers, market challenges, emerging opportunities, and regulatory developments
  • Competitive landscape assessment, including Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • Global market size, technology and application segmentation, and regional forecasts through 2035
  • Detailed company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 180
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $20.5 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $28.8 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Research approach
1.2 Quality commitments
1.2.1 GMI AI policy & data integrity commitment
1.2.1.1 Source consistency protocol
1.3 Research trail & confidence scoring
1.3.1 Research trail components
1.3.2 Scoring components
1.4 Data collection
1.4.1 Partial list of primary sources
1.5 Data mining sources
1.5.1 Paid sources
1.5.1.1 Sources, by region
1.6 Base estimates and calculations
1.6.1 Base year calculation for any one approach
1.7 Market estimates & forecasts parameters
1.8 Forecast model
1.8.1 Quantified market impact analysis
1.8.1.1 Mathematical impact of growth parameters on forecast
1.9 Research transparency addendum
1.9.1 Source attribution framework
1.9.2 Quality assurance metrics
1.9.3 Our commitment to trust
1.10 Market definitions
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry synopsis, 2022-2035
2.1.1 Business trends
2.1.2 Application trends
2.1.3 Technology trends
2.1.4 Sales channel trends
2.1.5 Regional trends
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Raw material availability & sourcing analysis
3.1.2 Manufacturing capacity assessment
3.1.3 Supply chain resilience & risk factors
3.1.4 Distribution network analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.3 Regulatory landscape
3.4 Growth potential analysis
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.5.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.5.3 Threat of new entrants
3.5.4 Threat of substitutes
3.6 PESTEL analysis
3.6.1 Political factors
3.6.2 Economic factors
3.6.3 Social factors
3.6.4 Technological factors
3.6.5 Legal factors
3.6.6 Environmental factors
3.7 Cost structure analysis of VRLA battery
3.8 Emerging opportunities & trends
3.9 Digitalization & IoT integration
3.9.1 Growth in untapped markets & applications
3.10 Investment analysis & future prospects
3.11 Price trend analysis (USD/Unit) (Driven by Primary Research)
3.11.1 by region (Driven by Primary Research)
3.11.2 by technology (Driven by Primary Research)
3.12 Trade data analysis (Driven by Primary Research)
3.12.1 Import/export value trends (Driven by Primary Research)
3.12.2 Key trade corridors & tariff impact (Driven by Primary Research)
3.13 Capacity & production landscape (Driven by Primary Research)
3.13.1 Capacity by region & key producer (Driven by Primary Research)
3.13.2 Capacity utilization rates & expansion pipelines (Driven by Primary Research)
3.14 Impact of AI & Generative AI on the market (Driven by Primary Research)
3.14.1 AI-Driven production optimization (Driven by Primary Research)
3.14.2 Predictive maintenance & fault detection (Driven by Primary Research)
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2026
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis, by region, 2025
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.4 Middle East & Africa
4.2.5 Latin America
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.5 Key developments
4.5.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.5.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.5.3 New product launches
4.5.4 Expansion plans & funding
4.6 Company tier benchmarking
4.6.1 Tier classification criteria & qualifying thresholds
4.6.2 Tier positioning matrix by revenue, geography & innovation
Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 (USD Million & Million Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Stationary
5.2.1 Telecommunications
5.2.2 UPS
5.2.3 Control & switchgear
5.2.4 Others
5.3 Motive
5.4 SLI
5.4.1 Automobiles
5.4.2 Motorcycles
Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, by Technology, 2022-2035 (USD Million & Million Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 AGM
6.3 GEL
Chapter 7 Market Size and Forecast, by Sales Channel, 2022-2035 (USD Million & Million Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 OEM
7.3 Aftermarket
Chapter 8 Market Size and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 (USD Million & Million Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Russia
8.3.5 Italy
8.3.6 Spain
8.3.7 Austria
8.3.8 Netherlands
8.3.9 Sweden
8.4 Asia-Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 South Korea
8.4.5 Australia
8.4.6 Indonesia
8.4.7 Malaysia
8.4.8 Thailand
8.4.9 Philippines
8.4.10 Vietnam
8.4.11 Singapore
8.5 Middle East & Africa
8.5.1 Saudi Arabia
8.5.2 UAE
8.5.3 Iran
8.5.4 Egypt
8.5.5 Turkey
8.5.6 Morocco
8.5.7 South Africa
8.5.8 Nigeria
8.5.9 Algeria
8.6 Latin America
8.6.1 Brazil
8.6.2 Argentina
8.6.3 Mexico
8.6.4 Chile
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
9.1 C&D Technologies
9.2 Champion Power Tech
9.3 Clarios
9.4 Dekson Batteries
9.5 EnerSys
9.6 EverExceed Industrial
9.7 Exide Industries
9.8 GS Yuasa International
9.9 Hoppecke Battery
9.10 JYC Battery Manufacturer
9.11 Leoch International Technology
9.12 Microtex Energy
9.13 Mustpower
9.14 Mutlu
9.15 NorthBatt
9.16 Okaya Power
9.17 Ritar International Group
9.18 Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources
9.19 Varroc Group
9.20 Zibo Torch Energy
For more information about this report visit

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