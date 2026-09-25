Federal Life Appoints Carlos Paiva Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal Life Group, Inc. announced that Carlos Paiva has joined the organization as Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary. In this role, Paiva will lead legal and compliance functions across Federal Life Group and its affiliated companies, advising leadership on corporate governance, regulatory matters, strategic transactions and other legal matters supporting the organization's continued growth.

Paiva brings more than 20 years of legal and regulatory experience in the insurance and financial services industries, with a career spanning the United States and international markets.

“Carlos brings a rare combination of deep insurance expertise, international perspective and practical business judgment,” said Knut Olson, Chief Executive Officer of Federal Life.“As our businesses continue to grow and evolve, his experience across insurance, reinsurance, regulatory matters and strategic transactions will be an important addition to our leadership team.”

Paiva most recently served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Secretary and General Counsel at Constellation Insurance Group. Previously, he held regional legal leadership roles with AIG. Over the course of his career, he has led legal and compliance functions across the United States, Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Latin America and the Netherlands, with experience spanning life, annuity, Accident & Health and property and casualty insurance.

His experience also includes advising on complex transactions involving mergers and acquisitions, reinsurance, institutional markets and investments, as well as working closely with executive leadership and boards on corporate governance, regulatory matters and business strategy.

“Federal Life has a long history, strong businesses and an exciting opportunity for continued growth,” said Paiva.“I look forward to working with Knut and the leadership teams across the organization to support that growth with a practical, business-minded approach to legal, compliance and governance matters.”

Paiva is admitted to the New York State Bar and is a Florida Authorized In-House Counsel.

About Federal Life

Federal Life Group brings together specialized businesses across insurance, reinsurance and distribution, with roots dating to the founding of Federal Life Insurance Company in 1899. Its affiliated companies include Federal Life Insurance Company, Serenova Re, Family1 Insurance Agency and Texas Service Life Insurance Company, providing complementary capabilities and perspectives across the insurance market. More at .

CONTACT

Brynn Ray

Federal Life

Vice President, Marketing

...