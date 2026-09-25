Wireless Power Bank Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of Anker Innovations, Samsung Electronics, And Xiaomi

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Wireless Power Bank Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wireless power bank market was valued at USD 6.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 9.8 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. Market growth is being supported by rising smartphone penetration, increased use of wearable technology, and growing consumer demand for convenient portable charging solutions.

Wireless charging integration across smartphones and connected electronic devices is strengthening demand for cable-free power accessories. Consumers are increasingly prioritizing mobility, product compatibility, compact design, and reliable charging performance. Advances in battery efficiency, coil alignment, thermal management, and energy conversion are also improving the functionality and usability of wireless power banks.

The continued expansion of global e-commerce is increasing access to wireless power banks across developed and emerging economies. Online marketplaces, direct-to-consumer platforms, and omnichannel retail strategies are helping manufacturers reach broader customer groups across budget, mid-range, and premium product categories. However, lower energy-transfer efficiency and slower charging speeds compared with wired alternatives remain key market challenges. Ongoing research and development focused on fast-charging capabilities and reduced energy loss is expected to address these limitations over the forecast period.

Lithium-Ion Batteries Maintain Market Leadership

The lithium-ion segment accounted for 72.7% of the global wireless power bank market in 2025, generating USD 4.5 billion. The segment's leadership is supported by high energy density, dependable output, manufacturing scalability, and compatibility with compact product designs. Mature supply chains and established production infrastructure also enable competitive pricing and widespread product availability.

Manufacturers continue to invest in lithium-ion battery optimization to improve charging speed, product durability, safety, and thermal performance. These developments are expected to reinforce the segment's position as demand grows for lightweight, high-capacity wireless charging products.

8,001-20,000 mAh Products Lead Capacity Segment

The 8,001-20,000 mAh capacity segment held a 42.8% market share in 2025 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% through 2035. Products within this category provide a strong balance of charging capacity, portability, and everyday usability. Their ability to support multiple charging cycles and accommodate several devices makes them attractive to commuters, travelers, professionals, and other mobile users.

Wireless power banks in this capacity range increasingly include multiple output options, fast-charging support, enhanced safety systems, and broader device compatibility. These capabilities are strengthening adoption among consumers seeking versatile portable power solutions for smartphones, earbuds, smartwatches, tablets, and other connected devices.

Asia-Pacific Supports Global Wireless Power Bank Market Expansion

Asia-Pacific held a 29.6% share of the wireless power bank market and generated reported revenue of USD 740 million in 2025. Regional growth is being driven by expanding smartphone adoption, rising disposable incomes, extensive digital connectivity, and strong consumer electronics manufacturing capabilities.

The growth of online retail infrastructure is further improving product availability across Asia-Pacific. Established electronics markets and rapidly developing digital economies are creating opportunities for global and regional manufacturers to expand distribution, introduce competitively priced products, and address demand from diverse consumer groups.

Competitive Landscape and Business Strategies

Key companies operating in the global wireless power bank market include Xiaomi Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Anker Innovations, Belkin International, Baseus Technology, Romoss, UGREEN Group, Zendure, ADATA Technology, Ambrane India, boAt, Cuktech, Intex Technologies, ORICO Technologies, Pisen Electronics, Portronics Digital Pvt. Ltd., Sharge, Syska Group, SYSMAX Innovations Co., Ltd., Yoobao, and Aukey (AuGroup).

Market participants are investing in advanced battery technologies, compact engineering, fast-charging innovation, improved coil alignment, and multi-device compatibility. Companies are also expanding product portfolios across multiple price points while strengthening e-commerce partnerships and direct-to-consumer distribution. Research and development initiatives focused on energy efficiency, durability, heat control, and charging accuracy are expected to remain central to competitive positioning.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Wireless power bank industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory developments

Competitive landscape assessment supported by Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Global market size, battery type, capacity, product segmentation, and regional forecasts through 2035 Detailed company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

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