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Wireless Power Bank Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of Anker Innovations, Samsung Electronics, And Xiaomi


2026-09-25 05:01:56
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wireless Power Banks Gain Momentum as Cable-Free Convenience, Battery Innovation, Multi-Device Compatibility and E-Commerce Expansion Drive Adoption

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Wireless Power Bank Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wireless power bank market was valued at USD 6.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 9.8 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. Market growth is being supported by rising smartphone penetration, increased use of wearable technology, and growing consumer demand for convenient portable charging solutions.

Wireless charging integration across smartphones and connected electronic devices is strengthening demand for cable-free power accessories. Consumers are increasingly prioritizing mobility, product compatibility, compact design, and reliable charging performance. Advances in battery efficiency, coil alignment, thermal management, and energy conversion are also improving the functionality and usability of wireless power banks.

The continued expansion of global e-commerce is increasing access to wireless power banks across developed and emerging economies. Online marketplaces, direct-to-consumer platforms, and omnichannel retail strategies are helping manufacturers reach broader customer groups across budget, mid-range, and premium product categories. However, lower energy-transfer efficiency and slower charging speeds compared with wired alternatives remain key market challenges. Ongoing research and development focused on fast-charging capabilities and reduced energy loss is expected to address these limitations over the forecast period.

Lithium-Ion Batteries Maintain Market Leadership

The lithium-ion segment accounted for 72.7% of the global wireless power bank market in 2025, generating USD 4.5 billion. The segment's leadership is supported by high energy density, dependable output, manufacturing scalability, and compatibility with compact product designs. Mature supply chains and established production infrastructure also enable competitive pricing and widespread product availability.

Manufacturers continue to invest in lithium-ion battery optimization to improve charging speed, product durability, safety, and thermal performance. These developments are expected to reinforce the segment's position as demand grows for lightweight, high-capacity wireless charging products.

8,001-20,000 mAh Products Lead Capacity Segment

The 8,001-20,000 mAh capacity segment held a 42.8% market share in 2025 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% through 2035. Products within this category provide a strong balance of charging capacity, portability, and everyday usability. Their ability to support multiple charging cycles and accommodate several devices makes them attractive to commuters, travelers, professionals, and other mobile users.

Wireless power banks in this capacity range increasingly include multiple output options, fast-charging support, enhanced safety systems, and broader device compatibility. These capabilities are strengthening adoption among consumers seeking versatile portable power solutions for smartphones, earbuds, smartwatches, tablets, and other connected devices.

Asia-Pacific Supports Global Wireless Power Bank Market Expansion

Asia-Pacific held a 29.6% share of the wireless power bank market and generated reported revenue of USD 740 million in 2025. Regional growth is being driven by expanding smartphone adoption, rising disposable incomes, extensive digital connectivity, and strong consumer electronics manufacturing capabilities.

The growth of online retail infrastructure is further improving product availability across Asia-Pacific. Established electronics markets and rapidly developing digital economies are creating opportunities for global and regional manufacturers to expand distribution, introduce competitively priced products, and address demand from diverse consumer groups.

Competitive Landscape and Business Strategies

Key companies operating in the global wireless power bank market include Xiaomi Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Anker Innovations, Belkin International, Baseus Technology, Romoss, UGREEN Group, Zendure, ADATA Technology, Ambrane India, boAt, Cuktech, Intex Technologies, ORICO Technologies, Pisen Electronics, Portronics Digital Pvt. Ltd., Sharge, Syska Group, SYSMAX Innovations Co., Ltd., Yoobao, and Aukey (AuGroup).

Market participants are investing in advanced battery technologies, compact engineering, fast-charging innovation, improved coil alignment, and multi-device compatibility. Companies are also expanding product portfolios across multiple price points while strengthening e-commerce partnerships and direct-to-consumer distribution. Research and development initiatives focused on energy efficiency, durability, heat control, and charging accuracy are expected to remain central to competitive positioning.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

  • Wireless power bank industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory developments
  • Competitive landscape assessment supported by Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • Global market size, battery type, capacity, product segmentation, and regional forecasts through 2035
  • Detailed company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 225
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $6.2 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $9.8 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Research approach
1.2 Quality Commitments
1.2.1 GMI AI policy & data integrity commitment
1.2.1.1 Source consistency protocol
1.3 Research Trail & Confidence Scoring
1.3.1 Research Trail Components
1.3.2 Scoring Components
1.4 Data Collection
1.4.1 Partial list of primary sources
1.5 Data mining sources
1.5.1 Paid sources
1.5.1.1 Sources, by region
1.6 Base estimates and calculations
1.6.1 Base year calculation for any one approach
1.7 Forecast model
1.7.1 Quantified market impact analysis
1.7.1.1 Mathematical impact of growth parameters on forecast
1.8 Research transparency addendum
1.8.1 Source attribution framework
1.8.2 Quality assurance metrics
1.8.3 Our commitment to trust
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Regional
2.2.2 Battery Type
2.2.3 Capacity
2.2.4 Application
2.2.5 Charging Technology
2.2.6 End Use
2.2.7 Distribution Channel
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.2 Profit margin
3.1.3 Value addition at each stage
3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.2.3 Opportunities
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.3.1 Price volatility and market unpredictability
3.3.2 Quality assurance and equipment reliability concerns
3.4 Future market trends
3.5 Technology and innovation landscape
3.5.1 Current technological trends
3.5.2 Emerging technologies
3.6 Pricing Analysis (Driven by Primary Research)
3.6.1 Historical Price Trend Analysis (Driven by Primary Research)
3.6.2 Pricing Strategy by Player Type (Premium/Value/Cost-plus) (Driven by Primary Research)
3.6.3 Average Selling Price by Product Type & Capacity
3.7 Regulatory landscape
3.7.1 Standards and compliance requirements
3.7.2 Regional regulatory frameworks
3.7.3 Certification standards
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
3.10 Trade Data Analysis (Driven by Primary Research)
3.10.1 Import/Export Volume & Value Trends by Region (HS Code Level) (Driven by Primary Research)
3.10.2 Key Trade Corridors (China-North America, China-Europe) & Tariff Impact (Driven by Primary Research)
3.11 Impact of AI & Generative AI on the Wireless Power Bank Market
3.11.1 AI-Driven Disruption of Existing Business Models (Predictive Maintenance, Fleet Optimization)
3.11.2 GenAI Use Cases & Adoption Roadmap by Segment (Autonomous Operations, Remote Diagnostics)
3.11.3 Risks, Limitations & Regulatory Considerations
3.12 Distribution Infrastructure & Channel Penetration Landscape (Driven by Primary Research)
3.12.1 Channel Coverage by Region & Format (Modern Trade vs. Online vs. Specialty) (Driven by Primary Research)
3.12.2 Last-Mile Infrastructure Gaps & Emerging Channel Shifts (Quick Commerce, D2C) (Driven by Primary Research)
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 by region
4.2.1.1 North America
4.2.1.2 Europe
4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.1.4 Latin America
4.2.1.5 Middle East and Africa
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Battery Type, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Lithium-ion
5.3 Lithium polymer
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Capacity, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Up to 3,000 mAh
6.3 3,001 mAh-8,000 mAh
6.4 8,001 mAh-20,000 mAh
6.5 Above 20,000 mAh
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Charging Technology, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Inductive charging
7.3 Resonant charging
7.4 RF energy harvesting
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Smartphone
8.3 Tablet
8.4 Laptop
8.5 Wearable devices
8.6 Others (headsets, camera)
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Individual/consumer
9.3 Commercial
9.4 Industrial
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 Online
10.2.1 E-commerce platforms
10.2.2 Company websites
10.3 Offline
10.3.1 Retail stores
10.3.2 Specialty electronics stores
Chapter 11 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
11.1 Key trends
11.2 North America
11.2.1 U.S.
11.2.2 Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 France
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.5 Spain
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.2 Japan
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 South Korea
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Brazil
11.5.2 Mexico
11.5.3 Argentina
11.6 Middle East and Africa
11.6.1 South Africa
11.6.2 Saudi Arabia
11.6.3 UAE
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Top Global Player
12.1.1 Anker Innovations
12.1.2 Xiaomi Corporation
12.1.3 Samsung Electronics
12.1.4 Baseus Technology
12.1.5 UGREEN Group
12.1.6 Zagg Inc.
12.1.7 Belkin International
12.1.8 AuGroup
12.2 Regional Player
12.2.1 Ambrane India
12.2.2 Syska Group
12.2.3 Romoss
12.2.4 Pisen Electronics
12.2.5 Cellularline
12.2.6 ADATA Technology
12.2.7 Intex Technologies
12.3 Emerging Players
12.3.1 Sharge
12.3.2 Zendure
12.3.3 Energizer Holdings
12.3.4 Omnicharge
12.3.5 RavPower
12.3.6 Cuktech
For more information about this report visit

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