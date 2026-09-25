Small Modular Reactors Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, And Forecast To 2031

The Global Small Modular Reactor Market is projected to expand from USD 4.69 Billion in 2025 to USD 6.26 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.93%. Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) are defined as advanced nuclear fission units with power capacities of up to 300 megawatts electric per unit, designed for modular manufacturing and scalable deployment. This market is primarily propelled by the global necessity for improved energy security and the decarbonization of hard-to-abate industrial sectors, alongside the technology's capacity to supply flexible baseload power that complements intermittent renewable energy sources. According to the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency, 51 small modular reactor designs were engaged in pre-licensing or licensing processes across 15 countries in 2025, indicating significant regulatory maturity.

However, a major obstacle hindering rapid market growth is the absence of harmonized international licensing frameworks. The requirement for developers to manage diverse and complex regulatory approval procedures in each jurisdiction imposes substantial financial burdens and delays, undermining the standardization needed to achieve the economies of scale essential for the sector's commercial viability.

Market Drivers

The escalating global commitment to decarbonization and net-zero emission goals serves as a primary catalyst for the Small Modular Reactor (SMR) market. As nations and corporations aim to eliminate carbon footprints, SMRs offer a reliable, dispatchable source of clean electricity that complements intermittent renewable sources. This urgency is particularly apparent in the technology sector, where major data center operators are investing directly in nuclear capabilities to power artificial intelligence infrastructure. According to Amazon, in October 2024, via the 'Amazon and X-energy Partnership Announcement', the company anchored a $500 million investment in X-energy to support the deployment of over 5 gigawatts of new SMR capacity, validating the technology as a critical component in the transition away from fossil fuels.

Simultaneously, growing government incentives and regulatory support for advanced nuclear technologies are reducing barriers to entry and mitigating early-mover financial risks. Governments recognize that private capital requires public backing to bridge the gap between design and commercialization, leading to substantial funding programs aimed at accelerating deployment timelines. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, in an October 2024 press release regarding Biden-Harris Administration funding, the agency opened applications for up to $900 million in funding specifically to support the initial domestic deployment of Generation III+ SMR technologies. This fiscal support encourages broader commercial adoption; for instance, in 2024, Google signed a master supply agreement to purchase nuclear energy from multiple SMRs to bring 500 megawatts of new carbon-free power to the grid.

Market Challenges

The lack of harmonized international licensing frameworks acts as a significant constraint on the commercial expansion of the global small modular reactor market. When developers are required to navigate unique regulatory approval processes for every individual jurisdiction, the industry struggles to achieve the standardization necessary for mass production. This regulatory fragmentation forces vendors to modify designs to comply with distinct local codes, which increases engineering expenditures and prevents the realization of economies of scale that are essential for cost competitiveness.

This operational inefficiency directly impacts the financial viability of projects by extending timelines and increasing the risk profile for investors. The necessity to undergo repetitive certification procedures delays the ability of manufacturers to deploy units rapidly across borders, limiting market penetration. According to the World Nuclear Association, in 2024, the global landscape included over 80 small modular reactor designs at various stages of development, all potentially facing the prospect of diverse national regulatory assessments. Such a high volume of distinct compliance requirements creates a bottleneck that significantly hampers the commercial acceleration of the sector.

Market Trends

The repowering of retired coal infrastructure is emerging as a critical trend in the Small Modular Reactor (SMR) market, allowing developers to repurpose existing transmission assets, cooling water rights, and skilled workforces. This strategy significantly mitigates the high capital costs and siting challenges associated with greenfield projects while preserving local economic stability in communities transitioning away from fossil fuels. Regulatory bodies are increasingly accommodating this shift through streamlined reviews for projects that utilize legacy sites. According to the American Nuclear Society, in February 2025, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission completed the draft safety evaluation for the Natrium reactor project ahead of schedule, a facility specifically sited to replace capacity at a retiring coal-fired plant in Wyoming.

Concurrently, the utilization of SMRs for industrial process heat is expanding the market beyond traditional electricity generation. Advanced reactor designs are being engineered to produce high-temperature steam capable of replacing gas-fired boilers in heavy industries such as chemical manufacturing, directly addressing Scope 1 emissions in hard-to-abate sectors. This application offers a decarbonization pathway for energy-intensive facilities that renewable electrification cannot efficiently serve. Highlighting this industrial integration, according to NucNet in April 2025, a major chemical corporation submitted a permit application to deploy a four-unit SMR plant intended to supply zero-carbon process heat and power to a manufacturing complex on the Gulf Coast.

Key Market Players

. NuScale Power

. GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy

. Rolls-Royce

. Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions

. Westinghouse Electric

. China National Nuclear Corporation

. Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute

. Terrestrial Energy

. Hyperion Power Generation

. Seaborg Technologies

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Small Modular Reactor Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends detailed below:

Small Modular Reactor Market, by Reactor Type:

. Heavy Water Reactor

. Light Water Reactor

. Fast Neutron Reactor

. Others

Small Modular Reactor Market, by Deployment:

. Single

. Multi

Small Modular Reactor Market, by Connectivity:

. Grid

. Off-grid

Small Modular Reactor Market, by Location:

. Land

. Marine

Small Modular Reactor Market, by Application:

. Power Generation

. Desalination

. Process Heat

Small Modular Reactor Market, by Region:

. North America

. Europe

. Asia Pacific

. South America

. Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:

