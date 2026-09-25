Light Therapy Market Poised For Strong Growth Through 2035 As Demand Rises For Non-Invasive Treatments In Dermatology, Mental Health And Home Care
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|240
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.17 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$1.94 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Executive Summary: Global Light Therapy Market
Chapter 2. Report Description
2.1. Research Framework
2.1.1. Research Objective
2.1.2. Market Definitions
2.1.3. Market Segmentation
2.2. Research Methodology
2.2.1. Market Size Estimation
2.2.2. Qualitative Research
2.2.2.1. Primary & Secondary Sources
2.2.3. Quantitative Research
2.2.3.1. Primary & Secondary Sources
2.2.4. Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Region
2.2.5. Data Triangulation
2.2.6. Assumption for Study
Chapter 3. Global Light Therapy Market Overview
3.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.1.1. Raw Material Suppliers
3.1.2. LED Module & Device Manufacturers
3.1.3. Medical & Wellness Device Assemblers
3.1.4. Distribution Channel
3.1.5. End User
3.2. Industry Outlook
3.2.1. Rising demand for skin rejuvenation
3.2.2. Expansion of home-use light therapy devices
3.2.3. Increasing adoption in pain & inflammation therapy
3.3. PESTLE Analysis
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
3.4.3. Threat of Substitutes
3.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
3.4.5. Degree of Competition
3.5. Market Growth and Outlook
3.5.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2020-2035
3.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis
3.6.1. By Product Type
3.7. Actionable Insights (Analyst's Recommendations)
Chapter 4. Competition Dashboard
4.1. Market Concentration Rate
4.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2025
4.3. Competitor Mapping & Benchmarking
Chapter 5. Global Light Therapy Market Analysis
5.1. Market Dynamics and Trends
5.1.1. Growth Drivers
5.1.1.1. Growing demand for non-invasive, drug-free treatment solutions is being driven
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.3. Opportunity
5.1.4. Key Trends
5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2035 (US$ Mn)
5.2.1. By Product
5.2.1.1. Key Insights
5.2.1.1.1. Light Box
5.2.1.1.2. Floor and Desk Lamps
5.2.1.1.3. Handheld Devices
5.2.1.1.4. Light Visor
5.2.1.1.5. Dawn Simulator
5.2.1.1.6. Light Therapy Lamps
5.2.2. By Application
5.2.2.1. Key Insights
5.2.2.1.1. Psoriasis
5.2.2.1.2. Vitiligo
5.2.2.1.3. Eczema
5.2.2.1.4. Acne Vulgaris
5.2.2.1.5. SAD/Winter Blues
5.2.2.1.6. Sleeping Disorders
5.2.3. By Light Type
5.2.3.1. Key Insights
5.2.3.1.1. Blue Light
5.2.3.1.2. Red Light
5.2.3.1.3. White Light
5.2.4. By End User
5.2.4.1. Key Insights
5.2.4.1.1. Dermatology Clinics
5.2.4.1.2. Home Healthcare
5.2.5. By Region
5.2.5.1. Key Insights
5.2.5.1.1. North America
5.2.5.1.1.1. The U.S.
5.2.5.1.1.2. Canada
5.2.5.1.1.3. Mexico
5.2.5.1.2. Europe
5.2.5.1.2.1. Western Europe
5.2.5.1.2.1.1. The UK
5.2.5.1.2.1.2. Germany
5.2.5.1.2.1.3. France
5.2.5.1.2.1.4. Italy
5.2.5.1.2.1.5. Spain
5.2.5.1.2.1.6. Rest of Western Europe
5.2.5.1.2.2. Eastern Europe
5.2.5.1.2.2.1. Poland
5.2.5.1.2.2.2. Russia
5.2.5.1.2.2.3. Rest of Eastern Europe
5.2.5.1.3. Asia-Pacific
5.2.5.1.3.1. China
5.2.5.1.3.2. India
5.2.5.1.3.3. Japan
5.2.5.1.3.4. South Korea
5.2.5.1.3.5. Australia & New Zealand
5.2.5.1.3.6. ASEAN
5.2.5.1.3.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.5.1.4. Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1.4.1. UAE
5.2.5.1.4.2. Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.1.4.3. South Africa
5.2.5.1.4.4. Rest of MEA
5.2.5.1.5. South America
5.2.5.1.5.1. Argentina
5.2.5.1.5.2. Brazil
5.2.5.1.5.3. Rest of South America
Chapter 6. North America Light Therapy Market Analysis
6.1. Market Dynamics and Trends
6.1.1. Growth Drivers
6.1.2. Restraints
6.1.3. Opportunity
6.1.4. Key Trends
6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2035 (US$ Mn)
6.2.1. By Product
6.2.2. By Application
6.2.3. By Light Type
6.2.4. By End-User
6.2.5. By Country
Chapter 7. Europe Light Therapy Market Analysis
7.1. Market Dynamics and Trends
7.1.1. Growth Drivers
7.1.2. Restraints
7.1.3. Opportunity
7.1.4. Key Trends
7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2035 (US$ Mn)
7.2.1. By Product
7.2.2. By Application
7.2.3. By Light Type
7.2.4. By End-User
7.2.5. By Country
Chapter 8. Asia-Pacific Light Therapy Market Analysis
8.1. Market Dynamics and Trends
8.1.1. Growth Drivers
8.1.2. Restraints
8.1.3. Opportunity
8.1.4. Key Trends
8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2035 (US$ Mn)
8.2.1. By Product
8.2.2. By Application
8.2.3. By Light Type
8.2.4. By End-User
8.2.5. By Country
Chapter 9. Middle East & Africa Light Therapy Market Analysis
9.1. Market Dynamics and Trends
9.1.1. Growth Drivers
9.1.2. Restraints
9.1.3. Opportunity
9.1.4. Key Trends
9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2035 (US$ Mn)
9.2.1. By Product
9.2.2. By Application
9.2.3. By Light Type
9.2.4. By End-User
9.2.5. By Country
Chapter 10. South America Light Therapy Market Analysis
10.1. Market Dynamics and Trends
10.1.1. Growth Drivers
10.1.2. Restraints
10.1.3. Opportunity
10.1.4. Key Trends
10.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2035 (US$ Mn)
10.2.1. By Product
10.2.2. By Application
10.2.3. By Light Type
10.2.4. By End-User
10.2.5. By Country
Chapter 11. Company Profiles (Company Overview, Company Timeline, Organization Structure, Key Product landscape, Financial Matrix, Key Customers/Sectors, Key Competitors, SWOT Analysis, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook)
11.1. Global Players
11.1.1. Beurer
11.1.2. BioPhotas
11.1.3. Daylight Company
11.1.4. Koninklijke Philips
11.1.5. Lumie
11.1.6. Naturebright
11.1.7. Northern Light Technologies
11.1.8. Verilux
11.1.9. Zepter International
11.1.10. Zerigo Health
11.1.11. Other Prominent Players
Chapter 12. Annexure
13.1 List of Secondary Sources
13.2 Key Country Markets - Macro Economic Outlook/Indicators
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Beurer BioPhotas Daylight Company Koninklijke Philips Lumie Naturebright Northern Light Technologies Verilux Zepter International Zerigo Health
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