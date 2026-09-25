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Light Therapy Market Poised For Strong Growth Through 2035 As Demand Rises For Non-Invasive Treatments In Dermatology, Mental Health And Home Care


2026-09-25 05:01:56
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Demand is shifting to non-invasive, drug-free home light therapy. Handheld red-light devices lead adoption, while wearable OLED patches and app-personalized dosing offer new opportunities.

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Light Therapy Market: Analysis by Light Type; Product; End User; Application -Market Size, Industry Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast for 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global light therapy market is positioned for sustained expansion, increasing from USD 1.17 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 1.94 billion by 2035. The market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate of 5.16% from 2026 to 2035, supported by growing clinical acceptance, consumer demand for non-invasive treatment options and wider availability of light therapy devices for home use.

Demand is rising across mental health, dermatology, sleep management and wellness applications. Light therapy is increasingly being adopted for depression, seasonal affective disorder, acne, psoriasis, vitiligo, eczema and sleeping disorders. Interest in non-pharmaceutical interventions is also strengthening as patients seek treatment options that can be integrated into daily routines without prolonged dependence on medication.

Competitive Landscape and Market Developments

The light therapy market features a distinct competitive structure. Established companies such as Signify, formerly Philips Lighting, Beurer and Draeger maintain strong positions in institutional sales through global distribution networks, recognized brands and established relationships with hospitals and healthcare providers.

Companies including Joovv, Celluma and PlatinumLED are expanding the consumer and prosumer segments through direct-to-consumer sales, influencer partnerships and social media marketing. Their focus on accessible home light therapy devices is helping extend the market beyond traditional clinical environments while encouraging innovation in portability, usability and connected treatment management.

Key Light Therapy Market Growth Drivers

The increasing prevalence of mental health and sleep-related conditions remains a significant market driver. Higher rates of major depressive disorder, seasonal affective disorder and insomnia have intensified demand for non-pharmacological treatment approaches. Capacity constraints across mental healthcare systems and longer waiting periods for conventional treatment are also encouraging patients and providers to evaluate light-based interventions as part of broader care strategies.

Home healthcare is emerging as the leading end-user segment as consumers adopt devices that support convenient, ongoing treatment outside clinical settings. This transition is reinforced by the consumerization of dermatology, increased health awareness and improvements in portable light therapy technology.

Wearable OLED Patches Present a Major Opportunity

Wearable OLED patches represent one of the most promising opportunities in the global light therapy market. These flexible devices can adhere directly to the skin and deliver controlled, low-dose light over extended periods. Their development could reduce reliance on bulky panels and fixed-position systems while enabling greater treatment continuity across medical and wellness applications.

Connected platforms and app-controlled dosing systems are also supporting greater personalization. Manufacturers are increasingly exploring technologies that improve treatment scheduling, dosage management and user engagement, creating new opportunities for digitally enabled photomedicine.

Safety and Regulatory Challenges

Market growth may be affected by concerns surrounding high-powered, unshielded LED products. Improper exposure to high-irradiance blue light near 415 nanometers and certain near-infrared wavelengths may increase the risk of retinal injury. The expanding availability of powerful home-use devices is expected to intensify regulatory scrutiny and increase the need for appropriate shielding, validated dosing protocols, clearer operating guidance and stronger product safety standards.

Market Segmentation Highlights

Handheld devices account for the largest share of the light therapy products segment. Wands, combs and targeted treatment tools offer portability and greater flexibility than stationary systems, making them suitable for personal care and home healthcare routines.

Sleeping disorders represent a substantial application segment, supported by the global increase in insomnia and growing demand for non-pharmaceutical sleep management tools. Red light leads the market by light type, accounting for more than 36% of total share due to strong demand across dermatology, wellness and pain-management applications.

The light therapy market is segmented as follows:

  • By product: Light boxes, floor and desk lamps, handheld devices, light visors, dawn simulators and light therapy lamps
  • By application: Psoriasis, vitiligo, eczema, acne vulgaris, seasonal affective disorder, winter blues and sleeping disorders
  • By light type: Blue light, red light and white light
  • By end user: Dermatology clinics and home healthcare
  • By region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America

North America Leads the Global Light Therapy Market

North America holds approximately 38% of the global market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, adoption of FDA-cleared LED devices and continued treatment innovation in dermatology and mental health. Demand for psoriasis treatment and other phototherapy applications further strengthens the region's position.

The United States remains central to regional growth through investment in artificial intelligence-enabled personalization, app-controlled dosing and combination therapies. Approximately USD 280 million was invested in photomedtech startups in 2025, reflecting continued interest in the sector. Canada contributes through demand for seasonal affective disorder and eczema treatments, including applications among older adults.

Leading Light Therapy Companies

Prominent participants in the global light therapy market include Beurer, BioPhotas, Daylight Company, Koninklijke Philips, Lumie, Naturebright, Northern Light Technologies, Verilux, Zepter International and Zerigo Health. As competition increases, companies are expected to prioritize product safety, clinical validation, portability, digital integration and direct-to-consumer accessibility.

The continued expansion of home healthcare, wearable light technologies and personalized treatment platforms is expected to shape the light therapy market through 2035. Companies that combine clinical credibility with safe, convenient and digitally connected products will be well positioned to capture emerging opportunities.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 240
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.17 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $1.94 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Executive Summary: Global Light Therapy Market
Chapter 2. Report Description
2.1. Research Framework
2.1.1. Research Objective
2.1.2. Market Definitions
2.1.3. Market Segmentation
2.2. Research Methodology
2.2.1. Market Size Estimation
2.2.2. Qualitative Research
2.2.2.1. Primary & Secondary Sources
2.2.3. Quantitative Research
2.2.3.1. Primary & Secondary Sources
2.2.4. Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Region
2.2.5. Data Triangulation
2.2.6. Assumption for Study
Chapter 3. Global Light Therapy Market Overview
3.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.1.1. Raw Material Suppliers
3.1.2. LED Module & Device Manufacturers
3.1.3. Medical & Wellness Device Assemblers
3.1.4. Distribution Channel
3.1.5. End User
3.2. Industry Outlook
3.2.1. Rising demand for skin rejuvenation
3.2.2. Expansion of home-use light therapy devices
3.2.3. Increasing adoption in pain & inflammation therapy
3.3. PESTLE Analysis
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
3.4.3. Threat of Substitutes
3.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
3.4.5. Degree of Competition
3.5. Market Growth and Outlook
3.5.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2020-2035
3.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis
3.6.1. By Product Type
3.7. Actionable Insights (Analyst's Recommendations)
Chapter 4. Competition Dashboard
4.1. Market Concentration Rate
4.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2025
4.3. Competitor Mapping & Benchmarking
Chapter 5. Global Light Therapy Market Analysis
5.1. Market Dynamics and Trends
5.1.1. Growth Drivers
5.1.1.1. Growing demand for non-invasive, drug-free treatment solutions is being driven
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.3. Opportunity
5.1.4. Key Trends
5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2035 (US$ Mn)
5.2.1. By Product
5.2.1.1. Key Insights
5.2.1.1.1. Light Box
5.2.1.1.2. Floor and Desk Lamps
5.2.1.1.3. Handheld Devices
5.2.1.1.4. Light Visor
5.2.1.1.5. Dawn Simulator
5.2.1.1.6. Light Therapy Lamps
5.2.2. By Application
5.2.2.1. Key Insights
5.2.2.1.1. Psoriasis
5.2.2.1.2. Vitiligo
5.2.2.1.3. Eczema
5.2.2.1.4. Acne Vulgaris
5.2.2.1.5. SAD/Winter Blues
5.2.2.1.6. Sleeping Disorders
5.2.3. By Light Type
5.2.3.1. Key Insights
5.2.3.1.1. Blue Light
5.2.3.1.2. Red Light
5.2.3.1.3. White Light
5.2.4. By End User
5.2.4.1. Key Insights
5.2.4.1.1. Dermatology Clinics
5.2.4.1.2. Home Healthcare
5.2.5. By Region
5.2.5.1. Key Insights
5.2.5.1.1. North America
5.2.5.1.1.1. The U.S.
5.2.5.1.1.2. Canada
5.2.5.1.1.3. Mexico
5.2.5.1.2. Europe
5.2.5.1.2.1. Western Europe
5.2.5.1.2.1.1. The UK
5.2.5.1.2.1.2. Germany
5.2.5.1.2.1.3. France
5.2.5.1.2.1.4. Italy
5.2.5.1.2.1.5. Spain
5.2.5.1.2.1.6. Rest of Western Europe
5.2.5.1.2.2. Eastern Europe
5.2.5.1.2.2.1. Poland
5.2.5.1.2.2.2. Russia
5.2.5.1.2.2.3. Rest of Eastern Europe
5.2.5.1.3. Asia-Pacific
5.2.5.1.3.1. China
5.2.5.1.3.2. India
5.2.5.1.3.3. Japan
5.2.5.1.3.4. South Korea
5.2.5.1.3.5. Australia & New Zealand
5.2.5.1.3.6. ASEAN
5.2.5.1.3.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.5.1.4. Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1.4.1. UAE
5.2.5.1.4.2. Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.1.4.3. South Africa
5.2.5.1.4.4. Rest of MEA
5.2.5.1.5. South America
5.2.5.1.5.1. Argentina
5.2.5.1.5.2. Brazil
5.2.5.1.5.3. Rest of South America
Chapter 6. North America Light Therapy Market Analysis
6.1. Market Dynamics and Trends
6.1.1. Growth Drivers
6.1.2. Restraints
6.1.3. Opportunity
6.1.4. Key Trends
6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2035 (US$ Mn)
6.2.1. By Product
6.2.2. By Application
6.2.3. By Light Type
6.2.4. By End-User
6.2.5. By Country
Chapter 7. Europe Light Therapy Market Analysis
7.1. Market Dynamics and Trends
7.1.1. Growth Drivers
7.1.2. Restraints
7.1.3. Opportunity
7.1.4. Key Trends
7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2035 (US$ Mn)
7.2.1. By Product
7.2.2. By Application
7.2.3. By Light Type
7.2.4. By End-User
7.2.5. By Country
Chapter 8. Asia-Pacific Light Therapy Market Analysis
8.1. Market Dynamics and Trends
8.1.1. Growth Drivers
8.1.2. Restraints
8.1.3. Opportunity
8.1.4. Key Trends
8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2035 (US$ Mn)
8.2.1. By Product
8.2.2. By Application
8.2.3. By Light Type
8.2.4. By End-User
8.2.5. By Country
Chapter 9. Middle East & Africa Light Therapy Market Analysis
9.1. Market Dynamics and Trends
9.1.1. Growth Drivers
9.1.2. Restraints
9.1.3. Opportunity
9.1.4. Key Trends
9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2035 (US$ Mn)
9.2.1. By Product
9.2.2. By Application
9.2.3. By Light Type
9.2.4. By End-User
9.2.5. By Country
Chapter 10. South America Light Therapy Market Analysis
10.1. Market Dynamics and Trends
10.1.1. Growth Drivers
10.1.2. Restraints
10.1.3. Opportunity
10.1.4. Key Trends
10.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2035 (US$ Mn)
10.2.1. By Product
10.2.2. By Application
10.2.3. By Light Type
10.2.4. By End-User
10.2.5. By Country
Chapter 11. Company Profiles (Company Overview, Company Timeline, Organization Structure, Key Product landscape, Financial Matrix, Key Customers/Sectors, Key Competitors, SWOT Analysis, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook)
11.1. Global Players
11.1.1. Beurer
11.1.2. BioPhotas
11.1.3. Daylight Company
11.1.4. Koninklijke Philips
11.1.5. Lumie
11.1.6. Naturebright
11.1.7. Northern Light Technologies
11.1.8. Verilux
11.1.9. Zepter International
11.1.10. Zerigo Health
11.1.11. Other Prominent Players
Chapter 12. Annexure
13.1 List of Secondary Sources
13.2 Key Country Markets - Macro Economic Outlook/Indicators
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

  • Beurer
  • BioPhotas
  • Daylight Company
  • Koninklijke Philips
  • Lumie
  • Naturebright
  • Northern Light Technologies
  • Verilux
  • Zepter International
  • Zerigo Health

For more information about this report visit

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