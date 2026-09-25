AS Pro Kapital Grupp Announces That The Condition For Early Redemption Of Its Existing Bonds Has Been Fulfilled

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AS Pro Kapital Grupp (hereinafter also referred to as Pro Kapital) announced on 22 September 2026 that it will redeem all of its existing senior secured callable fixed rate bonds with ISIN: SE0013801172 in an aggregate outstanding nominal amount of EUR 10,545,000 (the“” and the“”).

The Early Redemption was conditional upon the successful settlement of Pro Kapital's issue of new EUR-denominated bonds as further described in Pro Kapital's stock exchange announcement on 22 September 2026 (the“ New Bond Issue”). The issue date for the New Bond Issue occurred today and the condition has therefore been fulfilled. The Early Redemption is therefore no longer conditional and will consequently occur on 19 October 2026. The redemption amount together with any accrued and unpaid interest up to (and including) 19 October 2026 will be paid to each person who is registered as owner of Existing Bonds in the debt register maintained by Euroclear Nordics at the end of business on 12 October 2026.

For further information on the Early Redemption, see Pro Kapital's stock exchange announcement on 22 September 2026 and the notice of Early Redemption which is available on Pro Kapital's website.

For further information, please contact Pro Kapital at :

Edoardo Axel Preatoni, Member of the Management Board | +372 614 4920 | ...

Andrus Laurits, General Manager | +372 614 4920 | ...

The information was submitted for publication on 25 September 2026, at 12:00 EEST / 11:00 CEST.