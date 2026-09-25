MEXC Launches OURA IPO Express With $10M Subscription Quota

MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, has launched the OURA IPO Express. Eligible users can subscribe to smart ring maker OURA with USDT to gain economic exposure linked to OURA's post-listing performance and receive mirror credits according to the event rules, without directly holding OURA shares. The event has a total subscription quota of $10 million.

For many retail users, taking part in an IPO has long meant limited access and a complicated process. MEXC IPO Express is an exclusive MEXC product, built on the philosophy of "IPOs, simplified." It offers a new and convenient way to participate. Users can subscribe with USDT without opening a traditional securities account, and once subscribed, they are not required to trade or time their exit. The process involves three steps: selecting the offering, submitting a subscription, and awaiting settlement.

OURA is a health intelligence platform best known for the Oura Ring, a smart ring that tracks sleep, activity, stress and heart health. Founded in 2013 in Finland and now headquartered in San Francisco, the company reported about 5 million paid members across 56 markets as of June 30, 2026, according to its IPO filing. OURA plans to list on Nasdaq.

The subscription period for the OURA IPO Express event is scheduled to run from September 25, 2026, 10:00 (UTC), with the end date subject to the actual progress of OURA's IPO. The $10 million subscription quota is divided into three options, each with an individual subscription limit of 100–100,000 USDT:



New User Subscription: $2,500,000 quota, for new users

General Subscription: $5,000,000 quota, for all eligible users Elite Subscription: $2,500,000 quota, for Elite VVIP users with an M-Score of 800 or above

The subscription price ranges from $40 to $44, with the final price determined in accordance with the event rules. Eligible users can also raise their individual subscription limit, up to 200,000 USDT, by completing Futures trading tasks during the event period.

The mirror credits provided through this event do not represent direct ownership of OURA shares. Actual allocation is subject to the event rules, and the subscription quota does not equal the final allocation quota. The final settlement amount depends on the applicable settlement rules and OURA's market performance, and may be lower than the user's subscription amount. Full terms, eligibility requirements, and risk disclosures are available on the OURA IPO Express event page.



About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is a leading global multi-asset trading platform built as your 0-fee gateway to infinite opportunities. Serving users across 170+ markets, MEXC provides simple and efficient access to crypto, stocks, tokenized assets, derivatives, and a growing range of TradFi-linked opportunities through one account and one gateway.

With 0 trading fees, deep liquidity, broad asset coverage, and a high-performance trading experience, MEXC is designed for retail users who want to discover earlier, act faster, and trade with fewer barriers. As crypto and traditional finance continue to converge, MEXC is committed to making global opportunities more accessible, helping users trade freely and MEXCmize every opportunity.

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Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the volatility of financial markets, including digital assets, tokenized assets, and traditional financial products, investors should carefully assess market conditions, underlying asset fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any investment or trading decisions.

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