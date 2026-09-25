AHT Scanpod Wins 'Top Design' At 2026 European Product Design Awards

Mark Lait with the award

Top Design Award

AHT is delighted to announce that the ScanPod, designed by AHT MD Mark Lait, has been awarded 'Top Design' at the 2026 European Product Design Awards.

WALTHAM CROSS, HERTFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AHT is delighted to announce that the ScanPod, designed by AHT Managing Director Mark Lait, has been awarded 'Top Design' at the 2026 European Product Design Awards.The European Product Design Award recognises talented international product designers whose practical, innovative and thoughtfully designed creations aim to improve everyday lives. The awards celebrate the strategic thinking, creativity and imagination behind outstanding product design.Mark Lait, Managing Director of AHT, said:“The launch of ScanPod is the culmination of many years of hard work, and I'm thrilled to accept this award on behalf of everyone at AHT and the brilliant clinicians who have helped us refine the concept and test the final product.”Designed specifically for neonatal MRI transportScanPod is an MRI Safe Neonatal Transport Device (tested to 3T), designed to provide a safe, warm and quiet environment for newborn infants throughout the journey from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) to the MRI department, during imaging and on their return to the NICU.The system allows the infant to be transferred from their cot and stabilised within ScanPod in the NICU before transportation. By maintaining the same protected environment throughout transport and imaging, ScanPod is designed to minimise unnecessary disturbance to the infant while simplifying the process for clinical teams.Keeping the infant comfortable and reducing exposure to noise, vibration and unnecessary handling can also help minimise the infant's movement during the scan, supporting the acquisition of high-quality diagnostic images.AHT Director Chris Scott said:“Mark is the driving force behind AHT's range of novel and groundbreaking devices, so it comes as no surprise to me that his work on ScanPod has received this recognition. It is fantastic to see years of innovation, development and collaboration with clinicians recognised by the European Product Design Awards.”Following several years of development, ScanPod achieved CE marking and was launched in August 2026. Several dozen units have already been shipped to MRI centres across Europe.AHT Director Neil Campbell added:“After 35 years working in the neonatal products sector, I can honestly say that I believe ScanPod can make a significant difference to both NICU teams and radiographers worldwide. We are incredibly proud of Mark and delighted to see his achievement recognised with this award.”The award represents another important milestone for AHT as the company continues to develop innovative solutions designed specifically around the challenges of neonatal transport and care.

Chris Scott

Advanced Healthcare Technology Ltd

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AHT ScanPod Wins 'Top Design' at 2026 European Product Design Awards News Provided By Advanced Healthcare Technology Ltd September 25, 2026, 08:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Manufacturing



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