Justlife Turns Everyday Chores Into Dubai's Newest Escape Room With Influencers Like Khalid Al Ameri & Other Major Influencers

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) What if your overflowing to-do list became an escape room? Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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That's the question Justlife posed with the launch of its latest experiential activation, the Escape Your To-Dos Truck, an immersive escape room inspired by the everyday household chores people wish they could escape.

To mark the launch, Justlife invited some of UAE's most recognizable personalities, including Khalid Al Ameri, Nora Achmaoui, Khalid Alherani, and Priti Malik, to take on the challenge and see whether they could successfully“escape” their to-do lists while creating fun, relatable content.

Created as the first chapter of the brand's new campaign, participants navigated a series of chore-themed puzzles and everyday household tasks, where the only way out was to complete the very things many people spend their weekends trying to get through.

The resulting content captured a mix of humour, frustration, and familiar moments that reflected the reality of modern life, while introducing audiences to the campaign's central question:

Can You Escape Your To-Dos?

The experience stems from a simple consumer insight: in a fast-moving city like Dubai, it's often not one big responsibility that feels overwhelming, but the accumulation of dozens of small ones. The never-ending to-do list has become a shared experience, and one that Justlife set out to reimagine in a way that was both playful and relatable.

As the Justlife in-house creative studio explored what people would truly want to escape; the answer wasn't monsters or locked rooms; it was everyday chores. That simple thought became the foundation of the activation: what if the to-do list itself became the escape room?

Launching just as the city transitions from summer into the back-to-routine season, when calendars quickly fill with school runs, work commitments, appointments, and everyday household responsibilities, the activation brought that feeling to life in an unexpected format.

Rupa Antony, Associate Director, Brand & Communications at Justlife, said:

“The insight behind the campaign was something we felt almost everyone could relate to. It's not usually one big task that overwhelms us. It's the endless accumulation of small ones. We wanted to take that feeling and turn it into something people could physically experience.”

“Beyond creating a fun, immersive experience, the Escape Room on Wheels is a physical representation of the problem we're solving every day.

We help people break free from the endless loop of life's to-dos, so they can focus on everything beyond them.”

The Escape Truck marks the first chapter of Justlife's broader brand campaign, Break Free From Your To-Dos, which will continue rolling out across the UAE through a hero brand film, citywide out-of-home advertising, elevator screens and additional consumer activations in the coming weeks.

Following its influencer debut, Justlife is also exploring opportunities to open the Escape Truck experience to the public, allowing more residents to test whether they can escape their own to-do lists.

Ultimately, the activation reflects a growing shift in experiential marketing, where brands are moving beyond product demonstrations to create immersive experiences rooted in genuine consumer behaviour. For Justlife, that behaviour is one shared by almost everyone: having just a little too much to do.

About Justlife:

Founded in 2015 by Ali Cagatay Ozcan and Kerem Kuyucu, Justlife is the Middle East's leading super-app for at-home services. Headquartered in Dubai, the company connects users with trained professionals across cleaning, beauty, wellness, and healthcare, bringing care, quality, and ease into everyday life.

Built on the simple promise:“We Got You”, Justlife shows up when you need it most. With more than 2 million users and a network of 5,000 professionals, the platform has powered over 15 million bookings for at-home services across the UAE and Saudi Arabia. From same-day cleanings to at-home health appointments, Justlife makes everyday tasks feel effortless.