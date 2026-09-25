Avengers: Endgame Re-Release Eyes Big India Opening The Paradise, Hanuman Ansh Face Fresh Box Office Competition

Marvel's Avengers: Endgame Encore finally hit screens across India, today, September 25. The highly anticipated re-release sought a big box office start. But two Indian films, The Paradise and Hanuman Ansh, offer immediate competition-they both run strong in cinemas.

What's new? Bonus footage. An exclusive preview of Avengers: Doomsday comes with the special re-release. Filmmakers hope this reignites fan enthusiasm. Avengers: Endgame was a massive hit. Its return seven years after its initial release will draw large crowds.

Encore's Strong Start

Rs 1 crore - that's the estimated net collection for Avengers: Endgame Encore on its opening day. This comes from roughly 600 morning shows across India. The day's gross collection hits Rs 1.17 crore. Expect final figures to rise as evening and night shows conclude, as per reports!

Rs 17.24 crore - that's the strong advance booking total for the re-release. This covers seven show dates. It's Rs 13.74 crore if you exclude blocked seats. Friday's advance sales alone pulled in Rs 6.50 crore. This shows strong audience interest. Industry analysts predicted an opening day net collection between Rs 8-12 crore. They saw Rs 10 crore as the midpoint.

The Local Challengers

Nani's The Paradise, a period action drama, released September 24, 2026. The film clocked Rs 62 lakh from its Friday morning shows, September 25. Its cumulative India net collection now stands at Rs 46.87 crore. The gross collection reached Rs 55.63 crore.

Its start was strong. The film earned Rs 11.60 crore net in paid previews on Wednesday. Day 1 net collection hit Rs 34.65 crore across 9,732 shows. Initial success is clear. But early audience reception suggests its box office performance might drop.

Hanuman Ansh's Enduring Run

50 days! That's how long 'Hanuman Ansh' has run in cinemas. The devotional film, starring Shobhinaw Satyaa, still runs strong. It has collected an overall India net of Rs 288.58 crore. Gross collections sit at Rs 340.83 crore.

A modest opening didn't stop it. The film picked up steam through positive word-of-mouth. Now, it has a worldwide gross over Rs 377 crore. It is the third highest-grossing Indian film globally for 2026. This shows remarkable longevity at the box office.

What Lies Ahead

Can Avengers: Endgame Encore break new ground? Analysts believe it could become only the second Hollywood film to cross Rs 400 crore in India. It needs an additional Rs 26.78 crore from this run to hit that mark. Competition across Indian screens is intense. These films will vie for audience attention in coming days.