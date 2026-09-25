Kolkata Weather Update: Deep Depression 'Arnab' Weakens Rain Alert Remains

Kolkata Weather Update: The deep depression has lost its strength, but there is no relief yet. The weather office has issued a rain alert for Kolkata and several South Bengal districts until Saturday

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal crossed the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts on Wednesday night. The Alipore weather office confirmed that the system weakened into a regular depression by Thursday night.

The weather office predicts that the depression will lose more strength over the next 24 hours. However, several districts in South Bengal will continue to experience thunderstorms and rain before that happens.

Kolkata continues to face rainy weather on Friday as the depression leaves its mark. The city and its suburbs are seeing spells of rain since morning, while the sky remains completely overcast.

The weather office has forecast scattered light to moderate rainfall on Friday for Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, Jhargram, Purba Bardhaman, Nadia, and Murshidabad.

The weather department has issued an orange alert for Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, and South 24 Parganas. These districts will experience heavy rainfall along with gusty winds blowing at 40 to 50 kilometres per hour.

The heavy rain alert is not just for coastal areas but also covers Purulia, Bankura, Paschim Bardhaman, and Birbhum. The weather office stated that the rainfall intensity will finally start decreasing from Saturday.

The sea has remained rough for the past three days due to the depression. A 14-year-old girl tragically drowned while bathing in the Digha sea on Thursday afternoon, which has raised serious safety concerns.

The weather office reported that squally winds are blowing over the sea at 45 to 55 kilometres per hour, occasionally reaching up to 65 kilometres per hour. Authorities have strictly advised fishermen not to venture into the sea until Friday.

North Bengal will also get wet alongside South Bengal. Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, and Alipurduar might receive heavy rain on Friday, while Jalpaiguri has a specific alert for very heavy rainfall. Cooch Behar, Malda, North Dinajpur, and South Dinajpur will see scattered rain.

Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 25.9 degrees Celsius on Friday morning, which is 0.1 degrees below normal. The city saw a maximum temperature of 29.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday, dropping three degrees below the normal mark.