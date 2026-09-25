TEHA Group Identifies Several Areas For Azerbaijan's Future Competitiveness

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Three potential areas for Azerbaijan's future competitiveness include the development of the Middle Corridor and logistics, the digital economy, and the energy sector, Valerio De Molli, CEO and Managing Partner of TEHA Group (The European House – Ambrosetti), Italy's leading private think tank, said at the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum held in Baku today, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

"One of these is the Middle Corridor and logistics, given the country's advantageous geographical location, as well as the stability and momentum we observe here. The second is an economy based on technology-primarily digital technology. And the third is energy-a sector that cannot be overlooked as a foundation, including for Europe's energy security," he noted.

De Molli also highlighted Azerbaijan's geographical and logistical significance.

"Regarding trade and logistics links between China's maritime borders and Europe: the route via the Suez Canal takes 30 days, the route around the Cape takes 40 days, whereas the Trans-Caspian route takes 12 days," he explained.

According to him, traffic along the Middle Corridor is expanding significantly.

Turning to the digital sphere, De Molli noted the presence of Tier II and Tier III data centers in Azerbaijan, high-speed connectivity, and the adoption of the region's first artificial intelligence strategy.

He also highlighted the extensive fiber-optic network coverage and the value-added generated in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector, which he noted amounts to 3.8 billion manat ($2.2 billion).

"This is a highly successful and dynamic area," De Molli also said.

Regarding energy, he pointed to Azerbaijan's significant export volumes and its partnership with Europe.

"This is also a matter of energy security for Europe," he said, adding that Azerbaijan also possesses significant potential in the renewable energy sector.

In conclusion, De Molli highlighted the role of the Azerbaijan International Investment Forum as a platform for exchanging ideas and opportunities, establishing business connections, and signing memoranda of understanding and agreements.

The Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum is taking place in Baku.

The two-day forum is organized by the Ministry of Economy and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO)-which operates under the Ministry-in strategic partnership with The European House – Ambrosetti.

Dedicated to the theme "Restoring Trust in a Fragmented World: The South Caucasus as an Anchor of Global Connectivity and Investment Stability," this year's forum brings together leading global investors, state and government officials, international financial institutions, and business leaders.