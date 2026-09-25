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Join Yelo Bank's Business Campaign With 0% Commission!
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Time is running out for Yelo Bank's "Welcome to Your Business" campaign, designed to support micro and small business owners! As part of the campaign running until September 30, 2026, Yelo Bank offers clients an opportunity to minimize their banking expenses.
Individual entrepreneurs and legal entities opening an online business account with Yelo Bank for the first time will enjoy banking services with 0% commission for 3 months (for a total turnover up to 100,000 AZN). This includes domestic transfers, cash withdrawals, and payroll project transfers. Furthermore, a 1-year complimentary business card and free connection to the Mobile POS service are included in this package!
To give your business a successful start without extra costs, open your account online in seconds via the Yelo Business App or Yelo Internet Banking before the end of September!
Read more: .
Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo accounts.
Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!
Individual entrepreneurs and legal entities opening an online business account with Yelo Bank for the first time will enjoy banking services with 0% commission for 3 months (for a total turnover up to 100,000 AZN). This includes domestic transfers, cash withdrawals, and payroll project transfers. Furthermore, a 1-year complimentary business card and free connection to the Mobile POS service are included in this package!
To give your business a successful start without extra costs, open your account online in seconds via the Yelo Business App or Yelo Internet Banking before the end of September!
Read more: .
Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo accounts.
Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!
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