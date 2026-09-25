Latest Cold Chain Market Report Forecasts Market To Reach USD 455.0 Billion By 2031 As Pharmaceutical And Food Logistics Demand Accelerates

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cold Chain Market by Type, Temperature Type, Application, Technology, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cold chain market is estimated at USD 276.5 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 455.0 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 10.5% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by growing demand for temperature-controlled logistics across pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, chemicals, electronics, floriculture, and other temperature-sensitive industries.

In healthcare, increasingly complex requirements for drugs, biologics, vaccines, insulin products, specialty pharmaceuticals, and cell and gene therapies are accelerating investment in cold chain storage, refrigerated transportation, monitoring, and tracking infrastructure. Temperature control throughout transportation and storage remains essential to product efficacy, safety, quality, and regulatory compliance. Global immunization programs, rising healthcare expenditure, specialty drug demand, and stricter pharmaceutical transportation standards are further strengthening the market outlook.

The food and beverage industry also represents a major source of cold chain logistics demand. Refrigerated warehousing and transportation support the quality and shelf life of dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits, vegetables, juices, processed foods, bakery and confectionery products, convenience foods, and premium beverages. Retailers, foodservice operators, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online grocery platforms are expanding their use of cold storage and chilled distribution to reduce spoilage and product losses.

Additional applications include chemicals and raw materials requiring controlled conditions, electronic devices vulnerable to extreme temperatures, and flowers and plants transported through temperature-managed supply chains.

Pharmaceutical Applications Expected to Record Significant Growth

The pharmaceuticals segment is expected to register a significant CAGR through 2031. Pharmaceutical companies and healthcare institutions are increasing cold chain capacity as the pipeline of temperature-sensitive products expands. Government regulations, internationally recognized quality standards, and compliance requirements are also prompting organizations to strengthen pharmaceutical cold chain systems.

IoT-enabled temperature monitoring, RFID and GPS tracking, automation, robotics, and other visibility technologies are helping companies identify temperature excursions, improve chain-of-custody oversight, and reduce product losses. Continued pharmaceutical industry development across emerging markets is expected to create additional opportunities for specialized cold chain service providers.

Chilled Logistics Segment Positioned for Sustained Expansion

The chilled temperature segment is forecast to maintain strong growth due to demand from food producers, healthcare organizations, retailers, and foodservice businesses. Increased consumption of fresh produce, dairy products, convenience foods, meat, seafood, and premium beverages is supporting investment in chilled warehousing and transportation.

Urbanization, evolving dietary patterns, organized retail expansion, and the rapid growth of online grocery delivery are increasing requirements for dependable chilled distribution networks. Advances in refrigeration systems, cold storage capacity, automated warehouses, and real-time monitoring are expected to improve operating efficiency, product safety, and waste reduction. Healthcare demand for chilled transportation and storage of temperature-sensitive medicines will provide an additional growth catalyst.

North America Expected to Retain a Significant Market Share

North America is projected to hold a substantial share of the global cold chain market, supported by established logistics infrastructure, leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, organized retail networks, and strong consumption of frozen, processed, and fresh foods. Demand for dairy, meat, produce, vaccines, biologics, and other temperature-sensitive products continues to drive adoption of advanced cold chain technologies.

Strict pharmaceutical and food safety regulations are encouraging investment in compliant storage, transportation, and monitoring systems. Growth in grocery delivery services and organized retail is also increasing demand for cold storage and last-mile refrigerated logistics. IoT-enabled monitoring, automated warehouses, and advanced supply chain management systems are helping operators improve visibility and reduce losses. Continued investment across the pharmaceutical and food and beverage sectors is expected to reinforce North America's global market position.

Competitive Landscape

Key cold chain market participants include Americold Logistics, Inc. (US), Lineage, Inc. (US), NICHIREI CORPORATION (Japan), Burris Logistics (US), A.P. Moller - Maersk (Denmark), United States Cold Storage (US), Tippmann Group (US), Coldman Logistics Pvt. Ltd. (India), CONGEBEC (Canada), CONESTOGA COLD STORAGE (Canada), NewCold (Netherlands), Seafrigo Group (France), and Trenton Cold Storage (Canada).

Other companies active in the market include Blue Water Shipping (Denmark), Constellation Cold Logistics S.a R.L. (Luxembourg), AntarctiCA Cold Storage (US), APF Cold Storage & Logistics (US), JS Davidson (UK), Coldrush Logistics (Ireland), Canadian Dry Storage Ltd. (Canada), and Ruiyun Cold Chain (China).

The competitive assessment examines company business profiles, solutions and services, strategies, contracts, partnerships, agreements, product and service launches, mergers and acquisitions, facility expansions, research and development initiatives, and other recent industry developments. It also evaluates emerging startups operating across the cold chain ecosystem.

Research Scope and Market Segmentation

The research categorizes the cold chain market by application, type, temperature range, technology, transportation mode, and region. Applications include food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and other industries. Food and beverage categories cover dairy products, meat and seafood, fruits and vegetables, bakery and confectionery, and processed foods, while pharmaceutical categories include vaccines, biologics, blood products, and specialty drugs.

Market types include cold chain storage and infrastructure, refrigerated warehousing, refrigerated transportation, and cold chain monitoring and tracking solutions. Temperature categories comprise chilled, frozen, and deep-frozen or cryogenic systems. Technologies assessed include blast freezing, vapor compression systems, evaporative cooling, IoT-enabled monitoring, RFID and GPS tracking, automation and robotics, and PLC-based systems. Transportation modes include road, rail, air, and sea.

Regional coverage encompasses North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World, including the Middle East and Africa. Country- and region-specific analysis addresses regulatory frameworks, investment trends, demand drivers, localization strategies, and growth opportunities, with particular attention to North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America.

Market sizing and forecasts through 2031 use top-down and bottom-up methodologies validated through industry experts, trade associations, and official government data. Primary interviews were conducted with executives from organizations operating in the cold chain market. Respondents represented Tier 1 companies at 25%, Tier 2 companies at 45%, and Tier 3 companies at 30%. By designation, participants comprised directors at 20%, managers at 50%, and executives at 30%. Regional participation included Europe at 30%, North America at 25%, Asia Pacific at 20%, South America at 15%, and the Rest of the World at 10%.

The report evaluates market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities while providing revenue estimates for the overall cold chain market and its subsegments. Its findings are designed to support investment planning, competitive benchmarking, product development, market entry, expansion, localization, and go-to-market strategies through 2031.



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