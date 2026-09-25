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North America Instant Water Heater Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of Rheem Manufacturing, A. O. Smith, And Rinnai America


2026-09-25 04:46:44
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Smart, Energy-Efficient Instant Water Heaters Gain Momentum Across North American Homes and Businesses Amid Incentives and Rising Energy Costs

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Instant Water Heater Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America Instant Water Heater Market to Reach USD 398.2 Million by 2035 as Demand for Energy-Efficient Systems Accelerates

The North America instant water heater market was valued at USD 203.8 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 398.2 million by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during the forecast period. Rising demand for energy-efficient appliances, supportive government policies and continued product innovation are creating significant growth opportunities across residential and commercial applications.

Homeowners and businesses are increasingly investing in instant water heating systems to reduce energy consumption, control utility costs and support sustainability objectives. Regulatory standards promoting higher appliance efficiency, along with federal, state and utility incentive programs, are strengthening market adoption throughout North America. Compact designs, continuous hot water delivery and compatibility with space-constrained properties are also contributing to increased demand.

Smart technology is emerging as an important market differentiator. Manufacturers are incorporating Wi-Fi connectivity, app-based temperature management, remote diagnostics and advanced control features into new systems. These capabilities enhance operating efficiency and user control while supporting the broader adoption of connected home and building technologies. Rising electricity costs and increased investment in sustainable construction and renovation projects are expected to reinforce the long-term market outlook.

The commercial instant water heater segment is forecast to reach USD 60 million by 2035. Demand is growing across hotels, restaurants, fitness centers, healthcare facilities and other commercial properties with substantial hot water requirements. Instant systems help businesses improve operational efficiency by eliminating the energy associated with maintaining large volumes of heated water. Compliance with state and municipal energy codes is also encouraging commercial property owners and operators to install high-performance water heating equipment.

The gas-powered segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8% through 2035, supported by the availability and competitive cost of natural gas in several North American markets. Gas instant water heaters are gaining traction in high-demand residential and commercial applications where performance, rapid heating capacity and operating efficiency are key purchasing considerations. Regional differences in electricity and natural gas pricing will continue to influence product selection.

The U.S. instant water heater market is expected to reach USD 275 million by 2035. Market growth is being supported by government and utility rebates for qualifying high-efficiency models, as well as rising demand for smart-enabled appliances. Energy-efficient new construction, building modernization programs and environmentally responsible home renovations are further increasing installation activity nationwide.

Prominent companies operating in the North America instant water heater market include Bosch Thermotechnology Corp., Navien, Stiebel Eltron, AERCO, Eccotemp, Rheem Manufacturing Company, Intellihot, GE Appliances, Takagi Industrial, EZ Tankless, Whirlpool Corporation, A. O. Smith Corporation, Rinnai Corporation, Bradford White Corporation, Reliance Water Heater Company, Noritz America Corporation, Haier, Truma Geratetechnik GmbH and Hubbell Heaters.

Market participants are investing in research and development to introduce compact, energy-efficient and smart-enabled instant water heaters. Strategic partnerships with construction companies, property developers and utility providers are helping manufacturers secure large-scale installations and expand customer reach. Companies are also strengthening distribution networks, after-sales support and product certification strategies to build credibility in a competitive market.

Digital marketing initiatives, product demonstrations and targeted campaigns are increasing visibility among environmentally conscious and technology-focused buyers. Incentive programs and rebates are helping reduce upfront purchase barriers, while mergers and acquisitions are enabling leading companies to broaden product portfolios, enter new geographic markets and consolidate market share.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast Includes:

  • North America instant water heater market trends, growth drivers, challenges and future opportunities
  • Regulatory developments and energy-efficiency initiatives affecting residential and commercial adoption
  • Market size, product segmentation, application analysis and regional forecasts through 2035
  • Competitive landscape assessment, including Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • Detailed company profiles, business strategies, financial insights and SWOT analysis

With energy efficiency, connected technology and sustainable building practices becoming central to purchasing decisions, the North America instant water heater market is positioned for steady expansion through 2035. Continued innovation, favorable incentives and growing demand for high-performance water heating solutions are expected to support adoption across the United States, Canada and other regional markets.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 100
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $203.8 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $398.2 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0%
Regions Covered North America


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Research design
1.1.1 Research approach
1.1.2 Data collection methods
1.2 Base estimates and calculations
1.2.1 Base year calculation
1.2.2 Key trends for market estimates
1.3 Forecast model
1.3.1 Key trends for market estimates
1.3.1.1 Quantified market impact analysis
1.3.1.2 Mathematical impact of growth parameters on forecast
1.3.2 Scenario analysis framework
1.4 Primary research and validation
1.4.1 Some of the primary sources (but not limited to)
1.5 Data mining sources
1.5.1 Paid Sources
1.5.2 Sources, by region
1.6 Research trail & scoring components
1.6.1 Research trail components
1.6.2 Scoring components
1.7 Research transparency addendum
1.7.1 Source attribution framework
1.7.2 Quality assurance metrics
1.8 Our commitment to trust
1.9 Market definitions
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree-degree synopsis, 2022-2035
2.2 Business trends
2.3 Application trends
2.4 Energy source trends
2.5 Country trends
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem
3.2 Regulatory landscape
3.3 Industry impact forces
3.3.1 Growth drivers
3.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.4 Growth potential analysis
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.5.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.5.3 Threat of new entrants
3.5.4 Threat of substitutes
3.6 PESTEL analysis
3.7 Emerging opportunities & trends
3.7.1 Digitalization & IoT integration
3.7.2 Emerging market penetration
3.8 Investment analysis and future outlook
Chapter 4 Competitive landscape, 2026
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis, 2025
4.2.1 U.S.
4.2.2 Canada
4.3 Strategic dashboard
4.4 Strategic initiatives
4.5 Innovation & technology landscape
Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 (USD Million & '000 Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Residential
5.3 Commercial
5.3.1 College/University
5.3.2 Offices
5.3.3 Government/Military
5.3.4 Others
Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, by Energy Source, 2022-2035 (USD Million & '000 Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Electric
6.3 Gas
Chapter 7 Market Size and Forecast, by Country, 2022-2035 (USD Million & '000 Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 U.S.
7.3 Canada
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
8.1 A. O. Smith Corporation
8.2 AERCO
8.3 Bosch Thermotechnology Corp.
8.4 Bradford White Corporation
8.5 Eemax
8.6 Eccotemp
8.7 EZ Tankless
8.8 GE Appliances
8.9 Haier
8.10 Hubbell Heaters
8.11 Intellihot
8.12 Navien
8.13 Noritz America Corporation
8.14 Rinnai Corporation
8.15 Reliance Water Heater Company
8.16 Rheem Manufacturing Company
8.17 Stiebel Eltron
8.18 Takagi Industrial
8.19 Truma Geratetechnik GmbH
8.20 Whirlpool Corporation
For more information about this report visit

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