North America Residential HVAC Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of Carrier Global, Daikin Industries, And Trane Technologies

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Residential HVAC Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America residential HVAC market was valued at USD 25.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 46.6 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Market growth is being driven by rising demand for energy-efficient heating and cooling systems, increasing replacement of aging equipment, smart home integration, and greater consumer focus on indoor air quality and sustainability.

Homeowners across North America are prioritizing indoor comfort, lower energy consumption, and long-term operating savings when selecting residential heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. This shift is accelerating demand for advanced HVAC products that deliver quieter operation, improved performance, intelligent controls, and enhanced air-quality management.

Connected HVAC technologies are expected to play an increasingly important role in market expansion. Systems equipped with remote monitoring, automation, and intelligent climate-control capabilities allow homeowners to manage energy use and indoor temperatures more effectively. At the same time, evolving regulatory standards are encouraging manufacturers and consumers to transition toward energy-efficient equipment and lower-impact refrigerants.

Heat pumps continue to gain market share as households recognize their potential to reduce energy consumption and support more sustainable residential heating and cooling. Incentive programs, home renovation activity, and investment in modern residential infrastructure are also strengthening demand for high-efficiency HVAC upgrades throughout the region.

The split air conditioner segment accounted for 35% of the North America residential HVAC market in 2025. Strong product familiarity, straightforward installation, broad availability, and established service networks continue to support adoption. Split systems also offer practical upgrade options for existing homes, helping maintain their position as a preferred residential cooling solution. Continued demand for unitary air conditioning equipment further reinforces the segment's market strength.

In 2025, the residential segment represented 86% of the market and generated USD 21.6 billion. Replacement demand remains a major growth catalyst, with many households continuing to operate older heating and cooling systems. Greater awareness of indoor air quality, energy conservation, and lifecycle costs is encouraging investment in advanced air conditioners, energy-efficient heat pumps, and smart climate-control technologies. Renovation projects and ongoing equipment upgrades are expected to sustain segment growth through 2035.

The U.S. residential HVAC market held an 89% regional share and generated USD 22.4 billion in 2025. The country's leadership is supported by widespread reliance on residential air conditioning, a large installed base of aging equipment, and consistent demand for replacement and retrofit solutions. A developed construction sector, extensive distribution networks, tighter energy-efficiency requirements, and growing adoption of smart home technologies are expected to preserve the U.S. market's dominant position.

Leading participants in the North America residential HVAC market include Trane Technologies plc, Carrier Global Corporation, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Lennox International Inc., Rheem Manufacturing Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Fujitsu General Limited, Gree Electric Appliances Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Nortek Global HVAC, Friedrich Air Conditioning Co., Hisense Group, and Johnson Controls.

Manufacturers are investing in energy-efficient HVAC technologies, connected systems, sustainable refrigerants, and research and development initiatives designed to improve performance, indoor air quality, and energy savings. Strategic relationships with contractors, distributors, and home builders are also helping companies expand market coverage, strengthen customer access, and improve competitive positioning.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



North America residential HVAC market trends, growth drivers, challenges, emerging opportunities, and regulatory developments

Competitive landscape assessment using Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, product segmentation, application analysis, and regional forecasts through 2035 Detailed company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

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