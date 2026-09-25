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North America Residential HVAC Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of Carrier Global, Daikin Industries, And Trane Technologies


2026-09-25 04:46:44
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) North America Residential HVAC Gains Momentum as Smart Systems, Heat Pumps, Energy-Efficient Retrofits and Sustainable Refrigerants Reshape Home Comfort

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Residential HVAC Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America residential HVAC market was valued at USD 25.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 46.6 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Market growth is being driven by rising demand for energy-efficient heating and cooling systems, increasing replacement of aging equipment, smart home integration, and greater consumer focus on indoor air quality and sustainability.

Homeowners across North America are prioritizing indoor comfort, lower energy consumption, and long-term operating savings when selecting residential heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. This shift is accelerating demand for advanced HVAC products that deliver quieter operation, improved performance, intelligent controls, and enhanced air-quality management.

Connected HVAC technologies are expected to play an increasingly important role in market expansion. Systems equipped with remote monitoring, automation, and intelligent climate-control capabilities allow homeowners to manage energy use and indoor temperatures more effectively. At the same time, evolving regulatory standards are encouraging manufacturers and consumers to transition toward energy-efficient equipment and lower-impact refrigerants.

Heat pumps continue to gain market share as households recognize their potential to reduce energy consumption and support more sustainable residential heating and cooling. Incentive programs, home renovation activity, and investment in modern residential infrastructure are also strengthening demand for high-efficiency HVAC upgrades throughout the region.

The split air conditioner segment accounted for 35% of the North America residential HVAC market in 2025. Strong product familiarity, straightforward installation, broad availability, and established service networks continue to support adoption. Split systems also offer practical upgrade options for existing homes, helping maintain their position as a preferred residential cooling solution. Continued demand for unitary air conditioning equipment further reinforces the segment's market strength.

In 2025, the residential segment represented 86% of the market and generated USD 21.6 billion. Replacement demand remains a major growth catalyst, with many households continuing to operate older heating and cooling systems. Greater awareness of indoor air quality, energy conservation, and lifecycle costs is encouraging investment in advanced air conditioners, energy-efficient heat pumps, and smart climate-control technologies. Renovation projects and ongoing equipment upgrades are expected to sustain segment growth through 2035.

The U.S. residential HVAC market held an 89% regional share and generated USD 22.4 billion in 2025. The country's leadership is supported by widespread reliance on residential air conditioning, a large installed base of aging equipment, and consistent demand for replacement and retrofit solutions. A developed construction sector, extensive distribution networks, tighter energy-efficiency requirements, and growing adoption of smart home technologies are expected to preserve the U.S. market's dominant position.

Leading participants in the North America residential HVAC market include Trane Technologies plc, Carrier Global Corporation, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Lennox International Inc., Rheem Manufacturing Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Fujitsu General Limited, Gree Electric Appliances Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Nortek Global HVAC, Friedrich Air Conditioning Co., Hisense Group, and Johnson Controls.

Manufacturers are investing in energy-efficient HVAC technologies, connected systems, sustainable refrigerants, and research and development initiatives designed to improve performance, indoor air quality, and energy savings. Strategic relationships with contractors, distributors, and home builders are also helping companies expand market coverage, strengthen customer access, and improve competitive positioning.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

  • North America residential HVAC market trends, growth drivers, challenges, emerging opportunities, and regulatory developments
  • Competitive landscape assessment using Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • Market size, product segmentation, application analysis, and regional forecasts through 2035
  • Detailed company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 175
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $25.2 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $46.6 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3%
Regions Covered North America


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Research approach
1.2 Quality Commitments
1.2.1 AI policy & data integrity commitment
1.2.1.1 Source consistency protocol
1.3 Research Trail & Confidence Scoring
1.3.1 Research Trail Components
1.3.2 Scoring Components
1.4 Data Collection
1.4.1 Partial list of primary sources
1.5 Data mining sources
1.5.1 Paid sources
1.5.1.1 Sources, by region
1.6 Base estimates and calculations
1.6.1 Base year calculation for any one approach
1.7 Forecast model
1.7.1 Quantified market impact analysis
1.7.1.1 Mathematical impact of growth parameters on forecast
1.8 Research transparency addendum
1.8.1 Source attribution framework
1.8.2 Quality assurance metrics
1.8.3 Our commitment to trust
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degreesynopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Product type trends
2.2.2 Application trends
2.2.3 Installation trends
2.2.4 Distribution channel trends
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Residential HVAC industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Raw material suppliers
3.1.2 Component manufacturers
3.1.3 HVAC system manufacturers
3.1.4 Distributors and wholesalers
3.1.5 Contractors and installers
3.1.6 End users
3.1.7 Value addition at each stage
3.1.8 Factors affecting the value chain
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.4.1 Energy efficiency and performance standards (DOE, ENERGY STAR)
3.4.2 Refrigerant phase-down regulations (EPA SNAP, AIM Act)
3.4.3 Import and trade compliance
3.4.4 Sustainability reporting and ESG transparency
3.4.5 Cybersecurity and data privacy (for connected devices)
3.5 Major market trends and disruptions
3.5.1 Intensified competition and speed to market pressure
3.5.2 Supply chain disruptions and sourcing volatility
3.5.3 Rising costs and margin pressures
3.5.4 Technological innovation and digital integration
3.5.5 Market consolidation and brand alliances
3.5.6 Sustainability and regulatory compliance
3.6 Technological and innovation landscape
3.6.1 Current technological trends
3.6.1.1 Sustainable product innovation
3.6.1.2 Modular and ergonomic system design
3.6.1.3 Data-driven R&D and customer-centric innovation
3.7 Emerging technologies
3.8 Pricing analysis (driven by primary research)
3.8.1 Historical price trend analysis (2022-2025)
3.8.2 Pricing strategy by player type (premium/value/cost-plus)
3.8.3 Regional price variation analysis
3.9 Future market trends
3.9.1 Energy efficiency and electrification
3.9.2 Smart connectivity and predictive maintenance
3.9.3 Indoor air quality (IAQ) and health-focused solutions
3.9.4 direct-to-consumer and omnichannel expansion
3.9.5 Climate-resilient and regional customization
3.10 Porter's analysis
3.11 PESTEL analysis
3.12 Supply chain analysis
3.12.1 Supply chain disruptions and sourcing volatility
3.12.2 Regional sourcing strategies
3.12.3 Supply chain resilience initiatives
3.13 Trade data analysis (driven by paid database)
3.13.1 Import/export volume and value trends (HS codes 8415, 8418)
3.13.2 Key trade corridors and tariff impact
3.13.3 Country-of-origin analysis for major components
3.14 Impact of AI and generative AI on the market
3.14.1 AI-driven disruption of existing business models
3.14.2 GenAI use cases and adoption roadmap by segment
3.14.2.1 Predictive maintenance and diagnostics
3.14.2.2 Energy optimization algorithms
3.14.2.3 Customer service and support automation
3.14.3 Risks, limitations, and regulatory considerations
3.15 Capacity and production landscape (driven by primary research)
3.15.1 Installed manufacturing capacity by region and key producers
3.15.2 Capacity utilization rates and expansion pipelines
3.15.3 Domestic vs. import-reliant supply structure
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product Type, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Heat pumps
5.2.1 Ducted
5.2.1.1 Vertical discharge
5.2.1.2 Side discharge
5.2.2 Ductless
5.3 Spilt air conditioner
5.3.1 Ducted
5.3.1.1 Vertical discharge
5.3.1.2 Side discharge
5.3.2 Ductless
5.4 Furnace
5.4.1 Gas furnaces
5.4.2 Oil furnaces
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Residential
6.2.1 Single family
6.2.2 Multi family
6.3 Light commercial
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Installation, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 New construction
7.3 Replacement/retrofit
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Direct sales
8.3 Indirect sales
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Country, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 U.S.
9.3 Canada
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 American Standard
10.2 Bosch
10.3 Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems
10.4 Carrier
10.5 Daikin
10.6 Goodman Manufacturing
10.7 Honeywell
10.8 Ingersoll Rand
10.9 Johnson Controls
10.10 Lennox
10.11 LG Electronics USA
10.12 Midea
10.13 Panasonic
10.14 Rheem
10.15 Trane Technologies
For more information about this report visit

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