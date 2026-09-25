North America Residential HVAC Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of Carrier Global, Daikin Industries, And Trane Technologies
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|175
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$25.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$46.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.3%
|Regions Covered
|North America
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Research approach
1.2 Quality Commitments
1.2.1 AI policy & data integrity commitment
1.2.1.1 Source consistency protocol
1.3 Research Trail & Confidence Scoring
1.3.1 Research Trail Components
1.3.2 Scoring Components
1.4 Data Collection
1.4.1 Partial list of primary sources
1.5 Data mining sources
1.5.1 Paid sources
1.5.1.1 Sources, by region
1.6 Base estimates and calculations
1.6.1 Base year calculation for any one approach
1.7 Forecast model
1.7.1 Quantified market impact analysis
1.7.1.1 Mathematical impact of growth parameters on forecast
1.8 Research transparency addendum
1.8.1 Source attribution framework
1.8.2 Quality assurance metrics
1.8.3 Our commitment to trust
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degreesynopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Product type trends
2.2.2 Application trends
2.2.3 Installation trends
2.2.4 Distribution channel trends
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Residential HVAC industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Raw material suppliers
3.1.2 Component manufacturers
3.1.3 HVAC system manufacturers
3.1.4 Distributors and wholesalers
3.1.5 Contractors and installers
3.1.6 End users
3.1.7 Value addition at each stage
3.1.8 Factors affecting the value chain
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.4.1 Energy efficiency and performance standards (DOE, ENERGY STAR)
3.4.2 Refrigerant phase-down regulations (EPA SNAP, AIM Act)
3.4.3 Import and trade compliance
3.4.4 Sustainability reporting and ESG transparency
3.4.5 Cybersecurity and data privacy (for connected devices)
3.5 Major market trends and disruptions
3.5.1 Intensified competition and speed to market pressure
3.5.2 Supply chain disruptions and sourcing volatility
3.5.3 Rising costs and margin pressures
3.5.4 Technological innovation and digital integration
3.5.5 Market consolidation and brand alliances
3.5.6 Sustainability and regulatory compliance
3.6 Technological and innovation landscape
3.6.1 Current technological trends
3.6.1.1 Sustainable product innovation
3.6.1.2 Modular and ergonomic system design
3.6.1.3 Data-driven R&D and customer-centric innovation
3.7 Emerging technologies
3.8 Pricing analysis (driven by primary research)
3.8.1 Historical price trend analysis (2022-2025)
3.8.2 Pricing strategy by player type (premium/value/cost-plus)
3.8.3 Regional price variation analysis
3.9 Future market trends
3.9.1 Energy efficiency and electrification
3.9.2 Smart connectivity and predictive maintenance
3.9.3 Indoor air quality (IAQ) and health-focused solutions
3.9.4 direct-to-consumer and omnichannel expansion
3.9.5 Climate-resilient and regional customization
3.10 Porter's analysis
3.11 PESTEL analysis
3.12 Supply chain analysis
3.12.1 Supply chain disruptions and sourcing volatility
3.12.2 Regional sourcing strategies
3.12.3 Supply chain resilience initiatives
3.13 Trade data analysis (driven by paid database)
3.13.1 Import/export volume and value trends (HS codes 8415, 8418)
3.13.2 Key trade corridors and tariff impact
3.13.3 Country-of-origin analysis for major components
3.14 Impact of AI and generative AI on the market
3.14.1 AI-driven disruption of existing business models
3.14.2 GenAI use cases and adoption roadmap by segment
3.14.2.1 Predictive maintenance and diagnostics
3.14.2.2 Energy optimization algorithms
3.14.2.3 Customer service and support automation
3.14.3 Risks, limitations, and regulatory considerations
3.15 Capacity and production landscape (driven by primary research)
3.15.1 Installed manufacturing capacity by region and key producers
3.15.2 Capacity utilization rates and expansion pipelines
3.15.3 Domestic vs. import-reliant supply structure
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product Type, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Heat pumps
5.2.1 Ducted
5.2.1.1 Vertical discharge
5.2.1.2 Side discharge
5.2.2 Ductless
5.3 Spilt air conditioner
5.3.1 Ducted
5.3.1.1 Vertical discharge
5.3.1.2 Side discharge
5.3.2 Ductless
5.4 Furnace
5.4.1 Gas furnaces
5.4.2 Oil furnaces
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Residential
6.2.1 Single family
6.2.2 Multi family
6.3 Light commercial
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Installation, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 New construction
7.3 Replacement/retrofit
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Direct sales
8.3 Indirect sales
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Country, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 U.S.
9.3 Canada
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 American Standard
10.2 Bosch
10.3 Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems
10.4 Carrier
10.5 Daikin
10.6 Goodman Manufacturing
10.7 Honeywell
10.8 Ingersoll Rand
10.9 Johnson Controls
10.10 Lennox
10.11 LG Electronics USA
10.12 Midea
10.13 Panasonic
10.14 Rheem
10.15 Trane Technologies
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