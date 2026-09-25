North America Industrial Fans And Blowers Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of 3 Of The Leading Companies Within The Data Included: Greenheck Fan Corporation, Twin City Fan Companies, And Howden
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|180
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$3.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.0%
|Regions Covered
|North America
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market scope & definitions
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Base estimates and calculations
1.3.1 Base year calculation
1.3.2 Market estimates & forecasts parameters
1.4 Forecast Model
1.4.1 Key trends for market estimates
1.4.2 Quantified market impact analysis
1.4.2.1 Mathematical impact of growth parameters on forecast
1.4.3 Scenario analysis framework
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Some of the primary sources (but not limited to)
1.6 Data mining sources
1.6.1 Paid Sources
1.7 Primary research and validation
1.7.1 Primary sources
1.8 Research Trail & confidence scoring
1.8.1 Research trail components
1.8.2 Scoring components
1.9 Research transparency addendum
1.9.1 Source attribution framework
1.9.2 Quality assurance metrics
1.9.3 Our commitment to trust
1.10 Market Definitions
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry snapshot
2.2 Business trends
2.2.1 Product type
2.2.2 Power
2.2.3 Application
2.2.4 End Use
2.2.5 Distribution Channel
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.2 Profit margin
3.1.3 Value addition at each stage
3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.2.3 Opportunities
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Future market trends
3.5 Technology and innovation landscape
3.5.1 Current technological trends
3.5.2 Emerging technologies
3.6 Price trends (Driven by Primary Research)
3.6.1 Historical Price Trend Analysis, 2019-2024 (Driven by Primary Research)
3.6.2 Pricing Strategy by Player Type (Driven by Primary Research)
3.7 Regulatory framework
3.8 Major market trends and disruptions
3.9 Future market trend
3.10 Technology disruption assessment
3.11 Porter's five forces analysis
3.12 PESTEL analysis
3.13 Trade Data Analysis (Driven by Primary Research - ITC Trade Map, USITC)
3.13.1 Import/Export Volume & Value Trends - North America (HS Code 8414) (Driven by Primary Research)
3.13.2 Key Trade Corridors & Tariff Impact (Driven by Primary Research)
3.14 Impact of AI & Generative AI on the Industrial Fans & Blowers Market
3.14.1 AI-Driven Disruption of Existing Business Models
3.14.2 GenAI Use Cases & Adoption Roadmap by Segment
3.14.3 Risks, Limitations & Regulatory Considerations
3.15 Capacity & Production Landscape (Driven by Primary Research)
3.15.1 Manufacturing Capacity Installed by Region & Key Producer (Driven by Primary Research)
3.15.2 Capacity Utilization Rates & Expansion Pipelines
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 North America market share Breakdown by Player, 2025
4.3 Company Tier Benchmarking
4.4 Competitive Positioning Matrix analysis
4.5 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Market entry and expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product type, 2022-2035 (USD Billion, Thousand Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Fans
5.2.1 Axial Fans
5.2.1.1 Propeller Fans
5.2.1.2 Tube Axial Fans
5.2.1.3 Vane Axial Fans
5.2.2 Centrifugal Fans
5.2.2.1 Forward-Curved Blade Fans
5.2.2.2 Backward-Curved / Backward-Inclined Blade Fans
5.2.2.3 Radial Blade Fans
5.2.3 Mixed Flow Fans
5.2.4 Cross Flow Fans
5.3 Blowers
5.3.1 Centrifugal Blowers
5.3.2 Positive Displacement Blowers
5.3.2.1 Roots / Lobe Blowers
5.3.2.2 Screw Blowers
5.3.2.3 Sliding Vane Blowers
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Power, 2022-2035 (USD Billion, Thousand Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Up to 5 kW (Small Capacity)
6.3 5 kW - 100 kW (Medium Capacity)
6.4 100 kW - 500 kW (Large Capacity)
6.5 Above 500 kW (Heavy Industrial / Mission-Critical)
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 (USD Billion, Thousand Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 HVAC & Ventilation
7.2.1 Commercial Buildings
7.2.2 Industrial Facilities
7.2.3 Data Centers & Clean Rooms
7.3 Power Generation
7.3.1 Thermal Power
7.3.2 Nuclear power
7.3.3 Renewable Energy
7.4 Oil, Gas & Petrochemical
7.4.1 Upstream
7.4.2 Midstream
7.4.3 Downstream
7.5 Mining & Minerals Processing
7.5.1 Underground Mine Ventilation & Cooling
7.5.2 Surface Mining & Minerals Processing
7.6 Chemical Processing
7.7 Water & Wastewater Treatment
7.8 Cement & Construction Materials
7.9 Food & Beverage
7.10 Pulp, Paper & Printing
7.11 Others (Textile, Rubber, Plastics, Agriculture)
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035 (USD Billion, Thousand Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Industrial
8.2.1 Heavy Industry - Steel, Aluminum, Metals
8.2.2 Process Industry - Chemical, Pharma, Food Production
8.2.3 Energy & Utilities - Power Plants, Refineries, LNG Terminals
8.3 Commercial
8.3.1 Office and retail buildings
8.3.2 Hospitality and healthcare facilities
8.4 Municipality and infrastructure
8.4.1 Waste water treatment plant
8.4.2 Tunnel, subway and public infrastructure
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2022-2035 (USD Billion, Thousand Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Direct
9.3 Indirect
Chapter 10 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Country, 2022-2035 (USD Billion, Thousand Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Global Player
11.1.1 Ingersoll Rand
11.1.2 Atlas Copco
11.1.3 Greenheck Fan Corporation
11.1.4 ebm-papst Inc.
11.1.5 Howden Group
11.1.6 SPX Technologies
11.1.7 FlaktGroup
11.1.8 Aerzen USA Corporation
11.2 Regional players
11.2.1 Twin City Fan Companies Ltd.
11.2.2 New York Blower Company
11.2.3 Loren Cook Company
11.2.4 Chicago Blower Corporation
11.2.5 Hartzell Air Movement
11.2.6 AirPro Fan & Blower Company
11.2.7 Robinson Fans Inc.
11.2.8 ProcessBarron
11.3 Emerging players
11.3.1 IB International Inc.
11.3.2 Patterson Fan Company Inc.
11.3.3 Triangle Engineering of Arkansas Inc.
11.3.4 Moffitt Corporation
11.3.5 Northern Blower Inc.
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment