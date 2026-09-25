North America Industrial Fans And Blowers Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of 3 Of The Leading Companies Within The Data Included: Greenheck Fan Corporation, Twin City Fan Companies, And Howden

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Industrial Fans and Blowers Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America industrial fans and blowers market was valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by North America's established industrial base, rising adoption of energy-efficient air movement technologies, and increased emphasis on air quality and environmental compliance across industrial and commercial facilities.

Ongoing investment in modern ventilation, temperature control, and airflow management systems is strengthening demand throughout the region. Industrial operators are upgrading aging infrastructure to improve energy performance, reduce operating expenses, and maintain optimal facility conditions. Technological advancements in system reliability, automated controls, performance monitoring, and predictive maintenance are also improving the long-term value of industrial fans and blowers.

Purchasing decisions are increasingly influenced by lifecycle costs, energy consumption, maintenance requirements, equipment reliability, and regulatory compliance. Organizations across the United States and Canada are prioritizing advanced systems that can increase productivity while supporting sustainability objectives. As manufacturing plants, commercial buildings, warehouses, data centers, and institutional facilities modernize their operations, demand for high-performance industrial airflow equipment is expected to remain strong through 2035.

Fans Segment Maintains Market Leadership

The fans segment accounted for a 61.4% share of the North America industrial fans and blowers market, generating USD 2.1 billion in revenue in 2025. Its leading position reflects widespread use across ventilation, air circulation, cooling, temperature management, material handling, and process applications.

Demand for dependable fan systems is increasing across industrial, commercial, and institutional environments. Investments in manufacturing infrastructure, facility renovation, and energy-efficient building systems are further supporting segment growth. The versatility of industrial fans, combined with advances in motor efficiency, control capabilities, and application-specific design, continues to reinforce their importance across a broad range of operating environments.

Medium-Power Equipment Captures Significant Share

The 5 kW-100 kW medium-power segment represented 43.6% of the market in 2025. Equipment within this capacity range offers a strong balance of airflow performance, energy efficiency, and cost optimization, making it suitable for numerous industrial and commercial applications.

Medium-power industrial fans and blowers can support demanding airflow requirements without the higher capital and operating costs associated with larger systems. This favorable performance profile is encouraging adoption among organizations seeking to align productivity goals with energy management initiatives. Continued investment in efficient facility systems is expected to sustain demand for medium-capacity equipment throughout the forecast period.

United States Leads the North America Market

The United States industrial fans and blowers market generated USD 2.9 billion in 2025 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% through 2035. The country's leadership is supported by its extensive manufacturing sector, strong awareness of energy conservation, established distribution networks, and access to comprehensive maintenance and technical support services.

U.S. end users are placing greater emphasis on energy performance, equipment dependability, regulatory standards, lifecycle value, and total cost of ownership. These priorities are shaping procurement decisions across manufacturing facilities, commercial properties, institutional buildings, and infrastructure projects. Continued modernization of industrial operations and building systems is expected to reinforce the United States as the region's largest market.

Competitive Landscape and Growth Strategies

Key companies operating in the North America industrial fans and blowers market include Aerzen USA Corporation, AirPro Fan & Blower Company, Atlas Copco, Chicago Blower Corporation, ebm-papst Inc., FlaktGroup, Greenheck Fan Corporation, Hartzell Air Movement, Howden Group, IB International Inc., Ingersoll Rand, Loren Cook Company, Moffitt Corporation, New York Blower Company, Northern Blower Inc., Patterson Fan Company Inc., ProcessBarron, Robinson Fans Inc., SPX Technologies, Triangle Engineering of Arkansas Inc., and Twin City Fan Companies Ltd.

Market participants are focusing on product innovation, energy-efficient designs, digital monitoring, strategic partnerships, and service network expansion to strengthen their competitive positions. Investments in advanced controls, connected equipment, predictive maintenance, and application-specific solutions are enabling manufacturers to address changing customer requirements. Companies are also expanding aftermarket services and technical support capabilities to improve equipment uptime, customer retention, and lifecycle performance.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory developments

Competitive landscape analysis, including Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL assessments

Market size, product segmentation, power capacity analysis, and regional forecasts Company profiles covering business strategies, financial insights, product developments, and SWOT analysis

The outlook for the North America industrial fans and blowers market remains positive as businesses invest in efficient ventilation, airflow management, and industrial process systems. Regulatory compliance, infrastructure modernization, sustainability targets, and the need to control long-term operating costs will remain central factors supporting market expansion through 2035.

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