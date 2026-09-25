North America Electric Fireplace Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of Glen Dimplex, Napoleon, And Twin-Star International

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Electric Fireplace Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America electric fireplace market was valued at USD 1.05 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.55 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. Market growth is being driven by sustained investment in residential renovation, increased demand for energy-efficient heating solutions, and growing consumer interest in modern interior design.

Homeowners across North America are upgrading living spaces with electric fireplaces that combine heating performance, visual appeal, and operational convenience. Easier installation, lower maintenance requirements, and compatibility with contemporary interiors are strengthening demand compared with conventional fireplace systems. Compact and space-saving models are gaining particular attention as consumers seek functional products suited to apartments, urban homes, and remodeled residential spaces.

Product innovation is also shaping the North America electric fireplace market. Manufacturers are introducing customizable flame effects, programmable temperature settings, remote operation, and energy management capabilities. Integration with smart home ecosystems is becoming an important purchasing consideration, with app-based controls, voice assistant compatibility, and home automation connectivity supporting wider adoption among technology-focused consumers.

The wall-mounted electric fireplace segment generated USD 376.1 million in revenue in 2025. Demand for wall-mounted models is supported by their space-efficient construction, decorative value, and installation flexibility. These products are increasingly being selected for residential and commercial applications because they provide supplemental heating without extensive construction or specialized ventilation infrastructure. Continued urban development and spending on remodeling and interior upgrades are expected to sustain segment growth through 2035.

The plug-in electric fireplace segment accounted for 67.2% of the market in 2025 and is forecast to register a CAGR of 3.2% through 2035. Affordability, portability, installation simplicity, and immediate heating capability remain key factors supporting demand. Plug-in systems can be incorporated into existing residential environments without major structural modifications, making them attractive to homeowners, renters, and consumers seeking flexible home comfort products.

The U.S. electric fireplace market reached USD 859.5 million in 2025 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2026 to 2035. Residential remodeling activity, smart home adoption, and demand for cleaner indoor heating technologies are creating favorable market conditions. Portable and wall-mounted electric fireplaces are expected to remain popular as consumers prioritize contemporary aesthetics, efficient operation, and convenient installation.

Leading companies operating in the North America electric fireplace market include Dimplex North America, Napoleon Fireplaces, Hearth & Home Technologies, Twin Star Home, GHP Group Inc., Duraflame, Empire Comfort Systems, Amantii Electric Fireplaces, Muskoka Lifestyle Products, Modern Flames, Faber, Evonic Fires, Flamerite Fires, Kozy Heat, Touchstone Home Products, Inc., Real Flame, FPI Fireplace Products International, MagikFlame, FLARE Fireplaces, Regency Fireplace Products, and SEI Furniture.

Market participants are prioritizing product development, portfolio expansion, and digital commerce strategies to strengthen their competitive positions. Smart-enabled fireplaces with customizable visual effects and advanced temperature controls are central to new product introductions. Manufacturers are also expanding design, size, and installation options to address varied residential and commercial requirements.

Strategic partnerships with retailers, distributors, home improvement chains, and online marketplaces are improving product availability and brand visibility. Increased investment in digital marketing and e-commerce is further enhancing customer engagement while simplifying product comparison and purchasing processes across the region.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



North America electric fireplace market trends, growth drivers, challenges, opportunities, and regulatory developments

Competitive landscape supported by Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, product segmentation, installation type analysis, and regional forecasts through 2035 Company profiles covering business strategies, financial insights, product innovation, and SWOT analysis

The market outlook remains positive as residential renovation, connected home technology, and demand for efficient supplemental heating continue to influence purchasing decisions. Manufacturers offering differentiated designs, intelligent controls, and flexible installation formats are expected to capture emerging opportunities in the North America electric fireplace market through 2035.

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