North America Electric Fireplace Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of Glen Dimplex, Napoleon, And Twin-Star International
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|220
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.05 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$1.55 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.0%
|Regions Covered
|North America
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Data mining sources
1.3.1 Global
1.3.2 Regional/Country
1.4 Base estimates and calculations
1.4.1 Base year calculation
1.4.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.6 Forecast model
1.7 Research assumptions and limitations
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Country
2.2.2 Product type
2.2.3 Installation type
2.2.4 Heating capacity
2.2.5 Style
2.2.6 Application
2.2.7 Distribution channel
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.2 Profit margin
3.1.3 Value addition at each stage
3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising demand for energy-efficient and low-maintenance heating solutions
3.2.1.2 Growing preference for modern interior decor and smart home integration
3.2.1.3 Expansion of residential renovation and home improvement activities
3.2.2 Pitfalls & Challenges
3.2.2.1 Limited heating capability compared to traditional heating systems
3.2.2.2 Fluctuation in electricity costs and energy consumption concerns
3.2.3 Opportunities
3.2.3.1 Increasing adoption of smart fireplaces with IoT-enabled controls
3.2.3.2 Growing demand from apartments, hospitality, and commercial interior applications
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Future market trends
3.5 Technology and innovation landscape
3.5.1 Current technological trends
3.5.2 Emerging technologies
3.6 Regulatory landscape
3.6.1 Standards and compliance requirements
3.6.2 Regional regulatory frameworks
3.6.3 Certification standards
3.7 Porter's analysis
3.8 PESTEL analysis
3.9 Pricing analysis (driven by primary research)
3.9.1 Historical price trend analysis (driven by primary research)
3.9.2 Pricing strategy by player type (premium / value / cost-plus) (driven by primary research)
3.10 Trade data analysis (driven by paid database)
3.10.1 Import/export volume & value trends by region (driven by paid database)
3.10.2 Key trade corridors & tariff impact (driven by paid database)
3.11 Impact of AI & generative AI on the market
3.11.1 AI-driven disruption of existing business models (personalization, demand forecasting)
3.11.2 GenAI use cases & adoption roadmap by segment (design customization, smart controls)
3.11.3 Risks, limitations & regulatory considerations
3.12 Distribution infrastructure & channel penetration landscape (driven by primary research)
3.12.1 Channel coverage by region & format (modern vs. traditional trade) (driven by primary research)
3.12.2 Last-mile infrastructure gaps & emerging channel shifts (driven by primary research)
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 by Country
4.2.1.1 U.S.
4.2.1.2 Canada
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product Type, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Wall-mounted electric fireplaces
5.3 Freestanding electric fireplaces
5.4 Built-in electric fireplaces
5.5 Corner electric fireplaces
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Installation Type, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Plug-in
6.3 Direct-wired
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Heating Capacity, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Up to 1.5 kW
7.3 1.5 kW to 2.5 kW
7.4 Above 2.5 kW
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Style, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Traditional
8.3 Modern
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Residential
9.2.1 Single-family homes
9.2.2 Apartments & condominiums
9.2.3 Vacation & second homes
9.3 Commercial
9.3.1 Offices & co-working spaces
9.3.2 Restaurants & cafes
9.3.3 Hotels & hospitality
9.3.4 Retail spaces & showrooms
9.3.5 Healthcare & senior living facilities
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 Online
10.2.1 E-commerce platforms (Amazon, Wayfair, Alibaba)
10.2.2 Company direct websites (D2C)
10.2.3 Social commerce & influencer-driven sales
10.3 Offline
10.3.1 Specialty hearth & fireplace stores
10.3.2 Home improvement & hardware stores
10.3.3 Furniture & home decor showrooms
10.3.4 Mass merchandisers & wholesale clubs
Chapter 11 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Country, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
11.1 Key trends
11.2 U.S.
11.3 Canada
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Top Global Players
12.1.1 Dimplex North America
12.1.2 Napoleon Fireplaces
12.1.3 Hearth & Home Technologies
12.1.4 Twin Star Home
12.1.5 GHP Group Inc.
12.1.6 Duraflame
12.1.7 Empire Comfort Systems
12.2 Regional Champions
12.2.1 Amantii Electric Fireplaces
12.2.2 Muskoka Lifestyle Products
12.2.3 Modern Flames
12.2.4 Faber
12.2.5 Evonic Fires
12.2.6 Flamerite Fires
12.2.7 Kozy Heat
12.3 Emerging & Specialized Players
12.3.1 Touchstone Home Products, Inc.
12.3.2 Real Flame
12.3.3 FPI Fireplace Products International
12.3.4 MagikFlame
12.3.5 FLARE Fireplaces
12.3.6 Regency Fireplace Products
12.3.7 SEI Furniture
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