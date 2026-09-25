Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

North America Electric Fireplace Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of Glen Dimplex, Napoleon, And Twin-Star International


2026-09-25 04:46:44
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Smart, Space-Saving Electric Fireplaces Gain Ground as Home Renovations, Energy Efficiency and Connected Living Reshape North America's Market

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Electric Fireplace Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America electric fireplace market was valued at USD 1.05 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.55 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. Market growth is being driven by sustained investment in residential renovation, increased demand for energy-efficient heating solutions, and growing consumer interest in modern interior design.

Homeowners across North America are upgrading living spaces with electric fireplaces that combine heating performance, visual appeal, and operational convenience. Easier installation, lower maintenance requirements, and compatibility with contemporary interiors are strengthening demand compared with conventional fireplace systems. Compact and space-saving models are gaining particular attention as consumers seek functional products suited to apartments, urban homes, and remodeled residential spaces.

Product innovation is also shaping the North America electric fireplace market. Manufacturers are introducing customizable flame effects, programmable temperature settings, remote operation, and energy management capabilities. Integration with smart home ecosystems is becoming an important purchasing consideration, with app-based controls, voice assistant compatibility, and home automation connectivity supporting wider adoption among technology-focused consumers.

The wall-mounted electric fireplace segment generated USD 376.1 million in revenue in 2025. Demand for wall-mounted models is supported by their space-efficient construction, decorative value, and installation flexibility. These products are increasingly being selected for residential and commercial applications because they provide supplemental heating without extensive construction or specialized ventilation infrastructure. Continued urban development and spending on remodeling and interior upgrades are expected to sustain segment growth through 2035.

The plug-in electric fireplace segment accounted for 67.2% of the market in 2025 and is forecast to register a CAGR of 3.2% through 2035. Affordability, portability, installation simplicity, and immediate heating capability remain key factors supporting demand. Plug-in systems can be incorporated into existing residential environments without major structural modifications, making them attractive to homeowners, renters, and consumers seeking flexible home comfort products.

The U.S. electric fireplace market reached USD 859.5 million in 2025 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2026 to 2035. Residential remodeling activity, smart home adoption, and demand for cleaner indoor heating technologies are creating favorable market conditions. Portable and wall-mounted electric fireplaces are expected to remain popular as consumers prioritize contemporary aesthetics, efficient operation, and convenient installation.

Leading companies operating in the North America electric fireplace market include Dimplex North America, Napoleon Fireplaces, Hearth & Home Technologies, Twin Star Home, GHP Group Inc., Duraflame, Empire Comfort Systems, Amantii Electric Fireplaces, Muskoka Lifestyle Products, Modern Flames, Faber, Evonic Fires, Flamerite Fires, Kozy Heat, Touchstone Home Products, Inc., Real Flame, FPI Fireplace Products International, MagikFlame, FLARE Fireplaces, Regency Fireplace Products, and SEI Furniture.

Market participants are prioritizing product development, portfolio expansion, and digital commerce strategies to strengthen their competitive positions. Smart-enabled fireplaces with customizable visual effects and advanced temperature controls are central to new product introductions. Manufacturers are also expanding design, size, and installation options to address varied residential and commercial requirements.

Strategic partnerships with retailers, distributors, home improvement chains, and online marketplaces are improving product availability and brand visibility. Increased investment in digital marketing and e-commerce is further enhancing customer engagement while simplifying product comparison and purchasing processes across the region.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

  • North America electric fireplace market trends, growth drivers, challenges, opportunities, and regulatory developments
  • Competitive landscape supported by Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • Market size, product segmentation, installation type analysis, and regional forecasts through 2035
  • Company profiles covering business strategies, financial insights, product innovation, and SWOT analysis

The market outlook remains positive as residential renovation, connected home technology, and demand for efficient supplemental heating continue to influence purchasing decisions. Manufacturers offering differentiated designs, intelligent controls, and flexible installation formats are expected to capture emerging opportunities in the North America electric fireplace market through 2035.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 220
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.05 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $1.55 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0%
Regions Covered North America


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Data mining sources
1.3.1 Global
1.3.2 Regional/Country
1.4 Base estimates and calculations
1.4.1 Base year calculation
1.4.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.6 Forecast model
1.7 Research assumptions and limitations
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Country
2.2.2 Product type
2.2.3 Installation type
2.2.4 Heating capacity
2.2.5 Style
2.2.6 Application
2.2.7 Distribution channel
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.2 Profit margin
3.1.3 Value addition at each stage
3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising demand for energy-efficient and low-maintenance heating solutions
3.2.1.2 Growing preference for modern interior decor and smart home integration
3.2.1.3 Expansion of residential renovation and home improvement activities
3.2.2 Pitfalls & Challenges
3.2.2.1 Limited heating capability compared to traditional heating systems
3.2.2.2 Fluctuation in electricity costs and energy consumption concerns
3.2.3 Opportunities
3.2.3.1 Increasing adoption of smart fireplaces with IoT-enabled controls
3.2.3.2 Growing demand from apartments, hospitality, and commercial interior applications
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Future market trends
3.5 Technology and innovation landscape
3.5.1 Current technological trends
3.5.2 Emerging technologies
3.6 Regulatory landscape
3.6.1 Standards and compliance requirements
3.6.2 Regional regulatory frameworks
3.6.3 Certification standards
3.7 Porter's analysis
3.8 PESTEL analysis
3.9 Pricing analysis (driven by primary research)
3.9.1 Historical price trend analysis (driven by primary research)
3.9.2 Pricing strategy by player type (premium / value / cost-plus) (driven by primary research)
3.10 Trade data analysis (driven by paid database)
3.10.1 Import/export volume & value trends by region (driven by paid database)
3.10.2 Key trade corridors & tariff impact (driven by paid database)
3.11 Impact of AI & generative AI on the market
3.11.1 AI-driven disruption of existing business models (personalization, demand forecasting)
3.11.2 GenAI use cases & adoption roadmap by segment (design customization, smart controls)
3.11.3 Risks, limitations & regulatory considerations
3.12 Distribution infrastructure & channel penetration landscape (driven by primary research)
3.12.1 Channel coverage by region & format (modern vs. traditional trade) (driven by primary research)
3.12.2 Last-mile infrastructure gaps & emerging channel shifts (driven by primary research)
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 by Country
4.2.1.1 U.S.
4.2.1.2 Canada
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product Type, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Wall-mounted electric fireplaces
5.3 Freestanding electric fireplaces
5.4 Built-in electric fireplaces
5.5 Corner electric fireplaces
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Installation Type, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Plug-in
6.3 Direct-wired
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Heating Capacity, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Up to 1.5 kW
7.3 1.5 kW to 2.5 kW
7.4 Above 2.5 kW
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Style, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Traditional
8.3 Modern
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Residential
9.2.1 Single-family homes
9.2.2 Apartments & condominiums
9.2.3 Vacation & second homes
9.3 Commercial
9.3.1 Offices & co-working spaces
9.3.2 Restaurants & cafes
9.3.3 Hotels & hospitality
9.3.4 Retail spaces & showrooms
9.3.5 Healthcare & senior living facilities
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 Online
10.2.1 E-commerce platforms (Amazon, Wayfair, Alibaba)
10.2.2 Company direct websites (D2C)
10.2.3 Social commerce & influencer-driven sales
10.3 Offline
10.3.1 Specialty hearth & fireplace stores
10.3.2 Home improvement & hardware stores
10.3.3 Furniture & home decor showrooms
10.3.4 Mass merchandisers & wholesale clubs
Chapter 11 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Country, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
11.1 Key trends
11.2 U.S.
11.3 Canada
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Top Global Players
12.1.1 Dimplex North America
12.1.2 Napoleon Fireplaces
12.1.3 Hearth & Home Technologies
12.1.4 Twin Star Home
12.1.5 GHP Group Inc.
12.1.6 Duraflame
12.1.7 Empire Comfort Systems
12.2 Regional Champions
12.2.1 Amantii Electric Fireplaces
12.2.2 Muskoka Lifestyle Products
12.2.3 Modern Flames
12.2.4 Faber
12.2.5 Evonic Fires
12.2.6 Flamerite Fires
12.2.7 Kozy Heat
12.3 Emerging & Specialized Players
12.3.1 Touchstone Home Products, Inc.
12.3.2 Real Flame
12.3.3 FPI Fireplace Products International
12.3.4 MagikFlame
12.3.5 FLARE Fireplaces
12.3.6 Regency Fireplace Products
12.3.7 SEI Furniture
For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN25092026004107003653ID1111714719



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search