Grid Scale Stationary Battery Storage Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of Tesla, Fluence, And LG Energy Solution
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|140
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$119.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$996.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|22.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Research approach
1.2 Quality commitments
1.2.1 GMI AI policy & data integrity commitment
1.2.1.1 Source consistency protocol
1.3 Research trail & confidence scoring
1.3.1 Research trail components
1.3.2 Scoring components
1.4 Data collection
1.4.1 Partial list of primary sources
1.5 Data mining sources
1.5.1 Paid sources
1.5.1.1 Sources, by region
1.6 Base estimates and calculations
1.6.1 Base year calculation for any one approach
1.7 Market estimates & forecasts parameters
1.8 Forecast model
1.8.1 Quantified market impact analysis
1.8.1.1 Mathematical impact of growth parameters on forecast
1.9 Research transparency addendum
1.9.1 Source attribution framework
1.9.2 Quality assurance metrics
1.9.3 Our commitment to trust
1.10 Market definitions
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry synopsis, 2022-2035
2.1.1 Business trends
2.1.2 Battery trends
2.1.3 Application trends
2.1.4 Regional trends
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Raw material availability & sourcing analysis
3.1.2 Manufacturing capacity assessment
3.1.3 Supply chain resilience & risk factors
3.1.4 Distribution network analysis
3.2 Regulatory landscape
3.3 Industry impact forces
3.3.1 Growth drivers
3.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.4 Growth potential analysis
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.5.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.5.3 Threat of new entrants
3.5.4 Threat of substitutes
3.6 PESTEL analysis
3.6.1 Political factors
3.6.2 Economic factors
3.6.3 Social factors
3.6.4 Technological factors
3.6.5 Legal factors
3.6.6 Environmental factors
3.7 Price trend analysis (USD/MW)
3.7.1 by Battery
3.7.2 by Region
3.8 Capacity & production landscape (Driven by Primary Research)
3.8.1 Capacity by key producer (Driven by Primary Research)
3.8.2 Capacity utilization rates & expansion pipelines (Driven by Primary Research)
3.9 Impact of AI & Generative AI on the market (Core Solution)
3.9.1 AI-Driven production optimization (Core Solution)
3.9.2 Predictive maintenance & fault detection (Core Solution)
3.10 Emerging opportunities & trends
3.11 Investment analysis & future prospects
3.12 Sustainability initiatives & industry 4.0 integration
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2026
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis, by region, 2025
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.4 Middle East & Africa
4.2.5 Latin America
4.3 Key developments
4.3.1 Key partnerships & collaborations
4.3.2 Major M&A activities
4.3.3 Product innovations & launches
4.3.4 Market expansion strategies
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, by Battery, 2022-2035 (MW & USD Million)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Lithium ion
5.2.1 LFP
5.2.2 NMC
5.2.3 Others
5.3 Sodium sulphur
5.4 Lead acid
5.5 Flow battery
5.6 Others
Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 (MW & USD Million)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Frequency regulation
6.3 Flexible ramping
6.4 Black start services
6.5 Energy shifting & capacity deferral
6.6 T & D congestion relief
6.7 Capacity firming
6.8 Reduced RE curtailment
6.9 Reduced reliance on diesel gensets
Chapter 7 Market Size and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 (MW & USD Million)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 North America
7.2.1 U.S.
7.2.2 Canada
7.2.3 Mexico
7.3 Europe
7.3.1 UK
7.3.2 France
7.3.3 Germany
7.3.4 Italy
7.3.5 Russia
7.3.6 Spain
7.4 Asia-Pacific
7.4.1 China
7.4.2 Australia
7.4.3 India
7.4.4 Japan
7.4.5 South Korea
7.5 Middle East & Africa
7.5.1 Saudi Arabia
7.5.2 UAE
7.5.3 South Africa
7.6 Latin America
7.6.1 Brazil
7.6.2 Argentina
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
8.1 BYD Company
8.2 Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL)
8.3 Eos Energy Enterprises
8.4 Exide Technologies
8.5 Fluence Energy
8.6 Form Energy
8.7 GS Yuasa International
8.8 Hitachi Energy
8.9 HOPPECKE Batterien
8.10 Invinity Energy Systems
8.11 Johnson Controls
8.12 LG Energy Solution
8.13 Panasonic Corporation
8.14 Powin Energy
8.15 Samsung SDI
8.16 Siemens Energy
8.17 SK Innovation
8.18 Tesla
8.19 Toshiba Corporation
8.20 Wartsila
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