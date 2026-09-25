Military Drones Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Northrop Grumman, And Lockheed Martin
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$18.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$66.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Data mining sources
1.3.1 Global
1.3.2 Regional/Country
1.4 Base estimates and calculations
1.4.1 Base year calculation
1.4.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.6 Forecast model
1.7 Research assumptions and limitations
Chapter 2 Executive summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Platform type trends
2.2.2 Weight class trends
2.2.3 Propulsion type trends
2.2.4 Mode of operation trends
2.2.5 Operational range trends
2.2.6 Take-off trends
2.2.7 Application trends
2.2.8 End-user trends
2.2.9 Regional trends
2.3 TAM Analysis, 2026-2035 (USD Million)
2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
2.4.1 Executive decision points
2.4.2 critical success factors
2.5 Future outlook and strategic recommendations
Chapter 3 Industry insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.2 Profit margin
3.1.3 Cost structure
3.1.4 Value addition at each stage
3.1.5 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.6 Disruptions
3.2 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.3 Industry impact forces
3.3.1 Growth drivers
3.3.1.1 Escalating defense expenditure across the world
3.3.1.2 Geopolitical tensions & regional conflicts
3.3.1.3 Technological advancement in autonomous systems
3.3.1.4 Growing requirements for ISR capability
3.3.2 Pitfalls and challenges
3.3.2.1 Increasing cybersecurity vulnerabilities in electronic warfare
3.3.2.2 Regulatory restrictions and export control frameworks
3.3.3 Market opportunities
3.3.3.1 Advancements in autonomous flight control, AI, and secure communications
3.3.3.2 Increasing adoption of unmanned and remotely operated combat and ISR platforms
3.4 Growth potential analysis
3.5 Regulatory landscape
3.5.1 North America
3.5.2 Europe
3.5.3 Asia-Pacific
3.5.4 Latin America
3.5.5 Middle East & Africa
3.6 Porter's analysis
3.7 PESTEL analysis
3.8 Technology and Innovation landscape
3.8.1 Current technological trends
3.8.2 Emerging technologies
3.9 Emerging Business Models
3.10 Compliance Requirements
3.11 Patent and IP analysis
3.12 Geopolitical and trade dynamics
Chapter 4 Competitive landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 By region
4.2.1.1 North America
4.2.1.2 Europe
4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.1.4 Latin America
4.2.1.5 Middle East & Africa
4.2.2 Market concentration analysis
4.3 Competitive benchmarking of key players
4.3.1 Financial performance comparison
4.3.1.1 Revenue
4.3.1.2 Profit margin
4.3.1.3 R&D
4.3.2 Product portfolio comparison
4.3.2.1 Product range breadth
4.3.2.2 Technology
4.3.2.3 Innovation
4.3.3 Geographic presence comparison
4.3.3.1 Global footprint analysis
4.3.3.2 Service network coverage
4.3.3.3 Market penetration by region
4.3.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.3.4.1 Leaders
4.3.4.2 Challengers
4.3.4.3 Followers
4.3.4.4 Niche players
4.3.5 Strategic outlook matrix
4.4 Key developments, 2021-2024
4.4.1 Mergers and acquisitions
4.4.2 Partnerships and collaborations
4.4.3 Technological advancements
4.4.4 Expansion and investment strategies
4.4.5 Sustainability initiatives
4.4.6 Digital transformation initiatives
4.5 Emerging/ startup competitors landscape
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Platform Type, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Fixed-wing military drones
5.3 Rotary-wing military drones
5.3.1 Single rotor
5.3.2 Multi rotor
5.4 Hybrid military drones
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Weight Class, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Small UAVs (< 25 kg)
6.3 Tactical UAVs (25-600 kg)
6.4 Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance (MALE) (600-5,670 kg)
6.5 High-Altitude Long-Endurance (HALE) (>5,670 kg)
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Propulsion Type, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Electric
7.3 Battery
7.4 Solar
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Mode of Operation, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Remotely Piloted
8.3 Semi-Autonomous
8.4 Fully Autonomous
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Operational Range, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Visual Line of Sight (VLOS) (< 5 km)
9.3 Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS) (5-25 km)
9.4 Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS) (>25 km)
Chapter 10 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Take-Off, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 Runway Launch & Recovery
10.3 Catapult Launch & Net Recovery
10.4 Vertical Take-off & Landing (VTOL)
10.5 Hand Launched
10.6 Others
Chapter 11 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
11.1 Key trends
11.2 Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR)
11.3 Combat & Strike Missions
11.4 Battlefield Communication Relay
11.5 Electronic Warfare & Signal Intelligence
11.6 Logistics & Resupply Missions
11.7 Target Acquisition & Damage Assessment
Chapter 12 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
12.1 Key trends
12.2 Army force
12.3 Navy force
12.4 Air force
Chapter 13 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
13.1 Key trends
13.2 North America
13.2.1 U.S.
13.2.2 Canada
13.3 Europe
13.3.1 Germany
13.3.2 UK
13.3.3 France
13.3.4 Spain
13.3.5 Italy
13.3.6 Netherlands
13.4 Asia-Pacific
13.4.1 China
13.4.2 India
13.4.3 Japan
13.4.4 Australia
13.4.5 South Korea
13.5 Latin America
13.5.1 Brazil
13.5.2 Mexico
13.5.3 Argentina
13.6 Middle East and Africa
13.6.1 South Africa
13.6.2 Saudi Arabia
13.6.3 UAE
Chapter 14 Company Profiles
14.1 AeroVironment Inc.
14.2 Airbus
14.3 BAE Systems Inc.
14.4 Baykar Tech
14.5 Boeing
14.6 Dassault Aviation
14.7 Elbit Systems
14.8 General Atomics Aeronautical Systems
14.9 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)
14.10 Leonardo S.p.A.
14.11 Lockheed Martin
14.12 Northrop Grumman Corporation
14.13 Teledyne FLIR LLC
14.14 Textron Inc.
14.15 Thales Group
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