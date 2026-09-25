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Europe Underfloor Heating Actuator Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of Danfoss, Honeywell International, And Uponor


2026-09-25 04:46:44
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Europe Underfloor Heating Actuator Market Gains Momentum as Smart Systems, Residential Construction and Decarbonization Policies Drive Adoption

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Underfloor Heating Actuator Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe underfloor heating actuator market was valued at USD 214.1 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 414 million by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 7.3%. Market growth is being driven by residential and commercial construction, building renovation activity, stringent energy-efficiency regulations, and increasing demand for low-emission heating technologies.

Consumers, property developers, and facility managers are placing greater emphasis on energy conservation, indoor comfort, and long-term operating cost reductions. These priorities are supporting the adoption of advanced underfloor heating systems that provide precise temperature control and integrate with smart home and building management platforms. Continued urbanization and infrastructure development across Europe are also creating opportunities for actuator manufacturers and heating system providers.

Government incentives, including tax credits, rebates, and grants for energy-efficient building technologies, remain central to market expansion. European decarbonization policies and building performance standards are encouraging property owners to replace conventional heating equipment with more efficient alternatives. Underfloor heating actuators support these objectives by improving temperature regulation, reducing unnecessary energy consumption, and enabling zoned heating control.

Thermal Actuators Maintain Market Leadership

The thermal underfloor heating actuators segment accounted for 96.3% of the market in 2025 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2026 to 2035. Strong demand is attributed to reliable performance, quiet operation, low power consumption, and straightforward system integration. Manufacturers are increasingly introducing connected thermal actuators with wireless communication, remote controls, and compatibility with home automation systems.

Smart-enabled products are expected to gain further traction as homeowners and commercial building operators seek enhanced operational flexibility and real-time energy management. Product development is increasingly focused on durability, compact construction, modular configurations, and compatibility with multiple heating control environments.

Residential Applications Drive Underfloor Heating Actuator Demand

The residential segment held a 55.1% share of the Europe underfloor heating actuator market in 2025 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.5% through 2035. Demand is supported by new housing construction, renovation projects, and growing interest in evenly distributed heating. Advances in modular actuator design are also enabling greater customization while simplifying installation and maintenance.

Connected heating controls are becoming more prominent in single-family homes, apartments, and multi-unit developments. Their ability to support individual room control and automated temperature schedules strengthens the role of underfloor heating actuators in energy-efficient residential buildings.

Germany Leads the European Market

Germany represented 35.2% of the regional market in 2025, establishing it as the leading national market for underfloor heating actuators in Europe. The country benefits from strong government support, ambitious decarbonization initiatives, extensive renovation requirements, and a substantial building stock. Incentive programs at multiple levels continue to encourage investment in efficient heating systems for residential and commercial properties.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Priorities

Prominent companies operating in the Europe underfloor heating actuator market include Belimo Holding AG, Alpha IP, Johnson Controls, REHAU Group, Schneider Electric, Viega GmbH & Co. KG, Pentair plc, OJ Electronics A/S, Homplex, Warmup, Giacomini S.p.A., Salus Controls, Kieback&Peter GmbH & Co. KG, Hunt Heating, Intatec, EZ Heating Solutions, Ningbo Star Win Actuators, SHANGHAI SMLG Thermostatic Technology Co., Ltd., and Yuhuan Zhongliang Fluid Intelligent Control Co., Ltd.

Market participants are investing in smart actuator technology, automated controls, energy-efficient product designs, and broader distribution networks. Partnerships with construction companies, renovation specialists, and system integrators are helping manufacturers accelerate the adoption of integrated heating solutions. Businesses are also strengthening customer relationships through after-sales service, maintenance contracts, technical support, and remote diagnostics.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

  • Industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, regulatory developments, and emerging opportunities
  • Competitive assessment supported by Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • Market size, technology segmentation, application outlook, and regional forecasts
  • Company profiles, strategic initiatives, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

The Europe underfloor heating actuator market is expected to maintain strong momentum through 2035 as regulations, smart building investment, and consumer demand converge around efficient and connected heating. Manufacturers that combine reliable performance with automation, interoperability, and responsive customer support will be well positioned to capture future growth.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 110
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $214.1 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $414 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3%
Regions Covered Europe


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Research design
1.1.1 Research approach
1.1.2 Data collection methods
1.2 Base estimates and calculations
1.2.1 Base year calculation
1.2.2 Key trends for market estimates
1.3 Forecast model
1.3.1 Key trends for market estimates
1.3.1.1 Quantified market impact analysis
1.3.1.2 Mathematical impact of growth parameters on forecast
1.3.2 Scenario analysis framework
1.4 Primary research and validation
1.4.1 Some of the primary sources (but not limited to)
1.5 Data mining sources
1.5.1 Paid Sources
1.5.2 Sources, by region
1.6 Research trail & scoring components
1.6.1 Research trail components
1.6.2 Scoring components
1.7 Research transparency addendum
1.7.1 Source attribution framework
1.7.2 Quality assurance metrics
1.7.3 Our commitment to trust
1.8 Market definitions
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree-degree synopsis, 2022-2035
2.2 Business trends
2.3 Product trends
2.4 End Use trends
2.5 Country trends
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem
3.1.1 Raw material availability & sourcing analysis
3.1.2 Manufacturing capacity assessment
3.1.3 Supply chain resilience & risk factors
3.1.4 Distribution network analysis
3.2 Regulatory landscape
3.3 Industry impact forces
3.3.1 Growth drivers
3.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.4 Growth potential analysis
3.5 Price trend analysis
3.5.1 by end use
3.5.2 by country
3.6 Cost structure analysis
3.7 Porter's analysis
3.7.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.7.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.7.3 Threat of new entrants
3.7.4 Threat of substitutes
3.8 PESTEL analysis
3.8.1 Political factors
3.8.2 Economic factors
3.8.3 Social factors
3.8.4 Technological factors
3.8.5 Legal factors
3.8.6 Environmental factors
3.9 Emerging opportunities & trends
3.9.1 Digitalization & IoT integration
3.9.2 Emerging market penetration
3.10 Investment analysis and future outlook
Chapter 4 Competitive landscape, 2026
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis, 2025
4.2.1 Germany
4.2.2 France
4.2.3 Spain
4.2.4 Austria
4.2.5 Belgium
4.2.6 Denmark
4.2.7 Finland
4.2.8 Norway
4.2.9 Sweden
4.2.10 UK
4.2.11 Italy
4.2.12 Russia
4.2.13 Poland
4.2.14 Czech Republic
4.2.15 Switzerland
4.2.16 Netherlands
4.3 Strategic dashboard
4.4 Strategic initiatives
4.5 Innovation & technology landscape
Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, by Product, 2022-2035 ('000 Units & USD Million)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Thermal
5.3 Motoric
Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035 ('000 Units & USD Million)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Residential
6.3 Commercial
6.4 Industrial
Chapter 7 Market Size and Forecast, by Country, 2022-2035 ('000 Units & USD Million)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Germany
7.3 France
7.4 Spain
7.5 Austria
7.6 Belgium
7.7 Denmark
7.8 Finland
7.9 Norway
7.10 Sweden
7.11 UK
7.12 Italy
7.13 Russia
7.14 Poland
7.15 Czech Republic
7.16 Switzerland
7.17 Netherlands
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
8.1 Alpha IP
8.2 Belimo Holding AG
8.3 EZ Heating Solutions / Multitubo
8.4 Giacomini S.p.A.
8.5 Homplex
8.6 Hunt Heating
8.7 Intatec
8.8 Johnson Controls
8.9 Kieback&Peter GmbH & Co. KG
8.10 Ningbo Star Win Actuators
8.11 OJ Electronics A/S
8.12 Pentair plc
8.13 REHAU Group
8.14 Salus Controls
8.15 Saswell
8.16 Schneider Electric
8.17 SHANGHAI SMLG Thermostatic Technology Co., Ltd.
8.18 Viega GmbH & Co. KG
8.19 Warmup
8.20 Yuhuan Zhongliang Fluid Intelligent Control Co., Ltd.
For more information about this report visit

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