Europe Underfloor Heating Actuator Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of Danfoss, Honeywell International, And Uponor
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|110
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$214.1 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$414 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.3%
|Regions Covered
|Europe
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Research design
1.1.1 Research approach
1.1.2 Data collection methods
1.2 Base estimates and calculations
1.2.1 Base year calculation
1.2.2 Key trends for market estimates
1.3 Forecast model
1.3.1 Key trends for market estimates
1.3.1.1 Quantified market impact analysis
1.3.1.2 Mathematical impact of growth parameters on forecast
1.3.2 Scenario analysis framework
1.4 Primary research and validation
1.4.1 Some of the primary sources (but not limited to)
1.5 Data mining sources
1.5.1 Paid Sources
1.5.2 Sources, by region
1.6 Research trail & scoring components
1.6.1 Research trail components
1.6.2 Scoring components
1.7 Research transparency addendum
1.7.1 Source attribution framework
1.7.2 Quality assurance metrics
1.7.3 Our commitment to trust
1.8 Market definitions
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree-degree synopsis, 2022-2035
2.2 Business trends
2.3 Product trends
2.4 End Use trends
2.5 Country trends
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem
3.1.1 Raw material availability & sourcing analysis
3.1.2 Manufacturing capacity assessment
3.1.3 Supply chain resilience & risk factors
3.1.4 Distribution network analysis
3.2 Regulatory landscape
3.3 Industry impact forces
3.3.1 Growth drivers
3.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.4 Growth potential analysis
3.5 Price trend analysis
3.5.1 by end use
3.5.2 by country
3.6 Cost structure analysis
3.7 Porter's analysis
3.7.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.7.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.7.3 Threat of new entrants
3.7.4 Threat of substitutes
3.8 PESTEL analysis
3.8.1 Political factors
3.8.2 Economic factors
3.8.3 Social factors
3.8.4 Technological factors
3.8.5 Legal factors
3.8.6 Environmental factors
3.9 Emerging opportunities & trends
3.9.1 Digitalization & IoT integration
3.9.2 Emerging market penetration
3.10 Investment analysis and future outlook
Chapter 4 Competitive landscape, 2026
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis, 2025
4.2.1 Germany
4.2.2 France
4.2.3 Spain
4.2.4 Austria
4.2.5 Belgium
4.2.6 Denmark
4.2.7 Finland
4.2.8 Norway
4.2.9 Sweden
4.2.10 UK
4.2.11 Italy
4.2.12 Russia
4.2.13 Poland
4.2.14 Czech Republic
4.2.15 Switzerland
4.2.16 Netherlands
4.3 Strategic dashboard
4.4 Strategic initiatives
4.5 Innovation & technology landscape
Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, by Product, 2022-2035 ('000 Units & USD Million)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Thermal
5.3 Motoric
Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035 ('000 Units & USD Million)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Residential
6.3 Commercial
6.4 Industrial
Chapter 7 Market Size and Forecast, by Country, 2022-2035 ('000 Units & USD Million)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Germany
7.3 France
7.4 Spain
7.5 Austria
7.6 Belgium
7.7 Denmark
7.8 Finland
7.9 Norway
7.10 Sweden
7.11 UK
7.12 Italy
7.13 Russia
7.14 Poland
7.15 Czech Republic
7.16 Switzerland
7.17 Netherlands
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
8.1 Alpha IP
8.2 Belimo Holding AG
8.3 EZ Heating Solutions / Multitubo
8.4 Giacomini S.p.A.
8.5 Homplex
8.6 Hunt Heating
8.7 Intatec
8.8 Johnson Controls
8.9 Kieback&Peter GmbH & Co. KG
8.10 Ningbo Star Win Actuators
8.11 OJ Electronics A/S
8.12 Pentair plc
8.13 REHAU Group
8.14 Salus Controls
8.15 Saswell
8.16 Schneider Electric
8.17 SHANGHAI SMLG Thermostatic Technology Co., Ltd.
8.18 Viega GmbH & Co. KG
8.19 Warmup
8.20 Yuhuan Zhongliang Fluid Intelligent Control Co., Ltd.
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