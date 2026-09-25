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Battery Separators Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of Asahi Kasei, Toray Industries, And SK IE Technology


2026-09-25 04:46:44
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EVs, Fast Charging and Safer Energy Storage Drive Demand for Advanced Battery Separators, Spurring Ceramic-Coated, Ultra-Thin and Solid-State Innovation

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Battery Separators Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global battery separators market was valued at USD 7.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 19.1 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 9.5%. Rising demand for safe, high-performance energy storage across electric vehicles, consumer electronics, industrial systems, and renewable energy infrastructure is expected to support sustained market growth.

Technological advances in lithium-ion batteries, fast-charging systems, and high-energy-density storage are increasing demand for separators with greater thermal stability, chemical resistance, mechanical strength, and electrolyte wettability. Polyethylene, polypropylene, and composite materials remain widely used, while ceramic-coated, polymer-coated, aramid-based, nonwoven, and electrospun separators are gaining commercial attention. These advanced materials support improved battery safety, lower internal resistance, longer operating life, and enhanced performance under demanding conditions.

The polyolefin-based battery separators segment generated USD 4.1 billion in 2025, supported by competitive production costs, established manufacturing processes, and strong chemical stability. Ceramic-coated and polymer-coated products are recording increased adoption in applications requiring enhanced thermal protection. Aramid-based and nonwoven separators are also expanding within high-performance battery systems, while electrospun technologies are emerging as a promising option for rapid charging, flexible batteries, and next-generation energy storage applications.

Lithium-ion battery separators generated USD 1 billion in 2025, reflecting demand from electric vehicles, stationary energy storage systems, portable electronics, and industrial equipment. Continued investment in electric mobility and grid-scale storage is expected to strengthen this segment. Lead-acid battery separators will remain important for automotive starter batteries, uninterruptible power supplies, telecommunications infrastructure, and industrial backup systems due to their established reliability and cost efficiency.

North America's battery separators market is forecast to increase from USD 1 billion in 2025 to USD 2.7 billion by 2035. Regional growth is being driven by electric vehicle adoption, gigafactory construction, domestic battery production, supply chain localization, and government-supported clean energy initiatives. Expanding research into high-safety lithium-ion batteries, solid-state systems, and advanced separator materials is also positioning North America as a major center for next-generation battery innovation.

Competition within the global battery separators market is intensifying as manufacturers expand capacity and develop ultra-thin, high-safety products. Prominent market participants include Asahi Kasei Corporation through Celgard, Toray Industries, SK Innovation through SK On, W-SCOPE Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical, Mitsubishi Chemical Group, UBE Corporation, ENTEK International, SEMCORP, Arkema, Solvay, Hollingsworth & Vose, Dreamweaver International, Blue Solutions, Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic, Xinxiang Zhongke Science & Technology, and Shenzhen Senior Technology Material.

Leading companies are investing in research and development, ceramic and polymer coating technologies, solid-state battery materials, and scalable production processes. Strategic partnerships, joint ventures, regional manufacturing investments, and localized raw material sourcing are helping suppliers improve resilience and respond to growing customer demand. Sustainability is also becoming a competitive priority, encouraging the development of recyclable materials, lower-impact manufacturing methods, and separator products aligned with circular economy objectives.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast Includes:

  • Global battery separators market size, growth outlook, and forecasts through 2035
  • Analysis of industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, regulatory developments, and emerging opportunities
  • Segmentation by separator material, battery technology, application, and region
  • Regional forecasts covering North America and other major global markets
  • Competitive assessment incorporating Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • Company profiles, strategic initiatives, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Growth in electric transportation, renewable energy storage, portable electronics, and industrial electrification will continue to shape the global battery separators market. Suppliers capable of delivering safer, thinner, more durable, and environmentally responsible separator technologies are expected to secure stronger positions as battery manufacturers pursue higher performance, faster charging, and greater production scale.


Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 132
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $7.7 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $19.1 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Data mining sources
1.3.1 Global
1.3.2 Regional/Country
1.4 Base estimates and calculations
1.4.1 Base year calculation
1.4.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.6 Forecast model
1.7 Research assumptions and limitations
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Material Type
2.2.2 Manufacturing Process
2.2.3 Thickness
2.2.4 Battery Chemistry
2.2.5 Application
2.2.6 Regional
2.3 TAM Analysis, 2026-2035
2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
2.5 Future outlook and strategic recommendations
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.2 Profit margin
3.1.3 Value addition at each stage
3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.5 Disruptions
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising consumer interest in collagen-rich functional nutrition
3.2.1.2 Increasing adoption of paleo and keto lifestyles
3.2.1.3 Demand for dairy-free protein alternatives
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High production and sourcing costs
3.2.2.2 Limited appeal among vegetarian and vegan consumers
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Expansion into ready-to-drink and convenience formats
3.2.3.2 Innovation in flavor enhancement and masking technologies
3.2.3.3 Growth in emerging health and wellness markets
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.4.1 North America
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.3 Asia-Pacific
3.4.4 Latin America
3.4.5 Middle East & Africa
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.6 PESTEL analysis
3.7 Technology and innovation landscape
3.7.1 Current technological trends
3.7.2 Emerging technologies
3.8 Price trends
3.8.1 by region
3.8.2 by source
3.9 Future market trends
3.10 Patent landscape
3.11 Trade statistics (HS code)
3.11.1 Major importing countries
3.11.2 Major exporting countries
3.12 Sustainability and environmental aspects
3.12.1 Sustainable practices
3.12.2 Waste reduction strategies
3.1.3 Energy efficiency in production
3.12.4 Eco-friendly initiatives
3.13 Carbon footprint consideration
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 by region
4.2.1.1 North America
4.2.1.2 Europe
4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.1.4 LATAM
4.2.1.5 MEA
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Material Type, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Polyolefin-based separators
5.2.1 Polypropylene (PP) separators
5.2.2 Polyethylene (PE) separators
5.2.3 Multi-layer PP/PE/PP separators
5.3 Ceramic-coated separators
5.3.1 Alumina (Al2O3) coated separators
5.3.2 Silica (SiO2) coated separators
5.3.3 Zirconia (ZrO2) coated separators
5.3.4 Boehmite coated separators
5.4 Polymer-coated separators
5.4.1 PVDF coated separators
5.4.2 PMMA coated separators
5.4.3 PVA coated separators
5.5 Aramid-based separators
5.5.1 Aramid nanofiber (ANF) separators
5.5.2 Meta-aramid nonwoven separators
5.5.3 Para-aramid composite separators
5.6 Nonwoven separators
5.6.1 Cellulose-based nonwoven separators
5.6.2 PET nonwoven separators
5.6.3 Glass fiber nonwoven separators
5.7 Electrospun separators
5.7.1 Nanofiber electrospun membranes
5.7.2 Composite electrospun separators
5.8 Others
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Manufacturing Process, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Wet process (phase inversion)
6.2.1 Thermally induced phase separation (TIPS)
6.2.2 Non-solvent induced phase separation (NIPS)
6.3 Dry process (stretching)
6.3.1 Uniaxial stretching
6.3.2 Biaxial stretching
6.4 Others
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Thickness, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Ultra-thin separators (< 12 m)
7.3 Standard thickness separators (12-20 m)
7.4 Thick separators (>20 m)
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Battery Chemistry, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Lithium-ion battery separators
8.3 Lead-acid battery separators
8.4 Sodium-ion battery separators
8.5 Solid-state battery separators
8.6 Lithium-sulfur battery separators
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Automotive applications
9.2.1 Battery electric vehicles (BEV)
9.2.2 Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV)
9.2.3 Hybrid electric vehicles (HEV)
9.2.4 Electric two-wheelers
9.2.5 Electric commercial vehicles (buses, trucks)
9.2.6 Electric off-highway vehicles
9.2.7 Others
9.3 Consumer electronics
9.3.1 Smartphones
9.3.2 Laptops and tablets
9.3.3 Wearables (smartwatches, fitness trackers)
9.3.4 Power banks
9.3.5 E-cigarettes and vaping devices
9.3.6 Others
9.4 Energy storage systems (ESS)
9.4.1 Grid-scale energy storage
9.4.2 Residential energy storage
9.4.3 Commercial and industrial (C&I) storage
9.4.4 Utility-scale storage
9.4.5 Others
9.5 Industrial applications
9.5.1 Material handling equipment (forklifts)
9.5.2 UPS (uninterruptible power supply)
9.5.3 Telecom backup power
9.5.4 Medical devices
9.5.5 Others
9.6 Power tools and equipment
9.6.1 Cordless power tools
9.6.2 Garden equipment
9.6.3 Others
9.7 Marine and aerospace
9.7.1 Electric marine propulsion
9.7.2 Aerospace applications
9.7.3 Others
9.8 Renewable energy integration
9.8.1 Solar + storage systems
9.8.2 Wind + storage systems
9.8.3 Others
9.9 Others
Chapter 10 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 North America
10.2.1 U.S.
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Spain
10.3.5 Italy
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 India
10.4.3 Japan
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 South Korea
10.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Mexico
10.5.3 Argentina
10.5.4 Rest of Latin America
10.6 Middle East and Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 South Africa
10.6.3 UAE
10.6.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation (Celgard)
11.2 Toray Industries, Inc.
11.3 SK Innovation Co., Ltd. (SK On)
11.4 W-SCOPE Corporation
11.5 Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
11.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation
11.7 UBE Corporation
11.8 ENTEK International LLC
11.9 SEMCORP Co., Ltd.
11.10 Arkema S.A.
11.11 Solvay S.A.
11.12 Hollingsworth & Vose Company
11.13 Dreamweaver International
11.14 Blue Solutions (Bollore Group)
11.15 Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic Co., Ltd.
11.16 Xinxiang Zhongke Science & Technology Co., Ltd.
11.17 Shenzhen Senior Technology Material Co., Ltd.
For more information about this report visit

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