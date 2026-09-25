Battery Separators Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of Asahi Kasei, Toray Industries, And SK IE Technology
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|132
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$7.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$19.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Data mining sources
1.3.1 Global
1.3.2 Regional/Country
1.4 Base estimates and calculations
1.4.1 Base year calculation
1.4.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.6 Forecast model
1.7 Research assumptions and limitations
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Material Type
2.2.2 Manufacturing Process
2.2.3 Thickness
2.2.4 Battery Chemistry
2.2.5 Application
2.2.6 Regional
2.3 TAM Analysis, 2026-2035
2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
2.5 Future outlook and strategic recommendations
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.2 Profit margin
3.1.3 Value addition at each stage
3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.5 Disruptions
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising consumer interest in collagen-rich functional nutrition
3.2.1.2 Increasing adoption of paleo and keto lifestyles
3.2.1.3 Demand for dairy-free protein alternatives
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High production and sourcing costs
3.2.2.2 Limited appeal among vegetarian and vegan consumers
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Expansion into ready-to-drink and convenience formats
3.2.3.2 Innovation in flavor enhancement and masking technologies
3.2.3.3 Growth in emerging health and wellness markets
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.4.1 North America
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.3 Asia-Pacific
3.4.4 Latin America
3.4.5 Middle East & Africa
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.6 PESTEL analysis
3.7 Technology and innovation landscape
3.7.1 Current technological trends
3.7.2 Emerging technologies
3.8 Price trends
3.8.1 by region
3.8.2 by source
3.9 Future market trends
3.10 Patent landscape
3.11 Trade statistics (HS code)
3.11.1 Major importing countries
3.11.2 Major exporting countries
3.12 Sustainability and environmental aspects
3.12.1 Sustainable practices
3.12.2 Waste reduction strategies
3.1.3 Energy efficiency in production
3.12.4 Eco-friendly initiatives
3.13 Carbon footprint consideration
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 by region
4.2.1.1 North America
4.2.1.2 Europe
4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.1.4 LATAM
4.2.1.5 MEA
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Material Type, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Polyolefin-based separators
5.2.1 Polypropylene (PP) separators
5.2.2 Polyethylene (PE) separators
5.2.3 Multi-layer PP/PE/PP separators
5.3 Ceramic-coated separators
5.3.1 Alumina (Al2O3) coated separators
5.3.2 Silica (SiO2) coated separators
5.3.3 Zirconia (ZrO2) coated separators
5.3.4 Boehmite coated separators
5.4 Polymer-coated separators
5.4.1 PVDF coated separators
5.4.2 PMMA coated separators
5.4.3 PVA coated separators
5.5 Aramid-based separators
5.5.1 Aramid nanofiber (ANF) separators
5.5.2 Meta-aramid nonwoven separators
5.5.3 Para-aramid composite separators
5.6 Nonwoven separators
5.6.1 Cellulose-based nonwoven separators
5.6.2 PET nonwoven separators
5.6.3 Glass fiber nonwoven separators
5.7 Electrospun separators
5.7.1 Nanofiber electrospun membranes
5.7.2 Composite electrospun separators
5.8 Others
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Manufacturing Process, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Wet process (phase inversion)
6.2.1 Thermally induced phase separation (TIPS)
6.2.2 Non-solvent induced phase separation (NIPS)
6.3 Dry process (stretching)
6.3.1 Uniaxial stretching
6.3.2 Biaxial stretching
6.4 Others
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Thickness, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Ultra-thin separators (< 12 m)
7.3 Standard thickness separators (12-20 m)
7.4 Thick separators (>20 m)
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Battery Chemistry, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Lithium-ion battery separators
8.3 Lead-acid battery separators
8.4 Sodium-ion battery separators
8.5 Solid-state battery separators
8.6 Lithium-sulfur battery separators
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Automotive applications
9.2.1 Battery electric vehicles (BEV)
9.2.2 Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV)
9.2.3 Hybrid electric vehicles (HEV)
9.2.4 Electric two-wheelers
9.2.5 Electric commercial vehicles (buses, trucks)
9.2.6 Electric off-highway vehicles
9.2.7 Others
9.3 Consumer electronics
9.3.1 Smartphones
9.3.2 Laptops and tablets
9.3.3 Wearables (smartwatches, fitness trackers)
9.3.4 Power banks
9.3.5 E-cigarettes and vaping devices
9.3.6 Others
9.4 Energy storage systems (ESS)
9.4.1 Grid-scale energy storage
9.4.2 Residential energy storage
9.4.3 Commercial and industrial (C&I) storage
9.4.4 Utility-scale storage
9.4.5 Others
9.5 Industrial applications
9.5.1 Material handling equipment (forklifts)
9.5.2 UPS (uninterruptible power supply)
9.5.3 Telecom backup power
9.5.4 Medical devices
9.5.5 Others
9.6 Power tools and equipment
9.6.1 Cordless power tools
9.6.2 Garden equipment
9.6.3 Others
9.7 Marine and aerospace
9.7.1 Electric marine propulsion
9.7.2 Aerospace applications
9.7.3 Others
9.8 Renewable energy integration
9.8.1 Solar + storage systems
9.8.2 Wind + storage systems
9.8.3 Others
9.9 Others
Chapter 10 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 North America
10.2.1 U.S.
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Spain
10.3.5 Italy
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 India
10.4.3 Japan
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 South Korea
10.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Mexico
10.5.3 Argentina
10.5.4 Rest of Latin America
10.6 Middle East and Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 South Africa
10.6.3 UAE
10.6.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation (Celgard)
11.2 Toray Industries, Inc.
11.3 SK Innovation Co., Ltd. (SK On)
11.4 W-SCOPE Corporation
11.5 Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
11.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation
11.7 UBE Corporation
11.8 ENTEK International LLC
11.9 SEMCORP Co., Ltd.
11.10 Arkema S.A.
11.11 Solvay S.A.
11.12 Hollingsworth & Vose Company
11.13 Dreamweaver International
11.14 Blue Solutions (Bollore Group)
11.15 Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic Co., Ltd.
11.16 Xinxiang Zhongke Science & Technology Co., Ltd.
11.17 Shenzhen Senior Technology Material Co., Ltd.
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