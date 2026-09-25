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Power Bank Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of Anker Innovations, Xiaomi, And Samsung Electronics


2026-09-25 04:46:44
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wireless Fast Charging and Commercial Mobility Fuel Power Bank Innovation and Demand

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Power Bank Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global power bank market was valued at USD 18.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 46 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. Strong demand for portable charging solutions, increasing dependence on connected devices and continued advancements in battery technology are expected to support market growth throughout the forecast period.

Rising use of smartphones, tablets, wearable devices and other portable electronics is increasing the need for reliable mobile power sources. Higher mobile data consumption, frequent application use and the growing number of connected devices per consumer are also driving demand for power banks that deliver greater capacity, faster charging and improved portability.

Manufacturers are responding by introducing compact products equipped with thinner lithium-polymer cells, advanced thermal management systems and high-speed charging technologies. Power Delivery compatibility, higher output capacity and improved magnetic alignment are becoming important product features as consumers seek efficient charging for devices with greater power requirements. Demand is also increasing for energy-efficient designs that balance charging speed, battery safety and ease of use.

The commercial segment is forecast to register a CAGR of 10.6% through 2035. Businesses are adopting portable power solutions to support corporate mobility, field operations, logistics, business travel and professional equipment. Transportation, hospitality, retail and emergency services are among the sectors generating demand for durable, high-output power banks. As enterprises continue to digitize workflows and expand mobile device deployments, dependable charging products are becoming increasingly important for operational continuity and workforce productivity.

Wireless charging is expected to be one of the fastest-growing segments, with a projected CAGR of 11.8% through 2035. Growth is being supported by demand for cable-free charging, compatibility across connected devices and adoption of modern wireless charging standards. Advances in magnetic alignment, Qi-standard compliance and faster power delivery are improving charging performance, reliability and safety. These developments are strengthening the appeal of wireless power banks for consumers who regularly charge smartphones, tablets and wearable devices while traveling or working remotely.

North America accounted for 31.7% of the global power bank market in 2025. Regional demand is supported by widespread ownership of high-performance smartphones, wearables and portable electronics, along with strong adoption of fast-charging products and wireless charging ecosystems. Investments in remote-work infrastructure and mobile enterprise technology are also contributing to market expansion.

Consumers and commercial users across North America continue to prioritize performance, reliability, battery safety and energy efficiency. Safety-certified lithium battery products are gaining traction in logistics, outdoor recreation and professional applications, encouraging manufacturers to expand their portfolios of advanced, high-capacity portable chargers.

Prominent companies operating in the global power bank market include ADATA Technology Co., Ltd., BASEUS TECHNOLOGY, Ambrane India Private Ltd., Anker Technology Co. Ltd., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Aukey, Beijing Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd., CELLULARLINE S.P.A, Energizer, Intex Technologies, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Omnicharge Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Ravpower, Samsung Electronics, Sony Corporation, Syska Led Lights Pvt Ltd, and Zendure Power Bank USA Inc.

Competitive strategies within the power bank industry focus on product innovation, battery performance, charging speed and distribution expansion. Market participants are investing in high-capacity and wireless-enabled devices featuring improved battery chemistry, thermal controls and safety systems. Partnerships with smartphone manufacturers, electronics companies and mobile service providers are helping brands improve product compatibility and market visibility.

Companies are also using e-commerce channels, direct-to-consumer platforms and international retail networks to reach broader customer groups. Safety certifications, premium product introductions and energy-efficient designs remain important for building consumer confidence and strengthening brand reputation in a highly competitive market.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

  • Global power bank market trends, growth drivers, challenges, opportunities and regulatory developments
  • Competitive landscape supported by Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • Market size estimates, segment analysis and regional forecasts through 2035
  • Company profiles, business strategies, financial insights and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 206
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $18.6 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $46 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Data mining sources
1.3.1 Global
1.3.2 Regional/Country
1.4 Base estimates and calculations
1.4.1 Base year calculation
1.4.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.6 Forecast model
1.7 Research assumptions and limitations
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis, 2022-2035
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Battery Type trends
2.2.2 Capacity Range trends
2.2.3 Charging Mode trends
2.2.4 Sales Channel trends
2.2.5 Application trends
2.2.6 Regional trends
2.3 TAM Analysis, 2026-2035
2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
2.4.1 Executive decision points
2.4.2 critical success factors
2.5 Future outlook and strategic recommendations
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier Landscape
3.1.2 Profit Margin
3.1.3 Cost structure
3.1.4 Value addition at each stage
3.1.5 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.6 Disruptions
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising dependence on smartphones, wearables, and portable electronics
3.2.1.2 Increasing travel, outdoor activities, and remote work culture
3.2.1.3 Technological advancements in battery efficiency and fast-charging standards
3.2.1.4 Expansion of e-commerce and omnichannel retail networks
3.2.1.5 Rise of eco-friendly, solar-powered, and smart power banks
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High cost pressures from advanced battery and charging-technology integration
3.2.2.2 Stringent safety, transport, and compliance requirements for lithium-ion batteries
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Growing integration of AI-enabled smartphones and high-performance mobile devices
3.2.3.2 Expansion of public fast-charging infrastructure and travel-oriented power solutions
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.4.1 North America
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.3 Asia-Pacific
3.4.4 Latin America
3.4.5 Middle East & Africa
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.6 PESTEL analysis
3.7 Technology and Innovation landscape
3.7.1 Current technological trends
3.7.2 Emerging technologies
3.8 Price trends
3.8.1 By region
3.8.2 By product
3.9 Pricing Strategies
3.10 Emerging Business Models
3.11 Compliance Requirements
3.12 Patent and IP analysis
3.13 Geopolitical and trade dynamics
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 By region
4.2.1.1 North America
4.2.1.2 Europe
4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.1.4 Latin America
4.2.1.5 Middle East & Africa
4.2.2 Market concentration analysis
4.3 Competitive benchmarking of key players
4.3.1 Financial performance comparison
4.3.1.1 Revenue
4.3.1.2 Profit margin
4.3.1.3 R&D
4.3.2 Product portfolio comparison
4.3.2.1 Product range breadth
4.3.2.2 Technology
4.3.2.3 Innovation
4.3.3 Geographic presence comparison
4.3.3.1 Global footprint analysis
4.3.3.2 Service network coverage
4.3.3.3 Market penetration by region
4.3.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.3.4.1 Leaders
4.3.4.2 Challengers
4.3.4.3 Followers
4.3.4.4 Niche players
4.3.5 Strategic outlook matrix
4.4 Key developments
4.4.1 Mergers and acquisitions
4.4.2 Partnerships and collaborations
4.4.3 Technological advancements
4.4.4 Expansion and investment strategies
4.4.5 Digital transformation initiatives
4.5 Emerging/ startup competitors landscape
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Battery Type, 2022-2035 (USD Million and volume (Units))
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Lithium-Ion
5.3 Lithium Polymer
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Capacity Range, 2022-2035 (USD Million and volume (Units))
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Up to 3,000 mAh
6.2.1 3,001 mAh-8,000 mAh
6.2.2 8,001 mAh-20,000 mAh
6.3 Above 20,000 mAh
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Charging Mode, 2022-2035 (USD Million and volume (Units))
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Wired
7.3 Wireless
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 (USD Million and volume (Units))
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Consumer Electronics
8.2.1 Smartphone
8.2.2 Tablet
8.2.3 Laptop
8.2.4 Wearable Devices
8.2.5 Others
8.3 Commercial
8.4 Industrial
8.5 Others
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Sales Channel, 2022-2035 (USD Million and volume (Units))
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Online
9.3 Offline
Chapter 10 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 (USD Million and volume (Units))
10.1 Key trends
10.2 North America
10.2.1 U.S.
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Spain
10.3.5 Italy
10.3.6 Russia
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 India
10.4.3 Japan
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 South Korea
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Mexico
10.5.3 Argentina
10.6 Middle East and Africa
10.6.1 South Africa
10.6.2 Saudi Arabia
10.6.3 UAE
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Global Key Players
11.1.1 Anker Technology Co. Ltd.
11.1.2 Beijing Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd.
11.1.3 Samsung Electronics
11.1.4 Lenovo Group Ltd.
11.1.5 Sony Corporation
11.2 Regional key players
11.2.1 North America
11.2.1.1 Energizer
11.2.1.2 Microsoft Corporation
11.2.1.3 Omnicharge Inc.
11.2.1.4 Zendure Power Bank USA Inc.
11.2.2 Asia-Pacific
11.2.2.1 ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.
11.2.2.2 Ambrane India Private Ltd.
11.2.2.3 Anker Technology Co. Ltd.
11.2.2.4 ASUSTeK Computer Inc.
11.2.2.5 Aukey
11.2.2.6 BASEUS TECHNOLOGY
11.2.2.7 Beijing Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd.
11.2.2.8 Intex Technologies
11.2.2.9 Lenovo Group Ltd.
11.2.2.10 Panasonic Corporation
11.2.2.11 Samsung Electronics
11.2.2.12 Sony Corporation
11.2.2.13 Syska Led Lights Pvt Ltd
11.2.3 Europe
11.2.3.1 CELLULARLINE S.P.A
11.2.3.2 Koninklijke Philips NV
11.3 Niche Players/Disruptors
11.3.1 Ravpower
For more information about this report visit

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