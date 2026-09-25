Power Bank Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of Anker Innovations, Xiaomi, And Samsung Electronics

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Power Bank Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global power bank market was valued at USD 18.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 46 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. Strong demand for portable charging solutions, increasing dependence on connected devices and continued advancements in battery technology are expected to support market growth throughout the forecast period.

Rising use of smartphones, tablets, wearable devices and other portable electronics is increasing the need for reliable mobile power sources. Higher mobile data consumption, frequent application use and the growing number of connected devices per consumer are also driving demand for power banks that deliver greater capacity, faster charging and improved portability.

Manufacturers are responding by introducing compact products equipped with thinner lithium-polymer cells, advanced thermal management systems and high-speed charging technologies. Power Delivery compatibility, higher output capacity and improved magnetic alignment are becoming important product features as consumers seek efficient charging for devices with greater power requirements. Demand is also increasing for energy-efficient designs that balance charging speed, battery safety and ease of use.

The commercial segment is forecast to register a CAGR of 10.6% through 2035. Businesses are adopting portable power solutions to support corporate mobility, field operations, logistics, business travel and professional equipment. Transportation, hospitality, retail and emergency services are among the sectors generating demand for durable, high-output power banks. As enterprises continue to digitize workflows and expand mobile device deployments, dependable charging products are becoming increasingly important for operational continuity and workforce productivity.

Wireless charging is expected to be one of the fastest-growing segments, with a projected CAGR of 11.8% through 2035. Growth is being supported by demand for cable-free charging, compatibility across connected devices and adoption of modern wireless charging standards. Advances in magnetic alignment, Qi-standard compliance and faster power delivery are improving charging performance, reliability and safety. These developments are strengthening the appeal of wireless power banks for consumers who regularly charge smartphones, tablets and wearable devices while traveling or working remotely.

North America accounted for 31.7% of the global power bank market in 2025. Regional demand is supported by widespread ownership of high-performance smartphones, wearables and portable electronics, along with strong adoption of fast-charging products and wireless charging ecosystems. Investments in remote-work infrastructure and mobile enterprise technology are also contributing to market expansion.

Consumers and commercial users across North America continue to prioritize performance, reliability, battery safety and energy efficiency. Safety-certified lithium battery products are gaining traction in logistics, outdoor recreation and professional applications, encouraging manufacturers to expand their portfolios of advanced, high-capacity portable chargers.

Prominent companies operating in the global power bank market include ADATA Technology Co., Ltd., BASEUS TECHNOLOGY, Ambrane India Private Ltd., Anker Technology Co. Ltd., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Aukey, Beijing Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd., CELLULARLINE S.P.A, Energizer, Intex Technologies, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Omnicharge Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Ravpower, Samsung Electronics, Sony Corporation, Syska Led Lights Pvt Ltd, and Zendure Power Bank USA Inc.

Competitive strategies within the power bank industry focus on product innovation, battery performance, charging speed and distribution expansion. Market participants are investing in high-capacity and wireless-enabled devices featuring improved battery chemistry, thermal controls and safety systems. Partnerships with smartphone manufacturers, electronics companies and mobile service providers are helping brands improve product compatibility and market visibility.

Companies are also using e-commerce channels, direct-to-consumer platforms and international retail networks to reach broader customer groups. Safety certifications, premium product introductions and energy-efficient designs remain important for building consumer confidence and strengthening brand reputation in a highly competitive market.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Global power bank market trends, growth drivers, challenges, opportunities and regulatory developments

Competitive landscape supported by Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size estimates, segment analysis and regional forecasts through 2035 Company profiles, business strategies, financial insights and SWOT analysis

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