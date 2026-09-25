Power Bank Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of Anker Innovations, Xiaomi, And Samsung Electronics
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|206
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$18.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$46 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Data mining sources
1.3.1 Global
1.3.2 Regional/Country
1.4 Base estimates and calculations
1.4.1 Base year calculation
1.4.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.6 Forecast model
1.7 Research assumptions and limitations
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis, 2022-2035
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Battery Type trends
2.2.2 Capacity Range trends
2.2.3 Charging Mode trends
2.2.4 Sales Channel trends
2.2.5 Application trends
2.2.6 Regional trends
2.3 TAM Analysis, 2026-2035
2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
2.4.1 Executive decision points
2.4.2 critical success factors
2.5 Future outlook and strategic recommendations
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier Landscape
3.1.2 Profit Margin
3.1.3 Cost structure
3.1.4 Value addition at each stage
3.1.5 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.6 Disruptions
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising dependence on smartphones, wearables, and portable electronics
3.2.1.2 Increasing travel, outdoor activities, and remote work culture
3.2.1.3 Technological advancements in battery efficiency and fast-charging standards
3.2.1.4 Expansion of e-commerce and omnichannel retail networks
3.2.1.5 Rise of eco-friendly, solar-powered, and smart power banks
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High cost pressures from advanced battery and charging-technology integration
3.2.2.2 Stringent safety, transport, and compliance requirements for lithium-ion batteries
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Growing integration of AI-enabled smartphones and high-performance mobile devices
3.2.3.2 Expansion of public fast-charging infrastructure and travel-oriented power solutions
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.4.1 North America
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.3 Asia-Pacific
3.4.4 Latin America
3.4.5 Middle East & Africa
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.6 PESTEL analysis
3.7 Technology and Innovation landscape
3.7.1 Current technological trends
3.7.2 Emerging technologies
3.8 Price trends
3.8.1 By region
3.8.2 By product
3.9 Pricing Strategies
3.10 Emerging Business Models
3.11 Compliance Requirements
3.12 Patent and IP analysis
3.13 Geopolitical and trade dynamics
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 By region
4.2.1.1 North America
4.2.1.2 Europe
4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.1.4 Latin America
4.2.1.5 Middle East & Africa
4.2.2 Market concentration analysis
4.3 Competitive benchmarking of key players
4.3.1 Financial performance comparison
4.3.1.1 Revenue
4.3.1.2 Profit margin
4.3.1.3 R&D
4.3.2 Product portfolio comparison
4.3.2.1 Product range breadth
4.3.2.2 Technology
4.3.2.3 Innovation
4.3.3 Geographic presence comparison
4.3.3.1 Global footprint analysis
4.3.3.2 Service network coverage
4.3.3.3 Market penetration by region
4.3.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.3.4.1 Leaders
4.3.4.2 Challengers
4.3.4.3 Followers
4.3.4.4 Niche players
4.3.5 Strategic outlook matrix
4.4 Key developments
4.4.1 Mergers and acquisitions
4.4.2 Partnerships and collaborations
4.4.3 Technological advancements
4.4.4 Expansion and investment strategies
4.4.5 Digital transformation initiatives
4.5 Emerging/ startup competitors landscape
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Battery Type, 2022-2035 (USD Million and volume (Units))
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Lithium-Ion
5.3 Lithium Polymer
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Capacity Range, 2022-2035 (USD Million and volume (Units))
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Up to 3,000 mAh
6.2.1 3,001 mAh-8,000 mAh
6.2.2 8,001 mAh-20,000 mAh
6.3 Above 20,000 mAh
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Charging Mode, 2022-2035 (USD Million and volume (Units))
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Wired
7.3 Wireless
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 (USD Million and volume (Units))
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Consumer Electronics
8.2.1 Smartphone
8.2.2 Tablet
8.2.3 Laptop
8.2.4 Wearable Devices
8.2.5 Others
8.3 Commercial
8.4 Industrial
8.5 Others
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Sales Channel, 2022-2035 (USD Million and volume (Units))
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Online
9.3 Offline
Chapter 10 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 (USD Million and volume (Units))
10.1 Key trends
10.2 North America
10.2.1 U.S.
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Spain
10.3.5 Italy
10.3.6 Russia
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 India
10.4.3 Japan
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 South Korea
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Mexico
10.5.3 Argentina
10.6 Middle East and Africa
10.6.1 South Africa
10.6.2 Saudi Arabia
10.6.3 UAE
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Global Key Players
11.1.1 Anker Technology Co. Ltd.
11.1.2 Beijing Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd.
11.1.3 Samsung Electronics
11.1.4 Lenovo Group Ltd.
11.1.5 Sony Corporation
11.2 Regional key players
11.2.1 North America
11.2.1.1 Energizer
11.2.1.2 Microsoft Corporation
11.2.1.3 Omnicharge Inc.
11.2.1.4 Zendure Power Bank USA Inc.
11.2.2 Asia-Pacific
11.2.2.1 ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.
11.2.2.2 Ambrane India Private Ltd.
11.2.2.3 Anker Technology Co. Ltd.
11.2.2.4 ASUSTeK Computer Inc.
11.2.2.5 Aukey
11.2.2.6 BASEUS TECHNOLOGY
11.2.2.7 Beijing Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd.
11.2.2.8 Intex Technologies
11.2.2.9 Lenovo Group Ltd.
11.2.2.10 Panasonic Corporation
11.2.2.11 Samsung Electronics
11.2.2.12 Sony Corporation
11.2.2.13 Syska Led Lights Pvt Ltd
11.2.3 Europe
11.2.3.1 CELLULARLINE S.P.A
11.2.3.2 Koninklijke Philips NV
11.3 Niche Players/Disruptors
11.3.1 Ravpower
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