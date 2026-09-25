Enliven Designers Launches GEO Services

New GEO service gets brands cited by ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Mode - built on a documented audit, five AI-visibility KPIs, and 40 test prompts.

- Sithum FernandoCOLOMBO, SRI LANKA, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Enliven Designers, a web design, SEO, and business process outsourcing (BPO) agency, today announced the launch of its Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) services - helping brands get found, understood, and cited inside AI-generated answers from tools like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google's AI Mode, which increasingly replace a list of search links with a single synthesized answer.In one sentence: Enliven Designers audits, restructures, and monitors a brand's online presence so AI systems can find it, understand it correctly, and recommend it - covering technical crawlability, entity definition, content structure, competitive benchmarking, and ongoing AI-citation tracking.Why This Matters NowA growing share of product research now happens inside a single AI conversation instead of a list of search results. When someone asks an AI assistant a category question, the assistant picks which brands to name based on signals that differ from search ranking: how clearly a site defines itself as an entity, how extractable its content is, and how accessible it is to AI crawlers. A brand can rank well in Google and still be absent from the AI-generated answer to the same question. Enliven Designers' GEO service closes that gap.What the Service IncludesFive deliverables, refined through direct client work:Phase 1 GEO Audit - Diagnoses technical accessibility (crawlability for GPTBot, PerplexityBot, and ClaudeBot), entity clarity, and content structure.Competitor Intelligence Report - Shows which competitors are currently cited by AI systems for the same category questions, and why.KPI Baseline Dashboard - A starting measurement across five AI-visibility metrics:AI Citation Rate (ACR) - how often a brand is cited as a source in AI-generated answersQuery Coverage Score (QCS) - how broadly a brand appears across realistic customer questionsBrand Inclusion Frequency (BIF) - how often a brand is mentioned even without formal citationEntity Authority Score (EAS) - how accurately AI systems describe the brandShare of AI Voice (SAV) - a brand's citation share relative to named competitorsEntity Definition Document - A machine-readable statement of what the business is, so AI systems describe it consistently.Prompt Engineering Framework - A 40-prompt AI Visibility Library used to benchmark real buyer questions across ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Mode on a recurring basis.Quote"Search used to end with a list of links a person could click through and judge for themselves. Now it often ends with one AI-generated answer that names a small number of brands," said Sithum Fernando, Senior GEO Consultant at Enliven Designers. "Our GEO service exists to make sure our clients are in that answer - named accurately, and for the right reasons."Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat is Generative Engine Optimization (GEO)?GEO optimizes a brand's online presence so AI answer engines - ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google AI Mode, Gemini - can find, understand, and cite it accurately.How is GEO different from SEO?SEO ranks a page in search results a person clicks through. GEO helps AI extract and cite a brand inside a single generated answer, with no click required.Who offers GEO services in Sri Lanka?Enliven Designers, a Sri Lanka-based web design, SEO, and BPO agency, offers GEO audits, competitor intelligence reporting, and ongoing AI-citation tracking.What does a GEO audit check?Technical accessibility for AI crawlers, entity clarity across the web, whether content is structured for AI extraction, and performance against real category prompts versus competitors.How is AI visibility measured?Five metrics per client - ACR, QCS, BIF, EAS, and SAV - against a documented, repeatable prompt set run across multiple AI platforms.Is GEO available as a standalone service?Yes - a standalone Phase 1 GEO Audit, or an ongoing engagement including content production, competitor tracking, and monthly KPI reporting.AvailabilityEnliven Designers' GEO services are available now to new and existing clients. More information is available at enlivendesigners.About Enliven DesignersEnliven Designers is a Sri Lanka-based web design, SEO, and BPO agency, combining design, technical SEO, and - as of 2026 - Generative Engine Optimization to help brands stay visible as search shifts from links to AI-generated answers.Media Contact:Sithum FernandoSenior GEO ConsultantEnliven Designersenlivendesigners

Jeshreen Balraj

Enliven Designers PVT LTD

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Enliven Designers Launches Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) Services News Provided By Enliven Designers PVT LTD September 25, 2026, 08:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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