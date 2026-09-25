Make In India Booster: Audi India Commences Local Assembly Of New Compact Luxury SUV

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) German luxury carmaker Audi on Friday said it has commenced local assembly of the all‐new 'Audi Q3' at the SAVWIPL plant in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.

The compact luxury SUV is scheduled for launch on October 16, 2026. The model is powered by a 2.0‐litre petrol engine and features Audi's quattro all‐wheel drive, the statement from Audi India said.

The company said the new generation of Q3 combines dynamic capability and everyday practicality of a compact luxury SUV.

The model also features a range of segment-first features and technologies, further enhancing its appeal to modern luxury car buyers.

The company informed that customers can book the all -new Audi Q3 through the Audi India website, the myAudi Connect application or at Audi India dealerships.

“The start of production of the All-New Audi Q3 is an important milestone for our Group in India. It reflects the strong capabilities of our Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar facility and our commitment to supporting the growth of our brands in the country," said Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India.

"We are proud to produce the latest Audi Q3 in India, with the same high standards of quality, precision and engineering excellence that define Audi globally,” he added.

Audi India sold around 4,510 units in 2025, as it navigated what it described as evolving market conditions in the luxury automobile segment. The implementation of GST 2.0 helped boost customer confidence in the luxury car market during the year.

Audi India increased the prices of its cars by up to 2 per cent starting April 1, 2026. The German luxury carmaker said the price hike will apply across its entire model range in the country. The company said the decision has been taken due to rising input costs and fluctuations in currency rates, which have increased overall expenses for the automaker.

-IANS

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