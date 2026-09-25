Asian Games: Niraj Kumar Happy With Debut Silver, Eyes Individual Medal

Following his silver medal win in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions team event, Indian shooter Niraj Kumar expressed happiness at his medal win and spoke about how he chose his sport over academics during his days as a student, asking his parents to buy him equipment while assuring them he will pursue his college degree later. The trio of Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Tomar and Niraj Kumar secured India a silver medal in the men's 50 m rifle 3 positions team event on Friday.

First Asian Games, First Medal

Speaking to ANI after the medal win, Niraj revealed that he feels great to have won a medal on his Asian Games debut. "It was my first Asian Games, and I am returning with a medal, so the feeling is really great. Next time, I will fight hard for an individual medal as well," said Niraj.

On Performance and Pressure

Speaking on contrasting results between the qualification rounds, where he made it to the finals and the medal clash, Niraj said that the qualification is a long match where everyone gives their best, while the medal clash involves a bit of luck. "Sometimes, it depends on the day, somewhere, a slight mistake happens, which causes rankings to shift up or down. Otherwise, everyone gave their best," he added, speaking about the singles' event in men's 50m rifle 3 positions.

Niraj admitted that while there is pressure to win a medal after working so hard leading up to the competition, seeing others win their medals gives even more happiness. "If they can win, it gives us the motivation that we can win too-it serves as a kind of motivation," said Niraj.

A Family's Sacrifice

Niraj dedicated his medal to his family. "In the initial days, I would like to mention one thing-I requested my parents that I would pursue my degree myself later, but to please buy me a weapon right now. So, making sacrifices back then, they bought me that weapon. Today, as I head home with an Asian Games medal, it feels really wonderful," he recalled, while speaking about his early days of getting into the sport.

Acknowledging Institutional Support

Speaking on support from the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Niraj said that SAI's support has been "excellent" and since joining the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), his "performance graph has improved significantly". "TOPS' support, especially for the ammunition which is very expensive generally, takes a huge burden off our shoulders," he signed off.

Event Details and Results

In the 50m rifle 3 positions men's event, India registered a final score of 1762-94x, falling short of gold medalists China (1766-95x). The bronze medal went to South Korea (1751-87x). After winning the gold medal at the event in the 2022 Asian Games, India lost their title to China.

Aishwary (589-34x) stood third in the individual standings, while Niraj stood at fourth with a score of 588-34x. Both have qualified for the men's 50 m rifle 3 positions individual final. Rudrankksh, who stood at ninth spot with a score of 585-26x, could not make it to the finals. Niraj, however, could not do well in the final, finishing eighth. (ANI)

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