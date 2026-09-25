SGIFF To Honour Aamir Khan, Screen 'Lagaan' For Its 25Th Anniversary

The Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) will present its Screen Icon Award to the Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan at its 37th edition, reported Variety. Along with the award, Aamir Khan's 'Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India' will have a special screening to mark the 25th anniversary of the film. Director Ashutosh Gowariker is also expected to attend the festival.

Festival Lineup and Other Honorees

According to Variety, the festival will open with South Korean thriller 'The Assassin(s),' directed by Hur Jin-ho and starring Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-il and Lee Min-ho. Hur and supporting cast members Shim Eun-kyung and Park Sung-hoon will attend the opening. As previously announced, SGIFF will give its Cinema Honorary Award, the festival's top prize for lasting contributions to Asian cinema, to Japanese filmmaker Kore-eda Hirokazu, with his film“Look Back” screening as part of the program.

A Renewed Festival Experience

SGIFF executive director Jeremy Chua said the edition brings some of the most respected talents and consequential work being made across Asia to Singapore.“Around it, we have also reconsidered how audiences encounter a festival with new presentation formats and points of entry, a ticketing platform that is markedly more intuitive, an industry programme expanded into a resource centre for artists, technicians and storytellers at every stage of practice, and a new free-to-attend section at the intersection of creativity and technology, attending to the forms storytelling will take next,” Chua said.

Diverse Programming and New Sections

According to Variety, the lineup of SGIFF spotlights more than 25 Singapore productions and co-productions that have earned recognition at festivals including Cannes, Sundance, Toronto, Venice and Melbourne.

The festival s set to run from October 21 to November 1 and will introduce a Junior Explorers section with sensory-friendly screenings for younger audiences, opening with stop-motion feature“Brave Cat.” Its Undercurrent section will open with three live performances: Taiwanese puppetry piece“Corporeal Forms: Four Stories,” live video gaming work“The Compression Zone” and analog film and music performance“Imagination + The Rest Is My Ghost.”

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