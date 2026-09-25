Ex-Anthropic Researcher Who Warned AI Could 'Kill Us All' Worked With PR Firm: Report



Coxon's warning on X that AI could“kill us all by the end of the decade” drew more than 170 million views.

A Pirate Wires investigation says a communications firm linked to AI-safety advocates helped arrange media appearances. The report does not challenge Coxon's underlying AI-risk claims.

Jacob Coxon, a former Anthropic researcher who quit the company warning that artificial intelligence could destroy humanity, was working with a communications firm as his campaign went viral, according to a report by Pirate Wires, raising questions about whether his rapid rise as an AI safety whistleblower was coordinated.

Coxon announced his resignation on Sept, 8, saying Anthropic and OpenAI were“racing straight to self-improving superintelligence and gambling with our lives.”

His X thread, warning that AI could“kill us all by the end of the decade,” amassed more than 170 million views and triggered widespread discussion about AI safety and regulation.

Was Coxon's AI Risk Campaign Coordinated?

On Thursday, an investigation by Pirate Wires revealed that DEY. Ideas + Influence, a communications firm associated with prominent AI-safety figures, had been working with Coxon on media appearances.

Pirate Wires, a technology and politics news publication focused on Silicon Valley, said it spoke with two people familiar with the matter and reviewed an email in which DEY. sought to book Coxon for an interview on Sept. 9.

The report is notable because Fox News host Bret Baier asked Coxon whether he had worked with third parties on his whistleblowing campaign. Coxon replied,“Not at all,” according to Pirate Wires.

Coxon is not publicly listed as a DEY. client, and neither he nor the firm immediately responded to the publication's requests for comment, according to the report.

DEY.'s clients have included AI risk researcher Eliezer Yudkowsky and AI ethics researcher Timnit Gebru, and it has advised the Machine Intelligence Research Institute and Stanford's Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, Pirate Wires reported.

The Pirate Wires report, however, does not establish that Coxon's AI warnings were fabricated. Rather, it raises questions about whether the media campaign surrounding those warnings was more organized than Coxon publicly acknowledged.

AI Doomsday Debate: What Tech Leaders Said

The AI industry is divided over the“doomsday” debate. Anthropic's Dario Amodei, OpenAI's Sam Altman and xAI's Elon Musk have called for “pacing” frontier AI development and strengthening safety oversight, citing the risk of increasingly autonomous systems becoming difficult to control.

Meta's Mark Zuckerberg and Nvidia's Jensen Huang, meanwhile, have argued against broad slowdowns, favoring safeguards that allow development to continue. President Donald Trump has rejected AI doomsday warnings, arguing that the U.S. should keep advancing AI to maintain its lead over China because“whoever wins AI wins.”

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