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Tibetans Protest Xi Jinping's Washington Visit 'Free Tibet' Calls Outside Chinese Embassy


2026-09-25 04:45:37
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Tibetan, Uyghur and other activists gathered in Washington, D.C., during Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to protest China's policies in Tibet and Xinjiang. Protesters called for greater attention to religious freedom, cultural and language rights, political prisoners and alleged transnational repression. Demonstrators gathered near the Chinese Embassy before marching toward the U.S. Capitol, with speakers including U.S. lawmakers addressing the crowd.

MENAFN25092026007385015968ID1111714681



AsiaNet News

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