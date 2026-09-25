Tibetans Protest Xi Jinping's Washington Visit 'Free Tibet' Calls Outside Chinese Embassy

Tibetan, Uyghur and other activists gathered in Washington, D.C., during Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to protest China's policies in Tibet and Xinjiang. Protesters called for greater attention to religious freedom, cultural and language rights, political prisoners and alleged transnational repression. Demonstrators gathered near the Chinese Embassy before marching toward the U.S. Capitol, with speakers including U.S. lawmakers addressing the crowd.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.