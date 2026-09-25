'Team Silver Feels Good': Niraj Kumar Reflects On Asian Games Medal And Individual Disappointment

MENAFN - IANS) Nagoya, Sep 25 (IANS) Niraj Kumar said winning a team silver at the Asian Games was a positive outcome despite individual disappointments, as the Indian shooter and his teammates Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Rudrankksh Patil finished second in the men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions team event before missing out on medals in the individual competition.

“It feels good that Team Silver is here. There were some individual defeats, but we have to settle for the team medal. Because every day is a new day, so anything can happen. So otherwise, we are happy,” Niraj told IANS after the team event.

The Indian team scored a total of 1762-94x at the Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery and thus secured second place. China earned the gold medal with a score of 1766-95x, while South Korea obtained the bronze with 1751-87x.

Aishwary and Niraj had also reached the individual final, but neither of them were able to turn that opportunity into a medal.

Aishwary came fifth, scoring 327.6; Niraj finished in eighth place with 299.0, China's Yukun Liu and Zhang Changhong won the gold and silver medals, respectively, Liu securing the victory with a score of 360.5, which set a Games record, and Zhang obtaining 360.2, while Kazakhstan's Islam Satpayev earned bronze with 348.3.

Niraj said he struggled with his kneeling position from the beginning of the individual final.

“Actually, there was a little struggle in the kneeling position from the start. So, there was no change. The result was the same in the match. But we will work on it. Everything else was fine,” he said.

Aishwary remained in contention during the early stages, sitting sixth after the prone series before moving to fifth with 205.3 after the second kneeling series. He eventually finished fifth overall.

For Niraj, however, the individual final proved more difficult as he ended eighth among the eight finalists with 299.0.

Despite the mixed individual results, Niraj dedicated the team medal to his family and the Indian Navy.

“I will dedicate this medal to my family. Because their sacrifices are also with me. And I will dedicate it to the Navy,” he said.

Niraj, who hails from Behmava village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, said his shooting journey began through the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

“My village is in Punjab, in the Hoshiarpur district. The name of the village is Behmava. And I started shooting in NCC. My father is retired from the army in 2013. And my brother is serving in the army now.”

Recalling the difficulties he faced in his early days, Niraj said his parents stepped in when he needed his own equipment.

“There was a struggle in the initial days. Because I started shooting in NCC. After a year, I did not get a weapon from NCC. Then I requested my parents for my own weapon. Then they also thought that, yes, I can do something.”

Niraj also spoke about the support he now receives from the government, the Navy and sponsors, saying it has given him greater confidence.

“Government support is very good now. In the initial days, when I was struggling, I was playing the game with the support of my parents. So, the game I am playing now, there is a difference between the two.

“Because the government support is so much. The Navy support is so much. Reliance support is so much. So, all these things are in the background. Now, I feel more confident.

“If I have to make any changes or purchase anything, if I have to go abroad for training, everything is covered by sponsors. So, I feel very good now. Now, it is our job to win medals for the country.”