'Always Exciting When Australia Arrive': Conrad Relishes South Africa's Home Test Series Against Australia

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad is relishing the opportunity to host Australia for a three-match World Test Championship series, with the reigning champions set to face the top-ranked Test side from October 9.

The series features the two sides that met in the 2025 WTC Final at Lord's, where Aiden Markram's 136 and nine wickets from Kagiso Rabada powered South Africa to a five-wicket win over Australia.

Conrad is particularly excited about facing Australia on home soil with South Africa hosting them in a Test series for the first time since 2018 as the sides meet again in the current WTC cycle.

“Any series against Australia is worth looking forward to, and more particularly because it's at home,” Conrad told ICC.“We haven't had international [Test] cricket in South Africa for almost two years. Certainly looking forward to playing in front of our home crowds against arguably the number one side in the world.

“I think there's always spice between South Africa and Australia. Maybe not as spicy as in years gone by, but I think the fact that we put one over them in the (World Test Championship) final last year might add a little bit of spice to what should be a really exciting and spicy series.

“It's always exciting when Australia arrive on our shores and I am sure this one's going to be no different.”

Conrad believes South Africa can draw valuable lessons from their triumph at Lord's, while acknowledging the quality of Australia's bowling attack.

“We respect them for the champion side that they are. I think we exposed one or two vulnerabilities in their lineup last year that I think we can build on.

“We also know that they've got a world-class bowling attack and we certainly have the belief that when we play to our true potential we could find ways of nullifying that. So loads of learnings.

“A three-match series is a lot different to a one-off test. It's our first three-match series in I don't know how long. We are accustomed to playing two-match series. So this is going to make it a real test for us.

“I think from all the learnings that we have taken from the final and the victory over them, it certainly gives us a belief that when we play to our potential, then we can certainly put one over them.”

The last time the two teams faced each other in Test was in late 2022 and early 2023, when Australia won the three-Test series 2-0 at home.

The series coming up will represent a significant task within the 2025-27 WTC cycle, the two teams being currently among the top sides in the standings and both aiming to secure a spot in next year's Ultimate Test at The Oval.

Australia are currently in first place having won eight of their ten matches and scored a points percentage of 80 per cent, while South Africa stand second with a points percentage of 75 per cent.

The first Test match takes place in Durban from 9 to 13 October, followed by the second in Gqeberha from 18 to 22 October and the third in Cape Town from 27 to 31 October.