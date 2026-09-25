Gaza Meal Initiative Renamed In Tribute To Late Sheikh Ahmed Bin Rashid

A major UAE humanitarian initiative to prepare more than 10 million meals for Gaza has been renamed the Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge, honouring the legacy of the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The community event will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre on Saturday, September 26, bringing together volunteers, members of the public and admirers of the late Sheikh to pack food aid for Gaza's most vulnerable families and children.

Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) in cooperation with the UAE's Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the renamed initiative commemorates Sheikh Ahmed's lifelong commitment to charity, compassion and supporting those in need.

Mohammed Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of MBRGI, said Sheikh Ahmed's name had long been associated with humility, mercy and generosity.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Today, thousands of those who loved him are honouring his memory through this major humanitarian initiative,” Al Gergawi said.

He added that the event reflects the Emirati community's generosity, affection and loyalty towards the country's leaders.

“There is great appreciation for Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid' national and community contributions throughout the UAE's journey,” he said.“Gratitude towards those who served the nation will remain one of our firmly established national principles.”

The Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge also aims to promote volunteerism and strengthen the UAE's culture of community participation and giving.

Organisers said the initiative reflects the public's commitment to supporting humanitarian efforts launched from the UAE and helping alleviate suffering around the world.

'You were a father to me': ARM CEO remembers last words with Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid UAE President offers condolences to Sheikh Mohammed on passing of Sheikh Ahmed