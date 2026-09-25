RAK Dedicates 4 Taxis To People Of Determination, Senior Citizens

The number of taxis dedicated to People of Determination and senior citizens in Ras Al Khaimah has doubled from two to four, expanding access to specialised transport services across the emirate.

The vehicles are equipped with wheelchair lifts to facilitate boarding and disembarking, secure wheelchair restraints to keep wheelchairs stable during journeys, and smart cameras to enhance safety and monitor trips.

The expansion was announced by the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) as part of efforts to strengthen accessible and inclusive transport services for People of Determination and senior citizens. The dedicated taxis are designed to provide more convenient mobility options, while drivers receive specialised training on interacting with People of Determination and meeting their needs. Mohammed Hashem Ismail, Director of Transport Licensing and Control Department at RAKTA, said the increase in the fleet would expand dedicated services and support a safe and reliable mobility experience.

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The service complements RAKTA's public transport network, with all public buses across Ras Al Khaimah equipped to accommodate People of Determination. People of Determination can travel free on internal public buses using the dedicated Saqr Gold Card, while senior citizens receive a 50 per cent discount on internal public bus services. Those wishing to use the dedicated taxi service can request a vehicle through the contact centre by calling the toll-free number 8001700.

The move comes as Ras Al Khaimah continues to expand its public transport network and improve access to key services. In June, the Purple Route between Al Nakheel and Manar Mall was relaunched, adding 14 kilometres of coverage, nine stops and 12 daily trips across the emirate.

The route connects residents with several key healthcare, education and government facilities, including Obaida Allah Hospital, RAK Hospital, the American University of Ras Al Khaimah and the People of Determination Centre. The relaunch also introduced the emirate's first electric bus on a public transport route.

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