Hariharan To Bring The Mehfil Studio Live Concert To Dubai This December

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Indian singer Hariharan is returning to Dubai this December with The Mehfil Studio, bringing his film music and ghazals to the stage.

The Padma Shri awardee will perform at Dubai World Trade Centre on December 18, with tickets going on sale on September 25 at 12pm.

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Presented by Spotlight Entertainment, the show will bring together music from Hariharan's career, which has spanned more than four decades.

According to Spotlight Entertainment, The Mehfil Studio is designed to recreate the atmosphere of a traditional Indian mehfil on a larger stage, combining live music with storytelling and audio-visual elements.

The concert will also feature selections from Hariharan's ghazal repertoire, another major part of his career.

Hariharan has recorded thousands of songs across several Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu, while becoming known for both playback singing and ghazals.

He also formed Colonial Cousins with Lesle Lewis in the 1990s, with the duo becoming known for their blend of Indian and Western music.

Hariharan has worked with several composers throughout his career, including AR Rahman, with songs such as Tu Hi Refrom Bombay becoming closely associated with the singer.

His work with Rahman has produced several well-known tracks over the years, including Roja Jaaneman from Roja, Tu Hi Re from Bombay and Nahi Saamne from Taal.

Away from playback singing, ghazals have remained a major part of Hariharan's career, with albums including Gulfam, Kaash and Hazir helping establish him as one of the genre's prominent voices.

His career has earned him several honours, including the Padma Shri and the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer.

Tickets for The Mehfil Studio go on sale at 12pm on September 25 and will be available exclusively through District by Zomato.

Hariharan will perform The Mehfil Studio at Dubai World Trade Centre on December 18.

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