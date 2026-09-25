Si Vis Pactum, Para Bellum: Trump's War-First Path To A Deal
At the United Nations on September 22, President Trump rewrote the maxim. He framed the moment as a“big decision”: strike a deal with Iran or annihilate the Islamic Republic and drive it into hell. If you want a deal - a pactum - prepare for war. Better yet, wage one.
This is how Trump believes deals get made, and his UN address made it plain. The United States is nearly seven months into a war with Iran that he chose to start. He presented that war not as a diplomatic setback but as diplomacy by other means - the pressure that will force Tehran to sign.
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