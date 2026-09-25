Moci App Offers Instant Business Certificates, Digital Establishment Renewal

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

DOHA: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) is expanding its digital services through its mobile application, enabling business owners, auditors and company representatives to complete a range of business-related transactions quickly and efficiently.

The latest services highlighted by the Ministry include the Certificates service and the Comprehensive Renewal service, which allow users to obtain commonly requested documents and complete establishment renewal procedures through the app, according to a post by the Ministry on its X platform yesterday.

Through the Certificates service, users can obtain eight certificates and extracts instantly, providing a convenient digital option for completing routine business requirements.

The service has an approximate processing cycle of immediate issuance, with an approximate cost of QR50, according to the the Ministry.

The certificates and extracts available through the service include the Commercial Registration/Licence Status Certificate, Company Extract Commercial Registration/Licence, Accounting Firm Certificate, Trade Name Change, Letter to the Qatar Financial Markets Authority, Business/Negative Certificate by ID Number, Auditor Registration Certificate and Auditor Certificate.

MOCI has also outlined a simple seven-step process for users seeking to obtain a certificate through its mobile application.

Users first need to access Investor Services on the app and select the Certificates service. They then tap Start Service and select the certificate they require from the available options.

After selecting the certificate, users can review the certificate details through the preview option before completing the transaction. They then pay the applicable fee, if any, before selecting Download Certificate to receive the document instantly.

The process allows users to complete the certificate request digitally, from selecting the required service to reviewing the document and downloading the completed certificate.

The service is intended to make these documents more accessible to business owners, auditors and company representatives, allowing them to obtain the required certificates through the Ministry's digital platform.

The MoCI app also provides a Comprehensive Renewal service, which enables establishments to complete their renewal procedures electronically through a series of clearly defined steps.

The process begins with selecting the establishment and accessing the renewal service. Users then review establishment details, including information related to the owner and beneficial owners, before proceeding with the requirements.

The renewal process includes checking any external approvals, providing additional information and uploading the required documents. Users can then review the application summary before submitting the application.

Following submission, the application can be tracked through the relevant services. The process includes confirmation of the payment method, with payment confirmation marking the successful completion of the renewal.

The digital process brings several stages of establishment renewal together through the application, allowing users to handle the procedure without relying solely on traditional service channels.

According to the Ministry, the digital services are designed to provide business owners, auditors and company representatives with a faster and more efficient way to complete transactions and access required documents.

The expansion of services through the MoCI app also provides users with greater convenience by allowing business procedures to be initiated and completed using mobile devices.

The Certificates and Comprehensive Renewal services form part of the Ministry's efforts to enhance its digital service offering and facilitate transactions for the business community.

For users requiring certificates and extracts, the instant issuance of eight documents provides a streamlined alternative for obtaining commonly requested business records. Meanwhile, the Comprehensive Renewal service brings the various stages of establishment renewal into one digital process, from reviewing details and submitting documents to completing payment.

The Ministry encourages business owners, auditors and company representatives to make use of the available digital services through the MoCI mobile application to complete their required procedures efficiently.