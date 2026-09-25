Qatar Chamber Participates In Malaysia International Halal Showcase 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar Chamber (QC) recently participated in the opening of the 22nd Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS 2026), held in Kuala Lumpur from 23 to 26 September, with the Chamber's delegation headed by QC Board Member, Dr Mohamed bin Jawhar Al-Mohammed.

The participation aimed to strengthen cooperation between the Qatari and Malaysian private sectors, explore trade and investment opportunities in the halal economy, and connect Qatari companies with global suppliers, investors and business partners. Following the opening, Dr Al-Mohammed toured the exhibition accompanied by officials from the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) and held several meetings with Malaysian and international companies and organisations.

He also met with President of the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (NCCIM), Norshahrin bin Hamidon, and Director-General of the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), Dato' Dr. Sirajuddin bin Suhaimee, Discussions focused on economic and trade cooperation between Qatar and Malaysia and opportunities to enhance private-sector partnerships, particularly in food industries, halal products, logistics, technology and investment.

In his remarks, Dr Al-Mohammed commended the strong economic and trade relations between Qatar and Malaysia, highlighting that there are significant potential for further cooperation between the private sectors of both countries. He noted that the Chamber's participation in the expo reflects the growing interest of the Qatari business community in the global halal economy, which now extends beyond food and beverages to sectors including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, tourism, logistics, technology and packaging.

He pointed out that MIHAS provides an important platform for connecting producers, exporters, importers, investors and buyers from around the world, adding that Qatar Chamber seeks to facilitate partnerships for Qatari companies, enhance trade and explore joint investment opportunities across halal-related value chains.