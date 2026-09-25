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President Ilham Aliyev Receives Head Of Global Infrastructure Partners (PHOTO)


2026-09-25 04:31:42
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. On September 25, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, received Adebayo Ogunlesi, the founder, Chairman, and CEO of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP)-a global infrastructure investment firm operating within BlackRock, one of the world's leading asset management companies.

This was reported by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.

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