Global Metagenomics Market Poised For Growth Through 2030, Driven By Advances In Sequencing Technologies And Expanding Applications Across Products And End-User Industries

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Falling testing costs are advancing metagenomic assays, creating opportunities in infection diagnosis, microbiome-guided care, wastewater analysis and related products. Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Metagenomic Markets. Global Market Analysis with Forecasts by Applications, Technologies, Product and User. with Executive and Consultant Guides 2026 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. New Metagenomic Assays Market Research Report Examines Five-Year Growth, Technologies and Global Opportunities A new market research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the rapidly evolving metagenomic assays market, including its technologies, clinical and nonclinical applications, competitive landscape, product opportunities and five-year growth outlook. Featuring detailed market breakouts for 14 countries and five regions, the report offers actionable intelligence for companies, investors and other stakeholders assessing opportunities in metagenomic testing. Advances in genetic research, sequencing technologies and bioinformatics are expanding the potential role of metagenomic assays across healthcare, life sciences, environmental monitoring and public health. At the same time, declining testing costs and increasing demand for more comprehensive microbial analysis are supporting broader adoption. These developments could significantly influence how infectious diseases are identified, microbiomes are studied and complex biological samples are evaluated. In healthcare, metagenomic assays offer potential applications in infectious disease diagnostics, chronic infection research, microbiome analysis and precision medicine. By supporting the detection and characterization of microbial communities, these assays may help researchers and clinicians investigate conditions that are difficult to assess using conventional methods. Continued clinical validation, regulatory progress and improvements in laboratory workflows are expected to shape the pace of market adoption. The report also examines opportunities beyond direct patient care. Metagenomic testing is increasingly relevant to wastewater surveillance, environmental studies, epidemiology, pharmaceutical research and public health programs. Wastewater analysis, in particular, has emerged as an important area for monitoring pathogens and identifying changes in microbial populations. These expanding applications are creating opportunities for assay developers, sequencing companies, laboratory service providers, software vendors and bioinformatics specialists. Readers will gain insight into the principal technologies influencing the metagenomic assays market, along with the operational, commercial and regulatory issues that may affect future growth. The research evaluates market drivers, adoption barriers, potential pitfalls and emerging opportunities across key geographic areas. It also reviews the types of products and services likely to generate demand as metagenomic workflows become more scalable and accessible. Detailed forecasts provide a five-year view of expected market development, helping stakeholders compare opportunities by application, product category and geography. Country-level analysis covering 14 national markets is complemented by broader assessments of five global regions, offering context for strategic planning, market entry and international expansion. The report is designed to support evidence-based investment decisions, company valuations, product development strategies and competitive positioning. Its market data and forward-looking analysis can help diagnostic companies, biotechnology businesses, clinical laboratories, research institutions, healthcare organizations and investors evaluate the commercial potential of metagenomic assays. As understanding of genetics, microbial communities and disease mechanisms continues to advance, metagenomic assays are positioned to become an increasingly important component of molecular diagnostics and biological research. However, market success will depend on factors including clinical evidence, data interpretation, reimbursement, regulatory requirements, workflow integration and cost-effectiveness. This new metagenomic assays market research report consolidates the latest available data to clarify where growth may occur, which applications could lead adoption and what challenges market participants should anticipate. With global forecasts, regional analysis and detailed country breakouts, it provides a focused resource for organizations seeking to understand the future of metagenomic testing and make informed strategic decisions. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 374 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Strategic Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What is Metagenomics?

2.2 Market Definition

2.2.1 Revenue Market Size.

2.2.2 Clinical

2.2.3 Microbiome

2.2.4 Agricultural

2.2.5 Environmental & Other

2.3 Methodology

2.3.1 Methodology

2.3.2 Sources

2.3.3 Authors

2.4 Perspective: Healthcare Spending

2.4.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.4.2 Spending on Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

2.4.3 Spending on Diagnostics

2.4.4 Important Role of Insurance for Medical Services

2.5 Chromosomes, Genes and Epigenetics

2.5.1 Chromosomes

2.5.2 Genes

2.5.3 Epigenetics

3 Market Overview

3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

3.1.1 Academic Research Lab

3.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

3.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

3.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

3.1.5 Pathology Supplier

3.1.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory

3.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory

3.1.8 Hospital Laboratory

3.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

3.1.10 Audit Body

3.1.11 Certification Body

3.2 Metagenomics Applications

3.2.1 Clinical Metagenomics

3.2.2 Diagnostic Use

3.2.3 Syndromic Multiplex vs. Metagenomic Testing

3.2.4 Antimicrobial Resistance

3.2.5 Managing the Microbiome

3.2.6 Public Health Use

3.3 Clinical Industry Structure

3.3.1 Hospital's Testing Share

3.3.2 Economies of Scale

3.3.3 Hospital vs. Central Lab

3.3.4 Physician Office Lab's

3.3.5 Physician's and POCT

4 Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 A New Approach to Diagnostics

4.1.2 The Aging Effect

4.1.3 The Known and the Unknown

4.1.4 A Research Bonanza

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.2.1 Increased Competition Lowers Price

4.2.2 Lower Costs

4.2.3 Testing usage analysis curtailing growth

4.2.4 Wellness has a downside

4.3 Instrumentation, Automation and Diagnostic Trends

4.3.1 Traditional Automation and Centralization

4.3.2 The New Automation, Decentralization and Point of Care

4.3.3 Instruments Key to Market Share

4.3.4 Bioinformatics Plays a Role

4.3.5 PCR Takes Command

4.3.6 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

4.3.7 NGS Impact on Pricing

4.3.8 Whole Genome Sequencing, A Brave New World

4.3.9 Companion Diagnostics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

4.3.10 Shifting Role of Diagnostics

5 Metagenomics Recent Developments

5.1 Recent Developments

5.1.1 Importance of This Section

5.1.2 How to Use This Section

5.2 iconPCR Used in Metagenomics Discovery

5.3 Mapmygenome acquires Canada's Microbiome Insights

5.4 Hamilton to Partner With Labor Berlin, Claret Bioscience

5.5 Complicated UTIs Using Rapid Metagenomics

5.6 Delve Bio Showing Delivers Greater Diagnostic Yield

5.7 Sewage metagenomics potentially allows surveillance

5.8 Rapid metagenomics to reduce AMR and sepsis

5.9 UK and U.S. Use Metagenomics for Biothreat Assessment

5.10 Phase Genomics Metagenomics Innovation Award

5.11 New Method for Human Gut Assessment

5.12 Metagenomic sequencing Used for Pneumonia Care

5.13 Sepsis Study Shows Metagenomic Clinical Value

5.14 Delve Bio to Develop Metagenomic Sequencing Dx

5.15 Metagenomics Could be a Game-changer

5.16 Model Predicts Millions of Metagenomic Proteins

5.17 Microbiome Analysis May Yield False Results

5.18 Gut microbiome at center of Parkinson's disease

5.19 MicroGenDx, Evvy Partner for Metagenomic Test

5.20 Diagnostic accuracy of metagenomic NGS

5.21 Metagenomics implicates the gut microbiome

5.22 Charities Award $2M for Metagenomic Pathogen Research

5.23 Cost-effective metagenomic HiFi sequencing

5.24 Microbiome Links Uncovered

5.25 Metagenomi Named an Endpoints 11 Winner

5.26 Biotia Raises $8M in Series A Financing

6 Profiles of Key Companies

6.1 BaseClear

6.2 BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

6.3 Biome Makers

6.4 bioMerieux Diagnostics

6.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

6.6 Bioscientia Institut fur Medizinische Diagnostik GmbH

6.7 Cantata Bio

6.8 CosmosID

6.9 Day Zero Diagnostics.

6.10 Element Biosciences

6.11 Fusion Genomics.

6.12 Genolution

6.13 Helix

6.14 Illumina

6.15 Institute for Metagenomics

6.16 Karius

6.17 Metabiomics Corp

6.18 Metagenomi

6.19 MetaSUB International Consortium

6.20 Microbiome Insights

6.21 MicroGenDx

6.22 Norgen Biotek Corp.

6.23 Noscendo

6.24 Novogene

6.25 One Codex

6.26 OraSure Technologies

6.27 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

6.28 Pacific Biosciences

6.29 PathoQuest S.A.

6.30 Promega

6.31 Qiagen

6.32 Revvity

6.33 Second Genome

6.34 Siemens Healthineers

6.35 Superfluid Dx

6.36 Sysmex

6.37 Takara Bio

6.38 Zymo Research Corp

7 Global Market Size

7.1 Global Market by Country

7.1.1 Table - Global Market by Country

7.1.2 Chart - Country Market Shares

7.2 Global Market by Application

7.2.1 Table - Global Market by Application

7.2.2 Chart - Application Share by Year

7.2.3 Chart - Application Segment Growth Rates

7.2.4 Chart - Application Segment Share Shifts

7.2.5 Chart - Application Segment Share Base Year

7.2.6 Chart - Application Segment Share Final Year

7.3 Global Market by Technology

7.3.1 Table - Global Market by Technology

7.3.2 Chart - Technology Share by Year

7.3.3 Chart - Technology Segment Growth Rates

7.3.4 Chart - Technology Segment Share Shifts

7.3.5 Chart - Technology Segment Share Base Year

7.3.6 Chart - Technology Segment Share Final Year

7.4 Global Market by Product

7.4.1 Table - Global Market by Product

7.4.2 Chart - Product Share by Year

7.4.3 Chart - Product Segment Growth Rates

7.4.4 Chart - Product Segment Share Shifts

7.4.5 Chart - Product Segment Share Base Year

7.4.6 Chart - Product Segment Share Final Year

7.5 Global Market by User

7.5.1 Table - Global Market by User

7.5.2 Chart - User Share by Year

7.5.3 Chart - User Segment Growth Rates

7.5.4 Chart - User Segment Share Shifts

7.5.5 Chart - User Segment Share Base Year

7.5.6 Chart - User Segment Share Final Year

8 Market Sizes by Application

8.1 Clinical Market

8.1.1 Table Clinical - by Country

8.1.2 Chart - Clinical Growth

8.2 Microbiome Market

8.2.1 Table Microbiome - by Country

8.2.2 Chart - Microbiome Growth

8.3 Agriculture Market

8.3.1 Table Agriculture - by Country

8.3.2 Chart - Agriculture Growth

8.4 Industrial & Other Market

8.4.1 Table Industrial & Other - by Country

8.4.2 Chart - Industrial & Other Growth

9 Market Sizes by Technology

9.1 16srRNA Market

9.1.1 Table 16srRNA - by Country

9.1.2 Chart - 16srRNA Growth

9.2 Shotgun Market

9.2.1 Table Shotgun - by Country

9.2.2 Chart - Shotgun Growth

9.3 WGS Market

9.3.1 Table WGS - by Country

9.3.2 WGS - Growth

9.4 Other Technology Market

9.4.1 Table Other Technology - by Country

9.4.2 Chart - Other Technology Growth

10 Market Sizes by Product

10.1 Instruments Market

10.1.1 Table Instruments - by Country

10.1.2 Chart - Instrument Growth

10.2 Reagents and Kits Market

10.2.1 Table Reagents and Kits - by Country

10.2.2 Chart - Reagents and Kits Growth

10.3 Software Market

10.3.1 Table Software - by Country

10.3.2 Software Growth

10.4 Services Market

10.4.1 Table Services - by Country

10.4.2 Chart - Services Growth

11 Market Sizes by User

11.1 Academic Market

11.1.1 Table Academic - by Country

11.1.2 Chart - Academic Growth

11.2 Clinical Market

11.2.1 Table Clinical - by Country

11.2.2 Chart - Clinical Growth

11.3 Pharmaceutical Market

11.3.1 Table Pharmaceutical - by Country

11.3.2 Pharmaceutical - Predictive Growth

11.4 Other User Market

11.4.1 Table Other User - by Country

11.4.2 Chart - Other User Growth

12 Appendices

12.1 United States Medicare System: Laboratory Fees Schedule

12.2 The Most Used IVD Assays

12.3 The Highest Grossing Assays

Table of Tables

Table 1 The Base Pairs

Table 2 Market Players by Type

Table 3 The Different Applications of Metagenomic Testing

Table 4 Factors Driving Growth

Table 5 Four Factors Limiting Growth

Table 6 Seven Key Diagnostic Laboratory Technology Trends

Table 7 Global Market by Country

Table 8 Global Market by Application

Table 9 Global Market by Technology

Table 10 Global Market by Product

Table 11 Global Market by User

Table 12 Clinical Segment by Country

Table 13 Microbiome Segment by Country

Table 14 Agriculture Segment by Country

Table 15 Industrial & Other Segment by Country

Table 16 16srRNA Segment by Country

Table 17 Shotgun Segment by Country

Table 18 WGS Segment by Country

Table 19 Other Technology Segment by Country

Table 20 Instruments Segment by Country

Table 21 Reagents and Kits Segment by Country

Table 22 Software Segment by Country

Table 23 Services Segment by Country

Table 24 Academic Segment by Country

Table 25 Clinical Segment by Country

Table 26 Pharmaceutical Segment by Country

Table 27 Other User Segment by Country

Table 28 Clinical Lab Fee Schedule

Table 29 The Most Common Assays

Table 30 Largest Revenue Assays

Table of Figures

Figure 1 Global Healthcare Spending

Figure 2 DNA Strands and Chromosomes

Figure 3 Karyogram of Human Chromosomes

Figure 4 Size of Various Genomes

Figure 5 The Road to Diagnostics

Figure 6 The New Diagnostics

Figure 7 The Changing Age of the World Population

Figure 8 Health Care Consumption by Age

Figure 9 Cancer Incidence - Age at Diagnosis

Figure 10 Centralized vs. Decentralized Laboratory Service

Figure 11 A Highly Multiplexed Syndromic Testing Unit

Figure 12 The Real Cost to Sequence the Human Genome

Figure 13 The Codevelopment Process

Figure 14 Comparing MDx Diagnostic and Traditional Testing

Figure 15 Country Market Shares

Figure 16 Application Share by Year

Figure 17 Application Segment Growth Rates

Figure 18 Segment Share Shifts

Figure 19 Application Segment Share Base Year

Figure 20 Application Segment Share Final Year

Figure 21 Technology Share by Year

Figure 22 Technology Segment Growth Rates

Figure 23 Technology Segment Share Shifts

Figure 24 Technology Segment Share Base Year

Figure 25 Technology Segment Share Final Year

Figure 26 Product Share by Year

Figure 27 Product Segment Growth Rates

Figure 28 Product Segment Share Shifts

Figure 29 Product Segment Share Base Year

Figure 30 Product Segment Share Final Year

Figure 31 User Share by Year

Figure 32 User Segment Growth Rates

Figure 33 User Segment Share Shifts

Figure 34 User Segment Share Base Year

Figure 35 User Segment Share Final Year

Figure 36 Clinical vs. Total Market Growth

Figure 37 Microbiome vs. Total Market Growth

Figure 38 Agriculture vs. Total Market Growth

Figure 39 Industrial & Other vs. Total Market Growth

Figure 40 16srRNA vs. Total Market Growth

Figure 41 Shotgun vs. Total Market Growth

Figure 42 WGS vs. Total Market Growth

Figure 43 Other Technology vs. Total Market Growth

Figure 44 Instrument vs. Total Market Growth

Figure 45 Reagents and Kits vs. Total Market Growth

Figure 46 Software vs. Total Market Growth

Figure 47 Services vs. Total Market Growth

Figure 48 Academic vs. Total Market Growth

Figure 49 Clinical vs. Total Market Growth

Figure 50 Pharmaceutical vs. Total Market Growth

Figure 51 Other User Growth

Companies Featured



BaseClear

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

Biome Makers

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bioscientia Institut fur Medizinische Diagnostik GmbH

Cantata Bio

CosmosID

Day Zero Diagnostics.

Element Biosciences

Fusion Genomics.

Genolution

Helix

Illumina

Institute for Metagenomics

Karius

Metabiomics Corp

Metagenomi

MetaSUB International Consortium

Microbiome Insights

MicroGenDx

Norgen Biotek Corp.

Noscendo

Novogene

One Codex

OraSure Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Pacific Biosciences

PathoQuest S.A.

Promega

Qiagen

Revvity

Second Genome

Siemens Healthineers

Superfluid Dx

Sysmex

Takara Bio Zymo Research Corp

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