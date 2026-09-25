Global Gluten-Free Products Market Poised For Growth Through 2031, Fueled By Rising Demand For Bakery, Ready-To-Eat Snacks, Dairy Alternatives And Pasta Innovations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Health-conscious consumers are driving demand beyond gluten intolerance, creating opportunities in bakery, snacks, pasta and plant-based options, especially online and in Asia-Pacific.

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Gluten-Free Products Market (2025 Edition): Analysis by Product Type (Bakery Products, Snacks & RTE Products, Dairy/Dairy Alternatives, Pasta & Noodles, and Others), End-Use Industry, Region, Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2021-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market analysis covers the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, with detailed insights into 10 key national markets.

The global gluten-free products market continues to record significant growth, supported by rising health awareness, evolving dietary preferences and the increasing incidence of gluten-related disorders. Demand is expanding beyond consumers with celiac disease or gluten intolerance as a broader audience incorporates gluten-free food and beverages into everyday purchasing decisions. Perceptions surrounding digestive health, wellness and weight management are also influencing product adoption across major regional markets.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the gluten-free products market across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It also examines market developments in the United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan and India.

The Americas currently lead the global gluten-free products market, with North America accounting for a substantial share. Regional growth is supported by greater awareness of celiac disease, strong consumer interest in health-focused foods, extensive retail availability and the presence of established food manufacturers. The United States remains a particularly important market, benefiting from broad product distribution, continued innovation and marketing initiatives designed to improve awareness, accessibility and consumer appeal.

Europe represents another major market for gluten-free foods, with the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Italy experiencing sustained demand. Improved food labeling, greater recognition of gluten-related conditions and the expansion of dedicated supermarket ranges are helping consumers identify suitable products. Europe's established bakery and pasta sectors also provide opportunities for manufacturers to develop gluten-free alternatives aligned with local eating habits.

Asia Pacific is emerging as a high-potential gluten-free products market. Urbanization, rising disposable incomes, changing dietary patterns and interest in premium wellness products are supporting adoption across China, Japan and India. Exposure to international food trends, the expansion of modern retail and increased access to imported and locally manufactured products are expected to strengthen the region's long-term market prospects.

Bakery products hold a significant share of the market, including gluten-free bread, cakes, biscuits and cookies. Manufacturers are investing in improved formulations to address taste, texture, freshness and nutritional quality. Pasta is another important category, with rice, corn, quinoa and other alternative ingredients enabling brands to expand their offerings. Snacks, including chips, bars and portable products, are benefiting from demand for convenient food options, while dairy alternatives, sauces, condiments and other packaged foods are broadening the overall gluten-free product portfolio.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets remain leading distribution channels because they provide extensive product ranges, recognizable brands and convenient access. Online retail has also grown rapidly, giving consumers access to specialist products, product information and home delivery. Specialty retailers, pharmacies, health food stores and other distribution channels continue to support category expansion by serving consumers seeking curated selections and products tailored to specific dietary requirements.

The competitive landscape includes multinational food companies, specialist gluten-free manufacturers and emerging local brands. Prominent industry participants include General Mills Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, Kellogg Company, Dr. Schar AG/SPA, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A., Siete Foods, PepsiCo Inc. and Ecotone.

Market participants are investing in research and development to improve product quality, diversify ingredient profiles and introduce new formats. Strategic collaborations, acquisitions and portfolio expansion initiatives are also helping companies strengthen distribution networks and reach additional consumer segments. Marketing activity increasingly emphasizes flavor, convenience, quality and dietary suitability, reflecting the market's evolution from a specialist category into a more widely available segment of the global food industry.

The global gluten-free products market is positioned for continued expansion as consumer awareness increases and manufacturers respond with more varied, accessible and appealing products. Regional development, innovation across bakery, pasta and snack categories, growth in e-commerce, and strategic investment by leading companies are expected to remain central to the market's future performance.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology

2. Analyst Recommendations

2.1 Innovation in Gluten-Free Flours and Ingredients

2.2 Rising Demand for Vegan and Plant-Based Gluten-Free Products

3. Global Gluten-Free Products Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global Gluten-Free Products Market

3.2 Global Gluten-Free Products Market: Dashboard

3.3 Global Gluten-Free Products Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

3.4 Global Gluten-Free Products Market: Market Value Assessment

3.5 Global Gluten-Free Products Market Segmentation: By Product Type

3.5.1 Global Gluten-Free Products Market, By Product Type Overview

3.5.2 Market Attractiveness Analysis of Global Gluten-Free Products Market, By Product Type (2026-2031)

3.5.3 Global Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Bakery Products, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.5.4 Global Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Snacks & RTE Products, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.5.5 Global Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Dairy/Dairy Alternatives, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.5.6 Global Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Pasta & Noodles, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.5.7 Global Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Others, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6 Global Gluten-Free Products Market Segmentation: By End Use Industry

3.6.1 Global Gluten-Free Products Market, By End Use Industry Overview

3.6.2 Market Attractiveness Analysis of Global Gluten-Free Products Market, By End Use Industry (2026-2031)

3.6.3 Global Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6.4 Global Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Specialty Stores, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6.5 Global Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Online Retail, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6.5 Global Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Others, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

4. Gluten-Free Products Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot

5. Americas Gluten-Free Products Market: Historic and Forecast

5.1 Americas Gluten-Free Products Market: Snapshot

5.2 Americas Gluten-Free Products Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

5.3 Americas Gluten-Free Products Market: Key Factors

5.4 Americas Gluten-Free Products Market: Segment Analysis

5.5 Americas Gluten-Free Products Market Segmentation: By Product Type

5.5.1 Americas Gluten-Free Products Market, By Product Type Overview

5.5.2 Americas Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Bakery Products, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.5.3 Americas Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Snacks & RTE Products, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.5.4 Americas Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Dairy/Dairy Alternatives, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.5.5 Americas Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Pasta & Noodles, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.5.6 Americas Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Others, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.6 Americas Gluten-Free Products Market Segmentation: By End Use Industry

5.6.1 Americas Gluten-Free Products Market, By End Use Industry Overview

5.6.2 Americas Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.6.3 Americas Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Specialty Stores, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.6.4 Americas Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Online Retail, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.6.5 Americas Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Others, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.7 Americas Gluten-Free Products Market Segmentation: By Country

5.7.1 Americas Gluten-Free Products Market, by Country Overview

5.7.2 United States Gluten-Free Products Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

5.7.2.1 United States Gluten-Free Products Market, By Product Type

5.7.2.2 United States Gluten-Free Products Market, By End Use Industry

5.7.3 Canada Gluten-Free Products Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

5.7.3.1 Canada Gluten-Free Products Market, By Product Type

5.7.3.2 Canada Gluten-Free Products Market, By End Use Industry

5.7.4 Brazil Gluten-Free Products Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

5.7.4.1 Brazil Gluten-Free Products Market, By Product Type

5.7.4.2 Brazil Gluten-Free Products Market, By End Use Industry

5.7.5 Rest of Americas Gluten-Free Products Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

5.7.5.1 Rest of Americas Gluten-Free Products Market, By Product Type

5.7.5.2 Rest of Americas Gluten-Free Products Market, By End Use Industry

6. Europe Gluten-Free Products Market: Historic and Forecast

6.1 Europe Gluten-Free Products Market: Snapshot

6.2 Europe Gluten-Free Products Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

6.3 Europe Gluten-Free Products Market: Key Factors

6.4 Europe Gluten-Free Products Market: Segment Analysis

6.5 Europe Gluten-Free Products Market Segmentation: By Product Type

6.5.1 Europe Gluten-Free Products Market, By Product Type Overview

6.5.2 Europe Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Bakery Products, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

6.5.3 Europe Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Snacks & RTE Products, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

6.5.4 Europe Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Dairy/Dairy Alternatives, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

6.5.5 Europe Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Pasta & Noodles, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

6.5.6 Europe Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Others, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

6.6 Europe Gluten-Free Products Market Segmentation: By End Use Industry

6.6.1 Europe Gluten-Free Products Market, By End Use Industry Overview

6.6.2 Europe Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

6.6.3 Europe Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Specialty Stores, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

6.6.4 Europe Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Online Retail, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

6.6.5 Europe Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Others, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

6.7 Europe Gluten-Free Products Market Segmentation: By Country

6.7.1 Europe Gluten-Free Products Market, by Country Overview

6.7.2 Germany Gluten-Free Products Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

6.7.2.1 Germany Gluten-Free Products Market, By Product Type

6.7.2.2 Germany Gluten-Free Products Market, By End Use Industry

6.7.3 United Kingdom Gluten-Free Products Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

6.7.3.1 United Kingdom Gluten-Free Products Market, By Product Type

6.7.3.2 United Kingdom Gluten-Free Products Market, By End Use Industry

6.7.4 France Gluten-Free Products Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

6.7.4.1 France Gluten-Free Products Market, By Product Type

6.7.4.2 France Gluten-Free Products Market, By End Use Industry

6.7.5 Italy Gluten-Free Products Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

6.7.5.1 Italy Gluten-Free Products Market, By Product Type

6.7.5.2 Italy Gluten-Free Products Market, By End Use Industry

6.7.6 Rest of Europe Gluten-Free Products Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

6.7.6.1 Rest of Europe Gluten-Free Products Market, By Product Type

6.7.6.2 Rest of Europe Gluten-Free Products Market, By End Use Industry

7. Asia Pacific Gluten-Free Products Market: Historic and Forecast

7.1 Asia Pacific Gluten-Free Products Market: Snapshot

7.2 Asia Pacific Gluten-Free Products Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

7.3 Asia Pacific Gluten-Free Products Market: Key Factors

7.4 Asia Pacific Gluten-Free Products Market: Segment Analysis

7.5 Asia Pacific Gluten-Free Products Market Segmentation: By Product Type

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Gluten-Free Products Market, By Product Type Overview

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Bakery Products, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Snacks & RTE Products, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

7.5.4 Asia Pacific Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Dairy/Dairy Alternatives, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

7.5.5 Asia Pacific Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Pasta & Noodles, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

7.5.6 Asia Pacific Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Others, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

7.6 Asia Pacific Gluten-Free Products Market Segmentation: By End Use Industry

7.6.1 Asia Pacific Gluten-Free Products Market, By End Use Industry Overview

7.6.2 Asia Pacific Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

7.6.3 Asia Pacific Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Specialty Stores, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

7.6.4 Asia Pacific Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Online Retail, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

7.6.5 Asia Pacific Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Others, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

7.7 Asia Pacific Gluten-Free Products Market Segmentation: By Country

7.7.1 Asia Pacific Gluten-Free Products Market, by Country Overview

7.7.2 China Gluten-Free Products Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

7.7.2.1 China Gluten-Free Products Market, By Product Type

7.7.2.2 China Gluten-Free Products Market, By End Use Industry

7.7.3 Japan Gluten-Free Products Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

7.7.3.1 Japan Gluten-Free Products Market, By Product Type

7.7.3.2 Japan Gluten-Free Products Market, By End Use Industry

7.7.4 India Gluten-Free Products Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

7.7.4.1 India Gluten-Free Products Market, By Product Type

7.7.4.2 India Gluten-Free Products Market, By End Use Industry

7.7.5 Rest of Asia Pacific Gluten-Free Products Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

7.7.5.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Gluten-Free Products Market, By Product Type

7.7.5.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Gluten-Free Products Market, By End Use Industry

8. Middle East & Africa Gluten-Free Products Market: Historic and Forecast

8.1 Middle East & Africa Gluten-Free Products Market: Snapshot

8.2 Middle East & Africa Gluten-Free Products Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

8.3 Middle East & Africa Gluten-Free Products Market: Key Factors

8.4 Middle East and Africa Gluten-Free Products Market: Segment Analysis

8.5 Middle East & Africa Gluten-Free Products Market Segmentation: By Product Type

8.5.1 Middle East & Africa Gluten-Free Products Market, By Product Type Overview

8.5.2 Middle East & Africa Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Bakery Products, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

8.5.3 Middle East & Africa Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Snacks & RTE Products, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

8.5.4 Middle East & Africa Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Dairy/Dairy Alternatives, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

8.5.5 Middle East and Africa Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Pasta & Noodles, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

8.5.6 Middle East and Africa Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Others, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

8.6 Middle East & Africa Gluten-Free Products Market Segmentation: By End Use Industry

8.6.1 Middle East & Africa Gluten-Free Products Market, By End Use Industry Overview

8.6.2 Middle East & Africa Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

8.6.3 Middle East & Africa Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Specialty Stores, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

8.6.4 Middle East & Africa Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Online Retail, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

8.6.5 Middle East & Africa Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Others, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

9. Competitive Positioning

9.1 Companies' Product Positioning

9.2 Market Share Analysis of Gluten-Free Products Market

9.3 Company Profiles

9.3.1 General Mills, Inc.

9.3.2 The Kraft Heinz Company

9.3.3 Kellanova

9.3.4 Siete Foods

9.3.5 Dr. Schar AG / SPA

9.3.6 Barilla Group

9.3.7 Ecotone

10. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

List of Figures

Figure 1: Global Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Figure 2: Global Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Million)

Figure 3: Global Gluten-Free Products Market Share, By Product Type, 2024 (%)

Figure 4: Market Attractiveness Analysis of Global Gluten-Free Products Market, By Product Type (2026-2031)

Figure 5: Global Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Bakery Products, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 6: Global Gluten-Free Products Market Absolute Opportunity, By Bakery Products, 2021-2031 (USD Million)

Figure 7: Global Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Snacks & RTE Products, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 8: Global Gluten-Free Products Market Absolute Opportunity, By Snacks & RTE Products, 2021-2031 (USD Million)

Figure 9: Global Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Dairy/Dairy Alternatives, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 10: Global Gluten-Free Products Market Absolute Opportunity, By Dairy/Dairy Alternatives, 2021-2031 (USD Million)

Figure 11: Global Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Pasta & Noodles, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 12: Global Gluten-Free Products Market Absolute Opportunity, By Pasta & Noodles, 2021-2031 (USD Million)

Figure 13: Global Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Others, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 14: Global Gluten-Free Products Market Absolute Opportunity, By Others, 2021-2031 (USD Million)

Figure 15: Market Attractiveness Analysis of Global Gluten-Free Products Market, By End Use Industry (2026-2031)

Figure 16: Global Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 17: Global Gluten-Free Products Market Absolute Opportunity, By Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, 2021-2031 (USD Million)

Figure 18: Global Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Specialty Stores, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 19: Global Gluten-Free Products Market Absolute Opportunity, By Specialty Stores, 2021-2031 (USD Million)

Figure 20: Global Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Online Retail, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 21: Global Gluten-Free Products Market Absolute Opportunity, By Online Retail, 2021-2031 (USD Million)

Figure 22: Global Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Others, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 23: Global Gluten-Free Products Market Absolute Opportunity, By Others, 2021-2031 (USD Million)

Figure 24: Americas Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million)

Figure 25: Americas Gluten-Free Products Market Share, By End Use Industry, 2024 (%)

Figure 26: Americas Gluten-Free Products Market, By Bakery Products, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 27: Americas Gluten-Free Products Market, By Snacks & RTE Products, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 28: Americas Gluten-Free Products Market, By Dairy/Dairy Alternatives, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 29: Americas Gluten-Free Products Market, By Pasta & Noodles, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 30: Americas Gluten-Free Products Market, By Others, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 31: Americas Gluten-Free Products Market, By Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 32: Americas Gluten-Free Products Market, By Specialty Stores, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 33: Americas Gluten-Free Products Market, By Online Retail, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 34: Americas Gluten-Free Products Market, By Others, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 35: United States Gluten-Free Products Market, By Value, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 36: United States Gluten-Free Products Market Value, By End Use Industry, 2024 (USD Million)

Figure 37: United States Gluten-Free Products Market Share, By Product Type, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 38: United States Gluten-Free Products Market Share, By End Use Industry, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 39: Canada Gluten-Free Products Market, By Value, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 40: Canada Gluten-Free Products Market Value, By End Use Industry, 2024 (USD Million)

Figure 41: Canada Gluten-Free Products Market Share, By Product Type, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 42: Canada Gluten-Free Products Market Share, By End Use Industry, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 43: Brazil Gluten-Free Products Market, By Value, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 44: Brazil Gluten-Free Products Market Value, By End Use Industry, 2024 (USD Million)

Figure 45: Brazil Gluten-Free Products Market Share, By Product Type, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 46: Brazil Gluten-Free Products Market Share, By End Use Industry, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 47: Rest of Americas Gluten-Free Products Market, By Value, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 48: Rest of Americas Gluten-Free Products Market Value, By End Use Industry, 2024 (USD Million)

Figure 49: Rest of Americas Gluten-Free Products Market Share, By Product Type, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 50: Rest of Americas Gluten-Free Products Market Share, By End Use Industry, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 51: Europe Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million)

Figure 52: Europe Gluten-Free Products Market Share, By End Use Industry, 2024 (%)

Figure 53: Europe Gluten-Free Products Market, By Bakery Products, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 54: Europe Gluten-Free Products Market, By Snacks & RTE Products, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 55: Europe Gluten-Free Products Market, By Dairy/Dairy Alternatives, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 56: Europe Gluten-Free Products Market, By Pasta & Noodles, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 57: Europe Gluten-Free Products Market, By Others, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 58: Europe Gluten-Free Products Market, By Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 59: Europe Gluten-Free Products Market, By Specialty Stores, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 60: Europe Gluten-Free Products Market, By Online Retail, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 61: Europe Gluten-Free Products Market, By Others, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 62: Germany Gluten-Free Products Market, By Value, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 63: Germany Gluten-Free Products Market Value, By End Use Industry, 2024 (USD Million)

Figure 64: Germany Gluten-Free Products Market Share, By Product Type, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 65: Germany Gluten-Free Products Market Share, By End Use Industry, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 66: United Kingdom Gluten-Free Products Market, By Value, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 67: United Kingdom Gluten-Free Products Market Value, By End Use Industry, 2024 (USD Million)

Figure 68: United Kingdom Gluten-Free Products Market Share, By Product Type, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 69: United Kingdom Gluten-Free Products Market Share, By End Use Industry, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 70: France Gluten-Free Products Market, By Value, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 71: France Gluten-Free Products Market Value, By End Use Industry, 2024 (USD Million)

Figure 72: France Gluten-Free Products Market Share, By Product Type, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 73: France Gluten-Free Products Market Share, By End Use Industry, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 74: Italy Gluten-Free Products Market, By Value, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 75: Italy Gluten-Free Products Market Value, By End Use Industry, 2024 (USD Million)

Figure 76: Italy Gluten-Free Products Market Share, By Product Type, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 77: Italy Gluten-Free Products Market Share, By End Use Industry, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 78: Rest of Europe Gluten-Free Products Market, By Value, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 79: Rest of Europe Gluten-Free Products Market Value, By End Use Industry, 2024 (USD Million)

Figure 80: Rest of Europe Gluten-Free Products Market Share, By Product Type, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 81: Rest of Europe Gluten-Free Products Market Share, By End Use Industry, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 82: Asia Pacific Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million)

Figure 83: Asia Pacific Gluten-Free Products Market Share, By End Use Industry, 2024 (%)

Figure 84: Asia Pacific Gluten-Free Products Market, By Bakery Products, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 85: Asia Pacific Gluten-Free Products Market, By Snacks & RTE Products, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 86: Asia Pacific Gluten-Free Products Market, By Dairy/Dairy Alternatives, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 87: Asia Pacific Gluten-Free Products Market, By Pasta & Noodles, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 88: Asia Pacific Gluten-Free Products Market, By Others, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 89: Asia Pacific Gluten-Free Products Market, By Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 90: Asia Pacific Gluten-Free Products Market, By Specialty Stores, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 91: Asia Pacific Gluten-Free Products Market, By Online Retail, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 92: Asia Pacific Gluten-Free Products Market, By Others, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 93: China Gluten-Free Products Market, By Value, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 94: China Gluten-Free Products Market Value, By End Use Industry, 2024 (USD Million)

Figure 95: China Gluten-Free Products Market Share, By Product Type, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 96: China Gluten-Free Products Market Share, By End Use Industry, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 97: Japan Gluten-Free Products Market, By Value, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 98: Japan Gluten-Free Products Market Value, By End Use Industry, 2024 (USD Million)

Figure 99: Japan Gluten-Free Products Market Share, By Product Type, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 100: Japan Gluten-Free Products Market Share, By End Use Industry, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 101: India Gluten-Free Products Market, By Value, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 102: India Gluten-Free Products Market Value, By End Use Industry, 2024 (USD Million)

Figure 103: India Gluten-Free Products Market Share, By Product Type, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 104: India Gluten-Free Products Market Share, By End Use Industry, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 105: Rest of Asia Pacific Gluten-Free Products Market, By Value, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 106: Rest of Asia Pacific Gluten-Free Products Market Value, By End Use Industry, 2024 (USD Million)

Figure 107: Rest of Asia Pacific Gluten-Free Products Market Share, By Product Type, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 108: Rest of Asia Pacific Gluten-Free Products Market Share, By End Use Industry, By Value, 2024 (%)

Figure 109: Middle East and Africa Gluten-Free Products Market Size, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million)

Figure 110: Middle East and Africa Gluten-Free Products Market Share, By End Use Industry, 2024 (%)

Figure 111: Middle East and Africa Gluten-Free Products Market, By Bakery Products, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 112: Middle East and Africa Gluten-Free Products Market, By Snacks & RTE Products, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 113: Middle East and Africa Gluten-Free Products Market, By Dairy/Dairy Alternatives, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 114: Middle East and Africa Gluten-Free Products Market, By Pasta & Noodles, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 115: Middle East and Africa Gluten-Free Products Market, By Others, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 116: Middle East and Africa Gluten-Free Products Market, By Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 117: Middle East and Africa Gluten-Free Products Market, By Specialty Stores, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 118: Middle East and Africa Gluten-Free Products Market, By Online Retail, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 119: Middle East and Africa Gluten-Free Products Market, By Others, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

Figure 120: Market Share of Prominent Companies of Global Gluten-Free Products Market, 2024 (%)

Figure 121: General Mills, Inc. Net Sales, 2022-2024 (USD Million)

Figure 122: General Mills, Inc. Net Sales, By Business Segments, 2024 (%)

Figure 123: General Mills, Inc. Net Sales, By Geographic Segments, 2024 (%)

Figure 124: The Kraft Heinz Company Net Sales, 2022-2024 (USD Million)

Figure 125: The Kraft Heinz Company Net Sales, By Business Segments, 2024 (%)

Figure 126: The Kraft Heinz Company Net Sales, By Geographic Segments, 2024 (%)

Figure 127: Kellanova Net Sales, 2022-2024 (USD Million)

Figure 128: Kellanova Net Sales, By Business Segments, 2024 (%)

Figure 129: Kellanova Net Sales, By Geographic Segments, 2024 (%)

List of Tables

Table A1: Global Impact of Macro Economic Factors, By Region

Table A2: United States Gluten-Free Products Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A3: United States Gluten-Free Products Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Million)

Table A4: United States Gluten-Free Products Market, By End Use Industry, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A5: United States Gluten-Free Products Market, By End Use Industry, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Million)

Table A6: Canada Gluten-Free Products Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A7: Canada Gluten-Free Products Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Million)

Table A8: Canada Gluten-Free Products Market, By End Use Industry, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A9: Canada Gluten-Free Products Market, By End Use Industry, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Million)

Table A10: Brazil Gluten-Free Products Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A11: Brazil Gluten-Free Products Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Million)

Table A12: Brazil Gluten-Free Products Market, By End Use Industry, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A13: Brazil Gluten-Free Products Market, By End Use Industry, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Million)

Table A14: Rest of Americas Gluten-Free Products Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A15: Rest of Americas Gluten-Free Products Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Million)

Table A16: Rest of Americas Gluten-Free Products Market, By End Use Industry, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A17: Rest of Americas Gluten-Free Products Market, By End Use Industry, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Million)

Table A18: Germany Gluten-Free Products Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A19: Germany Gluten-Free Products Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Million)

Table A20: Germany Gluten-Free Products Market, By End Use Industry, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A21: Germany Gluten-Free Products Market, By End Use Industry, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Million)

Table A22: United Kingdom Gluten-Free Products Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A23: United Kingdom Gluten-Free Products Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Million)

Table A24: United Kingdom Gluten-Free Products Market, By End Use Industry, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A25: United Kingdom Gluten-Free Products Market, By End Use Industry, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Million)

Table A26: France Gluten-Free Products Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A27: France Gluten-Free Products Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Million)

Table A28: France Gluten-Free Products Market, By End Use Industry, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A29: France Gluten-Free Products Market, By End Use Industry, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Million)

Table A30: Italy Gluten-Free Products Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A31: Italy Gluten-Free Products Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Million)

Table A32: Italy Gluten-Free Products Market, By End Use Industry, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A33: Italy Gluten-Free Products Market, By End Use Industry, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Million)

Table A34: Rest of Europe Gluten-Free Products Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A35: Rest of Europe Gluten-Free Products Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Million)

Table A36: Rest of Europe Gluten-Free Products Market, By End Use Industry, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A37: Rest of Europe Gluten-Free Products Market, By End Use Industry, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Million)

Table A38: China Gluten-Free Products Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A39: China Gluten-Free Products Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Million)

Table A40: China Gluten-Free Products Market, By End Use Industry, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A41: China Gluten-Free Products Market, By End Use Industry, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Million)

Table A42: Japan Gluten-Free Products Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A43: Japan Gluten-Free Products Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Million)

Table A44: Japan Gluten-Free Products Market, By End Use Industry, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A45: Japan Gluten-Free Products Market, By End Use Industry, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Million)

Table A46: India Gluten-Free Products Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A47: India Gluten-Free Products Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Million)

Table A48: India Gluten-Free Products Market, By End Use Industry, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A49: India Gluten-Free Products Market, By End Use Industry, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Million)

Table A50: Rest of Asia Pacific Gluten-Free Products Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A51: Rest of Asia Pacific Gluten-Free Products Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Million)

Table A52: Rest of Asia Pacific Gluten-Free Products Market, By End Use Industry, By Value, 2021-2024 (USD Million)

Table A53: Rest of Asia Pacific Gluten-Free Products Market, By End Use Industry, By Value, 2025-2031 (USD Million)

Table A54: General Mills, Inc. Key Company Financials, 2022-2024

Table A55: The Kraft Heinz Company Key Company Financials, 2022-2024

Table A56: Kellanova Key Company Financials, 2022-2024

Companies Featured



General Mills, Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Kellanova

Siete Foods

Dr. Schar AG / SPA

Barilla Group Ecotone

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900