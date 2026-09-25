AI In Healthcare Market Set For Rapid Expansion Through 2034 As Diagnostics, Personalized Medicine And Automation Drive New Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Healthcare AI adoption is accelerating in diagnostics, personalized care, drug discovery, workflow automation and remote monitoring, creating opportunities for cloud software and analytics.

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global artificial intelligence in healthcare market is projected to increase from USD 40.80 billion in 2025 to USD 861.63 billion by 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 40.40% from 2026 to 2034. Growth is being supported by rising demand for early diagnosis, personalized treatment, clinical workflow automation, predictive analytics, remote patient monitoring, and AI-assisted drug discovery.

The increasing prevalence of diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, cancer, respiratory conditions, and other chronic diseases is creating greater demand for continuous monitoring and timely clinical intervention. AI-powered healthcare solutions can analyze large volumes of patient information, support risk stratification, identify potential deterioration, and assist clinicians with treatment planning. These capabilities are encouraging adoption across hospitals, diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and virtual care platforms.

Key Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Highlights



The market is forecast to grow from USD 40.80 billion in 2025 to USD 861.63 billion by 2034.

A CAGR of 40.40% is anticipated between 2026 and 2034.

North America is expected to hold approximately 45.47% of the market in 2025.

Software solutions are estimated to represent the largest component segment in 2025. Medical imaging, clinical decision support, drug discovery, remote care, and administrative automation remain major application areas.

Market Growth Drivers and Technology Trends

Healthcare providers are accelerating the integration of machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing, computer vision, and generative AI into clinical and administrative workflows. In medical imaging and diagnostics, AI-assisted systems are improving image reconstruction, abnormality detection, triage, and reporting consistency. In clinical documentation, ambient and generative AI technologies are reducing time spent on physician notes and other administrative processes.

The expansion of digital health, telemedicine, connected medical devices, and remote patient monitoring is also generating extensive real-time healthcare data. AI platforms can convert this information into alerts, predictive insights, and care recommendations, supporting proactive treatment in hospitals and home-based settings. Demand is particularly strong in regions affected by shortages of specialists and limited access to primary, mental, or maternal healthcare services.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are adopting AI to accelerate target identification, molecule screening, clinical trial design, and patient recruitment. Personalized medicine is another important growth area, with AI systems increasingly used to evaluate clinical, genomic, and behavioral information when supporting patient-specific treatment strategies.

Recent industry activity demonstrates the continued commercialization of healthcare AI. Microsoft expanded its Nuance DAX Copilot clinical documentation capabilities, while GE HealthCare and Siemens Healthineers advanced AI-enabled imaging platforms. Viz.ai and Aidoc have also expanded regulatory clearances for clinical detection and radiology triage applications. In April 2026, GE HealthCare received FDA clearance for a deep learning-based CT imaging solution intended to improve image quality and diagnostic performance.

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Segmentation

The market report evaluates the industry by component, technology, deployment model, solution type, application, end user, and geography.



Component: Hardware, software solutions, and services.

Technology: Deep learning, natural language processing, machine learning, computer vision and image recognition, and other technologies.

Deployment: On-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid models.

Solution Type: Diagnosis and early detection, personalized treatment planning, patient engagement, remote monitoring, workflow automation, and data analytics.

Application: Medical imaging, robot-assisted surgery, drug discovery, clinical trials, virtual assistants, chatbots, telemedicine, and remote care. End User: Healthcare providers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, payers, diagnostic laboratories, research institutions, patients, and caregivers.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is expected to lead the artificial intelligence in healthcare market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, early technology adoption, substantial research investment, extensive healthcare data availability, and the presence of major technology and medical device companies. Demand for cost efficiency, improved patient outcomes, and expanded access to care is encouraging broader implementation across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Europe is experiencing robust growth as healthcare organizations expand digital health programs and implement AI within diagnostics, imaging, patient safety, and clinical decision support. The EU Artificial Intelligence Act, which entered into force on August 1, 2024, established a structured regulatory framework for high-risk AI systems, including applicable healthcare technologies. Public investment, regulatory engagement, and hospital-level deployment are expected to support responsible commercialization across the region.

Asia-Pacific is positioned as one of the fastest-growing regional markets. Expansion is being driven by large patient populations, increasing healthcare investment, widespread smartphone usage, telemedicine adoption, and government-backed digital transformation programs. China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are investing in healthcare data infrastructure, AI testing frameworks, connected care, and diagnostic technologies.

Competitive Landscape

The artificial intelligence in healthcare market features established technology companies, medical equipment manufacturers, healthcare software providers, and specialized AI developers. Competition centers on clinical validation, regulatory compliance, interoperability, scalability, cybersecurity, workflow integration, and measurable patient outcomes. Partnerships, acquisitions, cloud-based delivery models, and investment in proprietary AI platforms continue to shape market development.

Leading companies include NVIDIA, Google (Alphabet), Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Intel Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, GE HealthCare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Aidoc, Viz.ai, Qure.ai, Recursion, Insilico Medicine, Abridge AI, Waystar, IBM, CitiusTech, Tempus AI, Hippocratic AI, and Solventum.

Market Challenges and Tariff Impact

Despite strong growth prospects, the market faces challenges involving patient data privacy, cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, clinical accountability, technology acceptance, and integration with legacy hospital systems. High implementation and maintenance costs may restrict adoption among smaller healthcare providers. Limited digital literacy and resistance to workflow changes can also slow deployment.

U.S. tariffs on imported medical devices, electronic components, semiconductors, sensors, and computing equipment may increase the cost of AI-enabled healthcare infrastructure. Supply chain disruption can delay procurement and reduce scalability, particularly for startups and resource-constrained providers. However, these pressures are also encouraging localized manufacturing, diversified sourcing, cloud adoption, and more resilient technology supply chains.

Overall, the artificial intelligence in healthcare market is moving toward broader clinical integration as healthcare organizations seek greater diagnostic precision, operational efficiency, personalized care, and improved access. Continued technological innovation, supportive investment, regulatory clarity, and evidence-based implementation are expected to sustain market expansion through 2034.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Report Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Market Assumption

2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Executive Summary

2.1 Market at Glance

3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Key Factors Analysis

3.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Drivers

3.1.1 Rising prevalence of chronic diseases

3.1.2 Accelerating adoption of AI and advanced analytics in healthcare

3.1.3 Expansion of digital health, telemedicine, and remote patient monitoring

3.1.4 Advances in machine learning, deep learning, and generative AI technologies

3.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Restraints and Challenges

3.2.1 Data privacy, security, and regulatory compliance concerns

3.2.2 Limited digital literacy and resistance to adoption

3.2.3 High implementation costs and scalability constraints

3.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Opportunity

3.3.1 Rising demand for digital therapeutics (DTx) and software-as-a-medical-device (SaMD)

4. Impact Analysis

4.1 AI-Powered Innovations and Applications

4.2 U.S. Tariff Impact Analysis

5. Regulatory Analysis

5.1 The United States

5.2 Europe

5.3 Japan

5.4 China

6. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

6.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.5 Competitive Rivalry

7. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Assessment

7.1 By Component

7.1.1 Hardware

7.1.2 Software Solution

7.1.3 Services

7.2 By Technology

7.2.1 Deep Learning

7.2.2 Natural Language Processing

7.2.3 Machine Learning

7.2.4 Computer Vision & Image Recognition

7.2.5 Others

7.3 By Deployment Mode

7.3.1 On-Premises Models

7.3.2 Cloud-Based Models

7.3.3 Hybrid Deployment Models

7.4 By Solution Type

7.4.1 Diagnosis & Early Detection

7.4.2 Treatment Planning & Personalization

7.4.3 Patient Engagement & Remote Monitoring

7.4.4 Administrative Workflow Automation

7.4.5 Data Management & Analytics

7.4.6 Others

7.5 By Application

7.5.1 Medical Imaging and Diagnostics

7.5.2 Robot-Assisted Surgery & Surgical AI

7.5.3 Clinical Trial Acceleration & Drug Discovery

7.5.4 Virtual Assistants & Chatbots

7.5.5 Telemedicine & Remote Care

7.5.6 Others

7.6 By End-Users

7.6.1 Hospitals & Healthcare Providers

7.6.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Firms

7.6.3 Healthcare Payers & Insurance

7.6.4 Diagnostic Centers & Labs

7.6.5 Research & Academic Institutions

7.6.6 Patients & Caregivers

7.7 By Geography

7.7.1 North America

7.7.1.1 United States Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.1.2 Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.1.3 Mexico Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.2 Europe

7.7.2.1 France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.2.2 Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.2.3 United Kingdom Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.2.4 Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.2.5 Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.2.6 Rest of Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.7.3.1 China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.3.2 Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.3.3 India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.3.4 Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.3.5 South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

7.7.4.1 Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.4.2 Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.4.3 South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Size In USD Million (2023-2034)

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Startup Funding & Investment Trends

10. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Company and Product Profiles

10.1 NVIDIA

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Company Snapshot

10.1.3 Financial Overview

10.1.4 Product Listing

10.1.5 Entropy

10.2 Google (Alphabet)

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Company Snapshot

10.2.3 Financial Overview

10.2.4 Product Listing

10.2.5 Entropy

10.3 Microsoft

10.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.2 Company Snapshot

10.3.3 Financial Overview

10.3.4 Product Listing

10.3.5 Entropy

10.4 Amazon (AWS)

10.4.1 Company Overview

10.4.2 Company Snapshot

10.4.3 Financial Overview

10.4.4 Product Listing

10.4.5 Entropy

10.5 Intel Corporation

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 Company Snapshot

10.5.3 Financial Overview

10.5.4 Product Listing

10.5.5 Entropy

10.6 Siemens Healthineers

10.6.1 Company Overview

10.6.2 Company Snapshot

10.6.3 Financial Overview

10.6.4 Product Listing

10.6.5 Entropy

10.7 GE HealthCare

10.7.1 Company Overview

10.7.2 Company Snapshot

10.7.3 Financial Overview

10.7.4 Product Listing

10.7.5 Entropy

10.8 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

10.8.1 Company Overview

10.8.2 Company Snapshot

10.8.3 Financial Overview

10.8.4 Product Listing

10.8.5 Entropy

10.9 Aidoc

10.9.1 Company Overview

10.9.2 Company Snapshot

10.9.3 Financial Overview

10.9.4 Product Listing

10.9.5 Entropy

10.10 Viz.ai, Inc.

10.10.1 Company Overview

10.10.2 Company Snapshot

10.10.3 Financial Overview

10.10.4 Product Listing

10.10.5 Entropy

10.11 Qure.ai

10.11.1 Company Overview

10.11.2 Company Snapshot

10.11.3 Financial Overview

10.11.4 Product Listing

10.11.5 Entropy

10.12 Recursion

10.12.1 Company Overview

10.12.2 Company Snapshot

10.12.3 Financial Overview

10.12.4 Product Listing

10.12.5 Entropy

10.13 Insilico Medicine

10.13.1 Company Overview

10.13.2 Company Snapshot

10.13.3 Financial Overview

10.13.4 Product Listing

10.13.5 Entrophy

10.14 Abridge AI, Inc.

10.14.1 Company Overview

10.14.2 Company Snapshot

10.14.3 Financial Overview

10.14.4 Product Listing

10.14.5 Entrophy

10.15 Waystar

10.15.1 Company Overview

10.15.2 Company Snapshot

10.15.3 Financial Overview

10.15.4 Product Listing

10.15.5 Entrophy

10.16 IBM

10.16.1 Company Overview

10.16.2 Company Snapshot

10.16.3 Financial Overview

10.16.4 Product Listing

10.16.5 Entrophy

10.17 CitiusTech Inc.

10.17.1 Company Overview

10.17.2 Company Snapshot

10.17.3 Financial Overview

10.17.4 Product Listing

10.17.5 Entrophy

10.18 Tempus AI, Inc.

10.18.1 Company Overview

10.18.2 Company Snapshot

10.18.3 Financial Overview

10.18.4 Product Listing

10.18.5 Entrophy

10.19 Hippocratic AI

10.19.1 Company Overview

10.19.2 Company Snapshot

10.19.3 Financial Overview

10.19.4 Product Listing

10.19.5 Entrophy

10.20 Solventum

10.20.1 Company Overview

10.20.2 Company Snapshot

10.20.3 Financial Overview

10.20.4 Product Listing

10.20.5 Entrophy

11. KOL Views

12. Project Approach

13. About the Publisher

14. Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in Global (2023-2034)

Table 2: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in Global by Component (2023-2034)

Table 3: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in Global by Technology (2023-2034)

Table 4: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in Global by Deployment Mode (2023-2034)

Table 5: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in Global by Solution Type(2023-2034)

Table 6: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in Global by Application (2023-2034)

Table 7: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in Global by End-Users (2023-2034)

Table 8: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in Global by Geography (2023-2034)

Table 9: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in North America (2023-2034)

Table 10: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in the United States (2023-2034)

Table 11: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in Canada (2023-2034)

Table 12: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in Mexico (2023-2034)

Table 13: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in Europe (2023-2034)

Table 14: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in France (2023-2034)

Table 15: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in Germany (2023-2034)

Table 16: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in United Kingdom (2023-2034)

Table 17: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in Italy (2023-2034)

Table 18: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in Spain (2023-2034)

Table 19: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in the Rest of Europe (2023-2034)

Table 20: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in Asia-Pacific (2023-2034)

Table 21: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in China (2023-2034)

Table 22: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in Japan (2023-2034)

Table 23: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in India (2023-2034)

Table 24: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in Australia (2023-2034)

Table 25: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in South Korea (2023-2034)

Table 26: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific (2023-2034)

Table 27: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in the Rest of the World (2023-2034)

Table 28: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in the Middle East (2023-2034)

Table 29: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in Africa (2023-2034)

Table 30: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in South America (2023-2034)

Table 31: Competitive Landscape

Table 32: Startup Funding & Investment Trends

List of Figures

Figure 1: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Drivers

Figure 2: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Restraints

Figure 3: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Opportunities

Figure 4: AI-Powered Innovations in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market

Figure 5: US Tariff Impact on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market

Figure 6: Regulatory Analysis (US, EU, Japan, China)

Figure 7: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Figure 8: Competitive Analysis

Figure 9: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in Global (2023-2034)

Figure 10: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in Global by Component (2023-2034)

Figure 11: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in Global by Technology (2023-2034)

Figure 12: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in Global by Deployment Mode (2023-2034)

Figure 13: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in Global by Solution Type(2023-2034)

Figure 14: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in Global by Application (2023-2034)

Figure 15: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in Global by End-Users (2023-2034)

Figure 16: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in Global by Geography (2023-2034)

Figure 17: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in North America (2023-2034)

Figure 18: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in the United States (2023-2034)

Figure 19: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in Canada (2023-2034)

Figure 20: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in Mexico (2023-2034)

Figure 21: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in Europe (2023-2034)

Figure 22: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in France (2023-2034)

Figure 23: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in Germany (2023-2034)

Figure 24: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in United Kingdom (2023-2034)

Figure 25: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in Italy (2023-2034)

Figure 26: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in Spain (2023-2034)

Figure 27: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in the Rest of Europe (2023-2034)

Figure 28: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in Asia-Pacific (2023-2034)

Figure 29: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in China (2023-2034)

Figure 30: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in Japan (2023-2034)

Figure 31: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in India (2023-2034)

Figure 32: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in Australia (2023-2034)

Figure 33: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in South Korea (2023-2034)

Figure 34: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific (2023-2034)

Figure 35: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in the Rest of the World (2023-2034)

Figure 36: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in the Middle East (2023-2034)

Figure 37: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in Africa (2023-2034)

Figure 38: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market in South America (2023-2034)

Figure 39: Competitive Landscape

Figure 40: Startup Funding & Investment Trends

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



NVIDIA

Google (Alphabet)

Microsoft

Amazon (AWS)

Intel Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

GE HealthCare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Aidoc

Viz.ai, Inc.

Qure.ai

Recursion

Insilico Medicine

Abridge AI, Inc.

Waystar

IBM

CitiusTech Inc.

Tempus AI, Inc.

Hippocratic AI Solventum

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900