TARLIGE Sales Outlook To 2034: Market Size, Growth Trends And Emerging Commercial Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising diabetes and neuropathic pain expand demand, while TARLIGE's differentiated efficacy, oral dosing and Asian licensing create uptake and market-share opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "TARLIGE Sales Forecast, and Market Size Analysis - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report delivers a comprehensive assessment of TARLIGE (mirogabalin) across neuropathic pain indications, including diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain and postherpetic neuralgia. It evaluates historical performance, current utilization, market potential, competitive positioning, and forecasted TARLIGE sales from 2020 to 2034.

The analysis covers the seven major markets (7MM): the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Japan. It examines TARLIGE's existing commercial performance and potential market entry or expansion across these geographies, accounting for regulatory status, pricing, reimbursement, prescribing trends, competition, and regional treatment practices.

Key Factors Driving TARLIGE Market Growth



Growing neuropathic pain population: Neuropathic pain affects approximately 7%-8% of the general population. The increasing prevalence of diabetes, particularly in Asia-Pacific markets, is expected to expand the population affected by diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain and support sustained treatment demand.

Differentiated pharmacological profile: Mirogabalin binds selectively to the?2? subunits of voltage-gated calcium channels. Pharmacological studies have reported differentiated binding affinity and receptor occupancy characteristics compared with earlier gabapentinoids, including pregabalin.

Phase III clinical evidence: In a randomized Phase III study involving 824 participants, mirogabalin 30 mg/day achieved a statistically significant improvement in pain scores compared with placebo at Week 14. Clinical development has also evaluated the therapy across peripheral and central neuropathic pain conditions.

Regional licensing partnerships: Daiichi Sankyo has pursued licensing and commercialization agreements to extend TARLIGE's reach. Partnerships covering markets such as Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines provide local distribution capabilities and may accelerate Asia-Pacific market penetration.

Oral administration and long-term treatment potential: TARLIGE is administered orally, typically twice daily. The chronic treatment profile of neuropathic pain may support recurring demand, subject to patient response, tolerability, prescribing guidance, and local reimbursement conditions. Positioning within the gabapentinoid market: TARLIGE competes with established treatments such as pregabalin and gabapentin. Its selectivity, pharmacokinetic profile, efficacy data, and tolerability may support differentiated positioning, although dizziness and somnolence remain relevant safety considerations.

TARLIGE Drug and Clinical Overview

TARLIGE is an oral?2? subunit ligand developed by Daiichi Sankyo for neuropathic pain. It selectively binds to the?2?-1 and?2?-2 subunits of voltage-gated calcium channels, modulating calcium influx and excitatory neurotransmitter release. The report assesses its mechanism of action, dosage and administration, clinical evidence, safety profile, regulatory history, and commercial development.

In March 2022, Daiichi Sankyo obtained approval in Japan for TARLIGE Tablets for neuropathic pain following Phase III development in central neuropathic pain. TARLIGE is approved in Japan and selected Asian markets but has not secured broad approval across all major global markets. The report therefore distinguishes between established sales, anticipated market entry, and forecast commercial opportunities.

Scope of the TARLIGE Market Report



Historical and forecasted TARLIGE sales through 2034 across the 7MM.

TARLIGE market size, peak sales potential, pricing, reimbursement, and regional cost variation.

Mechanism of action, dosage, administration, clinical development, and regulatory milestones.

Clinical trial analysis, including interventions, conditions, status, and study timelines.

Patent coverage, potential generic entry, exclusivity considerations, and expected pricing impact.

Competitive landscape analysis covering marketed products and late-stage emerging therapies.

SWOT analysis, analyst perspectives, commercial barriers, and market growth drivers. Licensing agreements, commercialization partnerships, and relevant merger and acquisition activity.

Market Forecast and Competitive Intelligence

The TARLIGE market forecast evaluates prescription growth, adoption rates, eligible patient populations, regulatory developments, treatment duration, pricing assumptions, and competition from generic gabapentinoids and emerging therapies. It also assesses TARLIGE's potential strengths and limitations relative to existing neuropathic pain treatments.

Competitive intelligence includes the number and status of pipeline therapies, anticipated launch timelines, clinical differentiation, market positioning, and potential effects on TARLIGE sales. New products for diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, postherpetic neuralgia, and other neuropathic pain conditions may increase competitive pressure through 2034.

Research Methodology

The report is developed using internal databases, primary research, secondary research, and analysis by industry specialists. Sources include global regulatory authorities, company disclosures, clinical trial registries, peer-reviewed publications, trade journals, industry associations, market databases, news platforms, and other publicly available materials. Findings are reviewed to establish market assumptions and region-specific TARLIGE revenue forecasts.

Key Questions Addressed



What are TARLIGE's therapy class, route of administration, mechanism of action, and clinical profile?

What are the current and forecasted TARLIGE sales across the United States, EU4, the United Kingdom, and Japan?

Which assumptions underpin the TARLIGE market forecast through 2034?

How do pricing, reimbursement, treatment duration, and cost per patient vary by geography?

Which regulatory designations, approvals, partnerships, and licensing agreements may influence market penetration?

How does TARLIGE compare with pregabalin, gabapentin, marketed competitors, and late-stage pipeline therapies? What commercial opportunities and barriers could affect TARLIGE's market share and peak sales potential?

The report supports pharmaceutical companies, investors, healthcare consultants, and strategy teams seeking data-driven insights into the TARLIGE market, neuropathic pain treatment landscape, competitive environment, and sales outlook through 2034.

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