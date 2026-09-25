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Smart Water Management Market Forecasts Growth From $28.84B (2026) To $52.15B By 2032, Profiling Xylem, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Suez & ABB


2026-09-25 04:31:34
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global smart water management market is projected to grow from USD 28.84 billion in 2026 to USD 52.15 billion by 2032, at a 10.4% CAGR. Growth is driven by IoT sensors, smart water meters, AI analytics, cloud platforms, leak detection, and government investment in digital water infrastructure. Meter data management software is expected to lead the market, while support and maintenance services will grow fastest. Asia Pacific is forecast to record the highest CAGR amid urbanization, water scarcity, smart city programs, and expanding sustainable water infrastructure.

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Smart Water Management Market by Hardware, End User - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart water management market is estimated at USD 28.84 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 52.15 billion by 2032, registering a compound annual growth rate of 10.4% during the forecast period. Adoption of IoT-enabled sensors, smart water meters, cloud-based analytics and AI-powered monitoring systems is accelerating as utilities seek to optimize water distribution, reduce non-revenue water and improve operational efficiency.

Government agencies and water utilities are increasing investments in digital water infrastructure to address aging pipeline networks, water scarcity and stricter environmental regulations. Real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance and data-driven asset management enable faster leak detection, more reliable service and lower operating costs. Demand for sustainable water resource management is expected to support continued deployment across municipal, industrial and commercial applications.

Meter Data Management Software Expected to Lead the Market

By software, the meter data management software segment is expected to account for the largest smart water management market share during the forecast period. Growth is supported by widespread advanced metering infrastructure deployment, water utility digitalization and rising demand for accurate billing, leak detection and consumption analytics.

Meter data management platforms collect, validate, store, process and analyze high volumes of smart water meter data across distribution networks. They provide real-time visibility into water consumption, support demand forecasting, reduce non-revenue water and simplify regulatory reporting. Integration with billing, customer information and asset management systems also streamlines operations and enhances customer service. Continued investment in smart water infrastructure and data-driven utility management is expected to sustain the segment's leadership.

Support and Maintenance Services to Record the Fastest Growth

The support and maintenance segment is projected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Expanding digital water deployments are increasing demand for system monitoring, preventive maintenance, software updates, cybersecurity and technical support covering smart meters, sensors, communication networks and software platforms.

Aging infrastructure, increasing IoT adoption and stricter regulatory requirements are encouraging utilities to work with specialized service providers to minimize downtime and improve efficiency. Support and maintenance services strengthen data accuracy, regulatory compliance, asset life and operational continuity while enabling cloud-based platforms and AI-driven analytics. Utilities' focus on resilient, cost-effective operations and reduced in-house maintenance requirements is expected to drive long-term service demand.

Asia Pacific Forecast to Register the Highest CAGR

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional smart water management market. Rapid urbanization, population growth and intensifying water scarcity are creating strong demand for digital water networks, advanced metering systems and intelligent monitoring technologies.

Governments and utilities across China, India, Japan, Australia and Southeast Asia are investing in smart water infrastructure to reduce water losses, improve distribution efficiency and strengthen water security. Deployment of IoT-enabled sensors, smart water meters, AI-based analytics and cloud platforms is supporting water quality monitoring, leak detection and network optimization. Government initiatives promoting digital infrastructure, sustainable water resource management and smart city development are further accelerating regional adoption.

Market Drivers, Opportunities, Restraints and Challenges

  • Key drivers: Rapid adoption of IoT, advanced metering infrastructure, edge computing, cloud platforms and real-time sensing technologies; government regulations targeting non-revenue water reduction and water quality compliance; increasing water scarcity and climate resilience initiatives; and greater focus on leak detection and predictive maintenance.
  • Growth opportunities: AI-powered predictive analytics, digital twins and expansion of smart city and digital utility programs.
  • Market restraints: Long procurement cycles, budget constraints, fragmented communication standards and interoperability issues.
  • Industry challenges: Integration with legacy water infrastructure and management of massive volumes of sensor and meter data.

Competitive Landscape

Major smart water management market players include Xylem (US), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), SUEZ (France), ABB (Switzerland), Itron (US), Honeywell (US), IBM (US), Neptune Technology Group (US), Kamstrup (Denmark), Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Oracle (US), Badger Meter (US), Smart Energy Water (US), HydroPoint (US), GWF (Switzerland), Xenius (India), Takadu (Israel), AquamatiX (UK), Lishtot (Israel), FREDsense (Canada), Fracta (US), Ayyeka (US), Ketos (US) and Waltr (India).

The competitive assessment examines market shares, growth strategies, company profiles, product and service portfolios, business offerings, recent developments and strategic initiatives. It also evaluates how established vendors and emerging technology companies are addressing demand for intelligent metering, water quality monitoring, predictive analytics, infrastructure resilience and utility digitalization.

Research Coverage

The study assesses smart water management market size and growth potential by offering, end user and region. Coverage includes upcoming technologies, research and development activity, product and service launches, regional market opportunities, untapped geographies, recent investments and market diversification strategies. It also provides analysis of market drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities affecting global adoption.

Primary research includes insights from solution vendors, Tier 1 companies and other industry experts. The respondent breakdown is as follows:

  • By company type: Tier 1, 30%; Tier 2, 45%; and Tier 3, 25%.
  • By designation: C-level executives, 35%; director-level executives, 30%; and managers, 35%.
  • By region: North America, 40%; Europe, 20%; Asia Pacific, 30%; Middle East and Africa, 5%; and Latin America, 5%.

Stakeholder Benefits

The report provides market leaders and new entrants with revenue estimates for the global smart water management market and its subsegments. Stakeholders can use the findings to assess the competitive landscape, strengthen market positioning and develop go-to-market strategies. The research also supports investment and product planning by identifying high-growth technologies, regional opportunities, changing regulatory requirements and emerging customer priorities across municipal, industrial and commercial water management.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 364
Forecast Period 2026 - 2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $28.84 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $52.15 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Market Dynamics

  • Drivers
    • Rapid Adoption of Iot, Ami, Edge Computing, Cloud Platforms, and Real-Time Sensing Technologies
    • Government Regulations Targeting Non-Revenue Water (Nrw) Reduction and Water Quality Compliance
    • Increasing Water Scarcity and Climate Resilience Initiatives
    • Increasing Focus on Reducing Water Losses Through Leak Detection and Predictive Maintenance
  • Challenges
    • Restraints
      • Long Procurement Cycles and Budget Constraints
      • Fragmented Communication Standards and Interoperability Issues
    • Integration With Legacy Water Infrastructure
    • Managing Massive Volumes of Sensor and Meter Data
  • Case Studies
    • Modernizing Water Network Operations With Aquamatix
    • Enhancing Remote Water Quality Monitoring With Ayyeka
    • Reducing Non-Revenue Water With Takadu's Central Event Management Platform
    • Modernizing Water Metering and Leak Detection With Itron Ami
    • Eliminating Chronic Pump Clogging With Xylem Flygt Concertor
    • Improving Wastewater Flow Monitoring With Gwf Q-Eye Radar
  • Industry Trends
    • Porter's Five Forces Analysis
      • Threat of New Entrants
      • Threat of Substitutes
      • Bargaining Power of Suppliers
      • Bargaining Power of Buyers
      • Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
    • Macroeconomics Indicators
      • Introduction
      • GDP Trends and Forecast
      • Trends in Municipal Water & Wastewater Industry
      • Trends in Industrial Water Management Industry
    • Supply Chain Analysis
    • Ecosystem Analysis
    • Pricing Model Analysis
      • Average Selling Price of Smart Water Management Hardware, by Key Player, 2025
      • Indicative Pricing Analysis of Key Players, by Solution
    • Key Conferences and Events, 2026-2027
    • Trade Data
      • Export Data
      • Import Data
    • Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses
    • Investment and Funding Scenario
    • Impact of 2025 US Tariff - Smart Water Management Market
      • Introduction
      • Key Tariff Rates
      • Price Impact Analysis
        • Strategic Shifts and Emerging Trends
      • Impact on Countries/Regions
        • US
        • Europe
        • Asia-Pacific
      • Impact on End-User Industries
        • Water Utilities
        • Industrial Water Users
        • Municipal Water & Wastewater Authorities
  • Opportunities
    • AI-Powered Predictive Analytics and Digital Twins
    • Expansion of Smart City and Digital Utility Programs

Company Profiles

  • Xylem
  • Siemens
  • Schneider Electric
  • Suez
  • Abb
  • Itron
  • Honeywell
  • Ibm
  • Neptune Technology
  • Kamstrup
  • Landis+Gyr
  • Oracle
  • Badger Meter
  • Smart Energy Water
  • Hydropoint
  • Gwf
  • Xenius
  • Takadu
  • Aquamatix
  • Lishtot
  • Fredsense
  • Fracta
  • Ayyeka
  • Ketos
  • Waltr

For more information about this report visit

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